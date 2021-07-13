Dating
A woman holds hands with her partner while traveling through Italy in a photo that's as cute as a love meme.

29 Memes About Love That'll Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes

Bet you can’t make it through this list without saying “awwww.”

By Corinne Sullivan and Nhari Djan
SolStock/E+/Getty Images

Having love in your life is like having a cashmere sweater — once you make the initial investment, it only gets softer, warmer, and comfier over time, as long as you take good care of it. Even if it gets worn over the years, you can usually find a way to patch it up, and it's definitely worth the effort. Let's be clear: By "love," I'm not referring to those obnoxious couples flaunting their relationship on your Insta feed. Genuine affection is oftentimes something other people can't see, and I've rounded up some memes about love that capture what it feels like to be accepted for exactly who you are.

Valuing your partner takes more than just posting a pic on the 'gram with your hand on their chest and captioning it, "My person 💖." (You guys know the pose I'm talking about, so don't pretend like you don't.) Love means knowing their coffee order, telling them they look cute even when they have a pimple, and never running out of things to say to each other. Whether you find that kind of intimacy with an SO, a bestie, your doggo, or a taco, these memes demonstrate just how amazing that love can feel.

01
When Your Boo Knows The Quickest Way To Your Heart

Pro tip: A real keeper will do this without you even asking.

02
When You Feel Comfortable Enough To Be Your True Self

Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no makeup on = my natural state.

03
When Someone Knows Exactly How To Make Your Day

This guy deserves a round of applause.

04
When You Get To See Your Loved Ones Thrive

Go, best friend. That's my best friend.

05
When You Realize You've Fulfilled Your Destiny

If my dog ends up being my soulmate, I'm more than OK with it.

06
When You And Your BFF Are Actual Goals

There are few things that some drinks, popcorn, Grease, and a true friend can't cure.

07
When You Literally Can't Stand Being Apart From Your Person

Hi, wake up, please. I'm bored.

08
When Your SO Doubles As Your BFF

Now this is what friends with benefits should actually look like.

09
When You Have Someone You Can Depend On To Keep Your Chin Up

A true friend will always have your back (and your head).

10
When You Find A Person Deserving Of Your Heart

Stand back, because you're about to be showered with love.

11
When Your Partner Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself

Don't settle for anyone who can't read your mind.

12
When You Find A Person Capable Of Unconditional Love

I'm nothing if not consistent.

13
When You Finally Meet Your Soulmate

If you're as weird as me, then it's meant to be.

14
When Your Loved Ones Are Willing To Sacrifice For You

That's when you know it's real.

15
When You And Your Bestie Are Basically A Package Deal

🎶 You want my love, you want my heart, and we will never, ever, ever be apart 🎶

16
When Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow

Don't worry — I'll be sure to text you every 30 minutes until we're reunited.

17
When The Little Things Mean The Most

I want this, and I will settle for nothing less than this.

18
When Your Partner Shows Attention To Detail

*Swoons*

19
When You Realize That Self-Love Is The Best Love

As the great Lizzo said, "True love ain't something you can buy yourself. True love finally happens when you by yourself."

20
When They Pretend They Don’t Care About Their Birthday

That’s OK, I got it covered.

21
When You Support Their Passions, Even If You Don’t Know WTF They’re Talking About

You just love listening to them talk.

22
When You Get A Message That Makes Your Day

It just hits different when it’s from the right person.

23
When You Just Love How They Smell

Cologne and perfume enthusiasts, WYA?

24
When Your Person Knows How To Pick You Up When You’re Down

We all need someone who reminds us that we’re amazing.

25
When Humor Is Your Love Language

The situation might not be funny, but these pictures of cats are.

26
When You Connect With Someone You Didn’t Expect To

No one else really gets us, but we do.

27
When You Love Your BFF So Much You Need All The Details On Their New Boo

You’re probably going to still cyberstalk him on your own time, anyway.

28
When You Have To Give Credit Where It’s Due

Where would I be without your child?

29
When No One Else Got You Like Your BFF Got You

Thanks for listening to my problems all the time.

Now go give your favorite person a hug. They deserve it.