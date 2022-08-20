The Best Lubricants Under $25 To Keep In Your Bedside Drawer

When it comes to sexytime, lube makes everything better! In fact, “use more lube” is the #1 piece of advice that sex educators give. Lube can reduce uncomfortable friction during everything from handjobs to penetrative sex, making sex more pleasurable and safe. Why safer? Too much friction can create micro-tears in delicate tissues, and those openings make it more likely that bacteria or viruses will be transmitted. Too much friction can also make condoms more likely to tear.

Unfortunately, lube carries a bit of stigma for some people; there’s a common misconception that if you’re “aroused enough,” lube isn’t necessary, and some partners consider it a blow to their ego to use lube, but that’s simply not true. There’s no shame in adding it to your routine. Even for people whose bodies naturally lubricate with arousal, more lube is usually better. And for some activities, such as anal sex, lube is an absolute must.

Not all lubes are created equally, so it’s important to be selective when choosing one for yourself or your partner. There are several common ingredients found in lube that can cause irritation, like glycerin, which may cause yeast infections, and nonoxynol-9, a spermicide often found on pre-lubricated condoms. Other ingredients like petroleum, propylene glycol, parabens, chlorhexidine gluconate, and benzocaine are also important to watch out for because they can lead to imbalances, irritation, infections, and worse.

Pro tip: The more sensations a lube claims to cause — such as warming, cooling, tingling, or even tasting like dessert — the more likely it is to have ingredients that may rub you the wrong way.

If you don’t own lube yet and you’re looking for it on a whim, you should also avoid reaching for products you may have around the house that aren’t intended to be sexual lubricants. Common items like Vaseline or baby oil are made of petroleum, which is on the no-go list above. Petroleum lingers on the skin, can contribute to infections, and also damages condoms. Another household item to leave in the kitchen is coconut oil. Like other oils, coconut oil will break down latex condoms, stain your sheets, and may contribute to yeast infections.

Personal taste (no pun intended) also comes into play when choosing a lubricant. You can find lubes that are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and even Kosher. Read on for a list of body-safe lubes that will help you maximize pleasure in the bedroom.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sutil Luxe Lubricant Luxe Lubricant Sutil This water-based lube is crafted with eco-certified botanical ingredients that enhance sexual pleasure. $16 See On Babeland Adored by sex educators, Sutil is a reliable lubricant and this one comes with a 4.5-star rating out of five.

Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant Good Clean Love This water-based, pH-balanced lube is made with 95% certified organic ingredients and is safe for latex condoms. $16 See On Babeland Good Clean Love is a reliable lube maker, and this is their cornerstone product. In fact, 83% of buyers would recommend this lube to a friend!

Sliquid Sea Natural Lubricant Sliquid Sea Natural Lubricant Sliquid This water-based lube made with seaweed extracts is vegan-friendly, hypoallergenic, and non-toxic. $9.99 See On Babeland Thanks to the addition of seaweed extracts, this lube is thicker and silkier than other water-based lubes. The product is unflavored, unscented, non-staining, and long-lasting — perfect for when you want a silky-smooth feel.

Sliquid Organics Natural Sliquid Organics Natural Sliquid This all-natural formula contains botanical extracts for body-safe, eco-friendly, long-lasting pleasure. $9.99 See On Babeland This lube always lives on my nightstand. Sliquid is my personal favorite brand of lube, and this is my favorite of their products. I love a water-based lube because it can be used for every activity, and the ingredients in this lube are the most natural and body-friendly of the whole line.

Swiss Navy All Natural Lubricant Swiss Navy All Natural Lubricant Swiss Navy This glycerin and paraben-free formula is water-based and silky smooth. $12.99 See On Babeland A great choice for people with sensitive skin, this natural lubricant is free of chemical-based ingredients.

Sutil Rich Sutil Rich Sutil This water-based lube is compatible with all condoms and silicone toys — and perfect for anal play. $17 See On Babeland One reviewer described this lube as “ASMR for my vagina.” Who doesn’t want that?

Sliquid Sassy Formula Sliquid Sassy Formula Sliquid This lubricant is tasteless, odorless, and great for users with sensitive skin. $8.99 See On Babeland A user favorite, this vegan, gluten-free lube is hailed by one reviewer as “absolutely indispensable, as important to me as my Hitachi, if that says anything.”

Sliquid Oceanics Sliquid Oceanics Sliquid This lube is made with certified botanical extracts like aloe, green tea, sunflower seed, hibiscus, flax, and alfalfa to heal and support the body. $15 See On Babeland This lube contains carrageenan, an extract from red seaweed that some studies have shown to reduce the spread of HPV. The vegan, water-based formula is also incredibly versatile and includes skin soothing ingredients. One happy reviewer says, “It has a nice thick consistency because of the high aloe content, which is what also makes it super moisturizing even after use!”

Hathor Aphrodisia Lubricant Pure Hathor Aphrodisia Lubricant Pure Hathor This chemical-free lube is slightly sweet and works great for anal play. $4 See On Babeland It likely comes as no surprise that this lube’s special ingredient, horny goat weed, is believed to have aphrodisiac powers. But even without arousal properties, this gel-like formula is ideal for people who like a thicker lube.

Sliquid Organics Natural Lubricating Gel Sliquid Organics Natural Lubricating Gel, 8.5 Ounce Sliquid This natural formula comes in an 8.5 ounce bottle and is made with your safety in mind. $18.65 See On Amazon With over 1,600 reviews and a 4+ star rating, this gel formula is a great option. One Amazon reviewer hails it as the “best all-purpose lube!”

Sliquid Intimate Lubricant H20, Glycerine Free Sliquid Intimate Lubricant H20, Glycerine Free Original Formula 4.2 oz Sliquid This is a water-based personal lube formulated to emulate your body’s own lubrication. $11.99 See On Amazon An all-around favorite, this popular lube from Sliquid has 5,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 to 5 stars. Sliquid H2O is a great lube to try if you’re new to lubes in general or into water-based lubes in particular — especially at such a great price.

Überlube Überlube Überlube This silicone lube infused with vitamin E is silky, long-lasting, and can even be used as a massage oil. $24.99 See On Babeland The gold standard of silicone lubes, one reviewer says, “ruined every other lube for me tbh. I didn't know sex could be so SMOOTH.”

Sliquid Silver Silver Lube Sliquid This silicone-based lube is hypoallergenic and paraben-free. $19.11 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with Sliquid Silver, aka silicone offering from my favorite brand. 100% of reviewers said they’d recommend it to a friend!

Swiss Navy Silicone Lubricant Swiss Navy Premium Silicone Based Lubricant Swiss Navy This premium silicone lube is formulated with the highest-grade ingredients and is compatible with most toys and condoms. $18.79 See On Amazon This silicone lube has wracked up over 12,000 reviews with an average 4.6/5 rating! It’s safe, non-staining, and super easy to use.

Astroglide X Silicone Based Sex Lube Astroglide X Silicone Based Sex Lube Astroglide This premium liquid lube is slick, long-lasting, hypoallergenic, and waterproof, making it great for water play. $9.48 See On Amazon Tied in popularity with the Swiss Navy offering, the silicone lube from Astroglide also boasts over 12,000 reviews with an average 4.6/5 rating.

SKYN All Night Long Silicone-Based Lubricant SKYN All Night Long Premium Silicone-Based Lubricant, 2.7 Ounce SKYN This silicone-based lubricant is condom-compatible and will leave your skin feeling velvety smooth. $7.26 See On Amazon Best known for their latex-free condoms, the SKYN brand silicone lube is a great value at just $7.27 for an airline-friendly 2.7-ounce bottle.

Sliquid Silk Hybrid Lubricant Sliquid Silk Hybrid Lubricant, 4.2 Ounce Sliquid This long-lasting hybrid lube combines the best features of water-based and silicone options. $13.99 See On Amazon Can’t decide between water-based or silicone lube? Grab Sliquid Silk, which has amassed more than 1,200 positive reviews.

Sliquid Satin Sliquid Satin Sliquid This silky lubricant provides long-lasting moisture. The formula is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and free of problematic ingredients like glycerin and parabens. $15.99 See On Babeland This water-based lube is specially formulated for people who want long-lasting moisture. One reviewer calls it an excellent lube, saying, “It provides long-lasting lubrication that doesn't become tacky as it dries.”

Sliquid Organics Stimulating O Gel Sliquid Organics Stimulating O Gel Sliquid With organic botanical extracts, this gel offers a healthy alternative to the typical, chemical-laden stimulation products. $17.99 See On Babeland Reviewers are raving about this arousal gel, one saying it “kicks [their] arousal into overdrive.”

Sliquid Swirl Green Apple Sliquid Swirl Green Apple Sliquid A glycerin-free option for flavored lube, a few drops of this green apple lube will sweeten any sex act. $8.99 See On Babeland If you’re looking for a little extra something, flavored lubes might be for you. Just be aware that most flavored lubes contain glycerin for sweetness, which isn’t great for your body. Luckily, Sliquid has a line of flavored lubes that don’t contain the troublesome ingredient. For a classic hard candy taste, check out this green apple-flavored lube. In addition to being glycerin-free (like all their lubes), it’s also gluten-free.

Lube Tube Lube Tube Babeland These lube tubes are reusable and refillable, making them convenient without being wasteful. $9.99 See On Babeland If you want to make sure you’re fully lubed and ready to go for anal sex, this lube tube helps you get lubrication right where you need it.

Silicone Beaded Lube Shooter Silicone Beaded Lube Launcher Babeland A multi-purpose lube tube, this applicator provides pleasure while getting lubrication right where you want it to go. $24 See On Babeland Another option for hitting the right spot with your lube, this option holds twice as much lube while also featuring a classic anal sex toy shape.

Sliquid Lip Lickers Flavored Lube Cube Pack Sliquid Lip Lickers Flavored Lube Cube Pack Sliquid Water-based lubes in a variety of flavors, these glycerin-free options are a body-safe way to add some extra flavor to your sex life. $14 See On Babeland Can’t decide which flavored lube you want to try? Check out this variety pack! It’s also perfectly sized to be a sexy gift for someone you want to explore new tastes with.

Good Clean Love Spicy Citrus Massage Candle Spicy Citrus Massage Candle Good Clean Love Scented with citrus, nutmeg, and frankincense, this massage candle starts relaxing you the moment it’s lit. $11.99 See On Amazon For use on the body, not the genitals, this massage candle will help set the mood. Thanks to organic essential oils, your room will smell delicious while your body gets smooth. Pair it with the lube cube pack for a sexy gift package!

Überlube Silicone Lubricant Travel Tube Überlube Silicone Lubricant Travel Tube Überlube This refillable travel container will prevent unwanted spills while providing the perfect amount of lube in just one pump. $14.99 See On Amazon I can tell you from personal experience that you do not want to deal with a silicone lube spill in your luggage. This travel tube from Überlube is cute, discreet, and will fit right in with your cosmetics.

With all these options, there’s truly a lube for every occasion. Whether you choose an all-purpose lube to be your new favorite or order a different lube for every mood, you’ll discover the benefits of extra moisture in your playtime. No one wants to go down a dry slip-and-slide!