Bella Just Debuted Her New Boyfriend On IG With The Cutest Kissing Pic

It looks like love is in the air for Bella Hadid. The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, July 8 and shared a subtle confirmation that her new relationship is ready to become IG official. ICYMI, Bella Hadid’s pic kissing Marc Kalman is such a subtle reveal, but it’s super sweet.

Hadid has been pretty silent about her personal life for a while. Although she’s been sharing snaps of her work as a supermodel more and more, Hadid has been notoriously private with her love life since her on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd ended a couple years back. However, it looks like the supermodel is finally letting fans know she’s dating Kalman, an art director, by sharing a sweet series of snapshots from France. "Time of my life. Healthy, Working, and Loved,” she captioned the thread.

Hadid has been in France for Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week, but it def looks like she’s been saving some time for romance. The photo carousel begins with a pic of Hadid on a balcony overlooking the sea, wearing a pink plaid outfit. There are also plenty of fun behind-the-scenes photos of that look, but when you continue scrolling, the last pic will have you shook.

In a blurry snap on what appears to be the deck of a ship, Hadid kisses Kalman while leaning against the railing, looking super happy. The slew of comments from Hadid’s friends and fam shows everyone is excited for her. First, her sister Gigi Hadid commented with a smiley face emoji. Next, her friend Lauren Perez wrote “last pic,” with a heart emoji. And finally, her friend Lily Aldridge also weighed in with five heart emojis. Plenty of other users expressed their love for the sweet snap, too.

Hadid’s split from The Weeknd in August 2019 was pretty much the last fans knew of her dating life. However, in October 2020, there were rumors she was romantically involved with Duke Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s grandson, but her rep told E! News it wasn’t true on the spot.

The supermodel took some time off from Instagram in early January, and when she came back to social media on Jan. 22, she posted a message for her fans. “I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express,” she began. “The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through,” Hadid wrote.

She continued, explaining that she thinks everyone needs to take care of themselves sometimes, “Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me, for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Now it looks like Hadid is content with her life all around and is proud to show off her new boyfriend to the world.