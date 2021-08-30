If you’ve been following Bachelor In Paradise this season, you know that Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian — two cuties from Peter Weber’s and Tayshia Adams’ seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively — hit it off almost instantly on their romantic one-one-one (hosted by Lance Bass, because of course). So much so, in fact, that their date night turned into a sleepover in the aptly named “Boom Boom Room” — a sleepover that resulted in Gunn, specifically, being both slut-shamed and celebrated after the two appeared to have sex. I won’t give airtime to what was in these remarks (which were predominantly made by fans on Instagram), but I will applaud Gunn’s cool, poised retort. Maurissa Gunn’s response to slut-shaming comments (from strangers, no less) was epic, empowered, and unapologetic.

She posted an Instagram video on Aug. 29 to the tune of Lil Skeet’s “Choices (Yup).” In the video, Gunn shakes her head “no” and nods “yes” to questions like, “You’ve never been on a date?” and “But you still love sex?” — all while sporting a shirt with the words “Sex Positive” in bold, block letters. (For reference, Gunn told Christian on the latest episode of Paradise that she’s never been on a “real date.” I, on the other hand, have never been on a date during which I was sipping cocktails mere feet from Lance Bass. Potayto, potahto, really.)

In the caption, Gunn went on to say — in caps — that it’s “OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX!”

“Sex is a [two-person] act, so there shouldn’t be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it, and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment,” she continued. Preach!

In the theme of double standards, it appears the backlash against her date, Riley Christian, has been substantially muted. Though Christian did post a sweet picture of Gunn on Instagram after their date aired (with the adorable caption, “That was something special”), he seemingly has not been met with the same degree of backlash, nor has he had to issue a public response (at least not yet). Christian has yet to comment on Gunn’s post as well — in fact, Gunn and Christian don’t follow each other on Instagram at all right now, which may or may not be meaningful. *Smokes pipe à la Sherlock Holmes.*

Are Gunn and Christian trying to mask a relationship, or have they already lost touch? Only time and a Neil Lane diamond will tell.