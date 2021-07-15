Some exciting news for Bachelor Nation! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first baby. The fan-favorite couple made the announcement during an Amazon Live video on July 15. “I’m pregnant!” Iaconetti shared before giving her husband a quick kiss. Although the duo won’t be on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise this summer, it sounds like they’re living out their own version of paradise (or they will be as soon as the morning sickness ends).

