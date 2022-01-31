Congrats are in order! Bachelor In Paradise’s very own Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are parents. Following a smooth delivery, the two welcomed their first baby boy, Dawson Demetri, on Jan. 31. Jared made the announcement over Instagram, sharing a video from the hospital with the exciting update. “Baby Dawson is here. He is healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody is doing well,” he told the camera. What more could you want?

The new dad teased the baby’s arrival on Instagram earlier that day (like 4 a.m. early), posting a not-so-cryptic story on IG with two simple words: “Go time.” So no, it wasn’t too difficult to put two and two together. Still, that didn’t detract any excitement. In the caption of his video, Jared gushed, “He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

And they gave their son a name worthy of his highly-anticipated arrival. During an Amazon Live in Dec. 2021, the couple revealed that their chosen baby name, Dawson, was inspired by Jack Dawson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the Titanic. “Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us,” Ashley said at the time. (Same.) Jared seemed to be into the tribute, too. Apparently, he was well-prepared, considering Ashley brought up the potential name even before they were in a romantic relationship. Still, no hard feelings, Leo! Jared even called the character “one of Ashley’s loves” during the baby name reveal. They chose the middle name, Demetri, simply because they liked it.

Although the couple might be waiting for congrats from Leo for quite some time, Bachelor Nation was quick to show their support. “Yay!!!!! Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see baby Dawson,” Raven Gates Gottschalk (also a new mom) commented on the post. JoJo Fletcher added her congrats, too, writing, “Yay!! Congrats you two!!! Way to go [Ashley] !!” What can I say? Everyone (myself included) loves a Bachelor Baby.

Although Ashley herself has not commented on the baby yet (she’s rightfully still resting), I can’t wait to see what she says about motherhood when the time comes. Maybe another Amazon Live is in order?