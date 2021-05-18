Ariana Grande has got herself some new bling! The “7 Rings” singer is now sporting a wedding band on her left hand, and though fans haven’t gotten a good look at Ariana Grande's wedding band from Dalton Gomez yet, the “tasteful” piece of jewelry sounds simply stunning. According to E! News, Gomez worked with Solow & Co jewelers to design the custom ring, which is the same company he used to design the pop star’s asymmetrical engagement ring.

"They worked with Dalton on this," a spokesperson for the jeweler told E! News about Grande’s wedding band. "It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it." And if it looks anything like Grande’s engagement ring, then I’m sure she’s happy with it, too.

It’s not surprising that Gomez played a role in bringing the wedding band to life, seeing as he designed Grande’s engagement ring himself five months earlier. Per E! News, the real estate agent went to jeweler Jack Solow for help designing the rock weeks before proposing. "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and I was here in my office in New York," Solow told E! News back in December 2020. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted."

According to Solow, it was Gomez’s idea “to do the diamond on an angle” and to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece. Even more adorably, the ring’s pearl is believed to be taken from a ring Grande’s grandmother made for her in 2014 out of her late grandfather’s tie pin. If real estate doesn’t work out for Gomez, then he may just have a career in the jewelry design business.

While fans are still waiting for photos of the wedding band (and of the intimate Montecito wedding itself), Grande’s rep confirmed she and Gomez are officially married. "They got married," Grande's rep told People on May 17. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before Grande shows off Gomez’s latest creation.