Nobody knows the ins and outs of how Dalton Gomez created Ariana Grande's engagement ring as much as his jeweler, Jack Solow. Luckily for any fans jonesing for some deets, Solow spilled the beans on Gomez's entire ring creation process during a Dec. 22 interview with E! News. ICYMI: Grande announced their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 20 with a post she captioned, "forever n then some." Alongside pictures of herself and Gomez snuggling it up, Grande posted pictures of her unique ring.

The ring features an oval shaped diamond set next to a pearl and, according to Solow it "took sometime to find that very special, unique diamond." Apparently, Gomez opted for the specific shape because it would go nicely with the pearl. "Oval is a very beautiful shape. His design was such that an oval on the longer side dovetailed nicely with setting the stone on the bias and adding the pearl nestled up onto the side," Solow explained. "Dalton really is very design-oriented. He's very aesthetically oriented. All of the elements and the details are his contribution. It's a pun to say no stone unturned but he was very intent that everything be perfect. He paid a lot of attention to detail, a lot of wanting to make this very special for Ari. That was his goal."

Even though Solow, whose office is in New York, was across the country from Gomez, he said the Los Angeles realtor managed to stay super involved in the design process. "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow shared. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

So, uh, why is the pear so special to Grande? Well, for starters, it's her birth stone. Also, some fans have been guessing that it may be the pearl from a ring her grandmother made for her using her grandfather's tie pin. Grande tweeted the pearl back in October of 2014 alongside the caption, "she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

While Solow wouldn't confirm whether or not the pear really was from Grande's grandma's ring, he did note that Grande apparently is a big fan of the final product.

"They're pleased," he noted. "I had a nice chat with Dalton yesterday. He was grateful and she's thrilled and he's thrilled and rightfully, they should be. He did a great job and it's a beautiful ring."

Dawww. So happy for these two!!