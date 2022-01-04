Finding love on a reality show isn’t easy. Sometimes, it takes contestants leaving the show and cameras behind to find the right one for them. And now, it’s looking like that’s the case for Bachelor In Paradise’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli. Fans noticed that the duo seem to be photographed at the same places around the same times, like, a lot. So are Horstmann and Gibelli dating? This theory is pretty convincing.

Justin Take The Bach, an Instagram dedicated to Bachelor Nation gossip, proposed the theory on Instagram on Jan. 2. In the post, he included several side-by-side photos from both Horstmann and Gibelli’s profiles that hinted at a connection between the two of them. In one, it looks like they both got ready in the same bathroom for Horstmann’s New Year’s Eve DJ-ing event. (You can even see what appears to be Gibelli’s dress hanging behind Horstmann.) Other photos from this IG and Reddit have similarly distinct backdrops — whether it be the same restaurant, Horstmann’s bedding, his outdoor couch, or his bathroom.

All of it added up to a very convincing theory. Also notable: Horstmann actually follows Justin Take The Bach and didn’t deny the rumor. (Elite Daily reached out to Horstmann and Gibelli for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The rumor gained so much traction that a source spoke to People about the reported budding connection. “[Horstmann and Gibelli are] dating after recently meeting,” the insider claimed. But apparently, they are in no rush to take things to the next level.

“They're taking things slow, but seem really happy together,” the insider added. TBH, that sounds like a refreshing change of pace for the two of them. (The Bachelorette filming takes six to nine weeks; Love Is Blind filmed for only 38 days before the couples were expected to get married.)

Although the rumored couple has not responded to the speculation yet, they both hinted at having a good reason to celebrate everything that’s to come in 2022 — romance (maybe) included. Hortsmann’s Jan. 1 caption read, “2022 is gonna be the best year in a while 😉.” Gibelli’s Jan. 2 post was similarly optimistic: “I am about to walk into the best year of my life.”

Here’s hoping their predictions are right on the mark!