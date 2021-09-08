AnnaSophia Robb’s IG Post Announcing Her Engagement Could Not Be Cuter

AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to boyfriend Trevor Paul, and she could not be happier about their future together. She shared the happy news on Instagram on Sept. 7, showing off her engagement ring in a blurry and blissful selfie with Paul. It was not exactly the perfectly photographed proposal photo I’m used to seeing on Insta, but it might have been even more charming. Not to mention, Robb’s caption was seriously cute. “I want to be with you everywhere,” she wrote. “And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO!” Yahoo, indeed.

According to Robb, Paul is her “best friend,” “the greatest man [she] know[s],“ and “a real bad b*tch.” If that’s not a recipe for a lifetime of love, I don’t know what is. Robb added to the engagement post, “I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!” So adorable.

Although Robb has kept their relationship with Paul fairly quiet and out of the public eye, per The Hollywood Reporter, she started posting with him in 2019. But her other captions were decidedly less romantic than this engagement announcement. Plus, considering Paul doesn’t even have an Instagram (or at least not a public one that Robb has tagged), information about their romance is not exactly abundant.

At the very least, fans have been kept pretty much in the dark about the couple’s relationship. Robb’s celeb friends, however, seem to be more in the know — and they’ve all been very supportive. Queer Eye’s Tan France commented on the picture, “HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you.” And he wasn’t the only celeb in Robb’s comment section. A handful of fellow child stars also showed the couple some love on the gram. Joey King from The Kissing Booth commented, “I couldn’t smile any wider if I wanted to. You two are the greatest and I love you both.” High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens also shared her congrats, “Omg babeeeee congratulations.”

TL;DR: it seems like Robb’s getting the happy ending that we all wish she would have had in Bridge to Terabithia. Wishing this newly-engaged couple all the best!