The celebrity dating world has definitely gotten a lot more unpredictable recently, and the latest unexpected couple to surprise fans is Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Apparently, the duo has been keeping their relationship on the down-low for over a year, but they kicked off 2022 by revealing the truth. Now that they’re a public item, people can’t help but call this relationship the “crossover event of the century.” People magazine reported Kendrick and Hader started dating after working together on their 2019 Disney+ film Noelle. TBH, the couple reveal was pretty surprising, and the tweets about Anna Kendrick dating Bill Hader are full of jokes, shock, and comparisons.

A source told People on Jan. 20 that Kendrick and Hader had been able to keep their relationship from the public eye with some help from the current situation. “They are both very private people, and with the [lockdown], it was easy to keep it quiet,” the source told People. “They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy.”

People have added Hader to the list of Saturday Night Live men who have either married or have had relationships with famous women. Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost is famously married to Scarlett Johansen, Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, former writer John Mulaney recently welcomed a son with Olivia Munn, and former cast member Jason Sudeikis had a nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde.

And it seems like a lot of people have similar thoughts on the new couple.

Hader was in a relationship with actor Rachel Bilson from December 2019 to July 2020. And Kendrick was in a long-term relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson that began in 2013. Though the end date of their relationship is pretty fuzzy, it sounds like Kendrick and Hader started their romance in the latter half of 2020 or later.

In a May 2020 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Kendrick remained private about her love life while promoting her HBO Max show Love Life. The publication asked her about her relationship status to which she said, “Well, as far as keeping it private, it isn’t easy, as you are proving right now,” she said. “But that’s just always how it’s been for me.” This seems to track, given that we are just now finding out about Hader and Kendrick.

Some can’t help but compare Kendrick and Hader to other buzzy couples like Megan Fox and MGK and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

And although they kept their budding romance private for nearly a year, it definitely sounds like people are here for the newly revealed couple.