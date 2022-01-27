Nine months after his widely publicized breakup with Jennifer Lopez, baseball star Alex Rodriguez is pitching himself back into the dating market. On Jan. 23, A-Rod was captured getting cozy with fitness competitor Kat Padgett at the Green Bay Packers game. They wore matching team beanies. Following that, a source told Us Weekly that the two are just getting to know each other, keeping things simple…for now.

“[They’re] keeping it casual,” the source claimed on Jan. 26. “He can be quite the charmer.”

That's not all the source said, however. Apparently A-Rod, 46, is more than ready to jump back into romance. They claimed, “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with. He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet … At the moment he’s single and having fun.” (Side note: He can get in line, every music exec out there already wants “the next J. Lo.’”)

Padgett, 25, is an athlete and fitness model in Dallas, Texas. Per her Instagram bio, she played soccer at the University of St. Thomas, and currently is an NPC (National Physique Committee) competitor and works as the nutritional director for Doyle Sports while studying to become a registered dietician.

A-Rod and Lopez split up back in April 2021 after four years together, calling off their engagement in a move that shocked many. While no specific reason was given as to the cause of their breakup, the two revealed in a statement to TODAY, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect or them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Since then, Lopez has rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck in a very public manner, while A-Rod has stayed quite quiet in the dating realm…until now.

But hey, if Bennifer can be happy now, then maybe A-Rod can do the same, right?