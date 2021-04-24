30 Taylor Swift Lyrics About Love & Sex That’ll Make You Swoon
“Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” ❤
Few musicians are as honest as Taylor Swift when it comes to writing lyrics about dating, romance, and sex. Both die-hard Swifties who own every vinyl of Midnights and casual listeners can agree: Taylor Swift’s lyrics about love and sex are both iconic and totally relatable. Ten albums into the game and Swift has mastered the art of romance. Both die-hard Swifties rocking "cardigan" cardigans and casual listeners can agree: Taylor Swift's lyrics about love and sex are iconic and totally relatable.
In addition to Midnights, Swift broke the internet with her re-release of Red in 2021 — do we even need to talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well?” She perfectly captures what it's like to be young, in love, and just figuring out what's in your heart. And as she's grown up — and as her listeners have grown up with her — it's pretty cool to see how she's evolved and opened up about spicier topics like sex and betrayal. (See: reputation, the spicy lyrics on Lover, and “Question...?”) Below find 30 of the best Taylor Swift lyrics about love and sex that are guaranteed to make you swoon.
- "I shoulda known/ That I'm not a princess, this ain't a fairytale, I'm not the one you'll sweep off her feet, lead her up the stairwell / This ain't Hollywood, this is a small town." — "White Horse", Fearless
- "It rains when you're here and it rains when you're gone/ Cause I was there when you said forever and always / You didn't mean it baby." — "Forever & Always," Fearless
- "My hands shake, I'm not usually this way but / You pull me in and I'm a little more brave/ It's the first kiss, it's flawless, really something / It's fearless." — "Fearless", Fearless
- "This night is sparkling / Don't you let it go / I'm wonderstruck / Blushing all the way home / I'll spend forever / Wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you." — "Enchanted," Speak Now
- "Drop everything now / Meet me in the pouring rain / Kiss me on the sidewalk / Take away the pain' / Cause I see sparks fly whenever you smile." — "Sparks Fly," Speak Now
- "Fighting with him was like trying to solve a crossword / And realizing there's no right answer / Regretting him was like wishing you never found out / That love could be that strong." — "Red", Red
- "Photo album on the counter / Your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed / And your mother's telling stories 'bout you on the tee-ball team/You tell me 'bout your past, thinking your future was me." — "All Too Well," Red
- "'Cause all I know is we said, 'Hello' / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / Everything has changed." — "Everything Has Changed," Red
- "Say you'll remember me / Standing in a nice dress / Staring at the sunset, babe / Red lips and rosy cheeks / Say you'll see me again / Even if it's just in your / Wildest dreams." — "Wildest Dreams," 1989
- "You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip classic thing that you like / And when we go crashing down, we come back every time / 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style." — "Style," 1989
- "There was nothing left to do / When the butterflies turned to / Dust that covered my whole room / So I punched a hole in the roof / Let the flood carry away all my pictures of you." — "Clean," 1989
- "And darling, you had turned my bed into a sacred oasis / People started talking, putting us through our paces." — "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," reputation
- "Do the girls back home touch you like I do? / Long night, with your hands up in my hair / Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs / Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share / 'Cause I like you." — "Delicate," reputation
- "Carve your name into my bedpost / 'Cause I don't want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off." — "Dress," reputation
- "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover." — "Lover," Lover
- "And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate / And I scream, 'For whatever it's worth / I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?' / He looks up, grinning like a devil." — "Cruel Summer," Lover
- "But I knew you / Dancin' in your Levi's / Drunk under a streetlight, I / I knew you/ Hand under my sweatshirt / Baby, kiss it better, I." — "cardigan," folklore
- "And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?" — "invisible string," folklore
- "But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm / If your cascade, ocean wave blues come/ All these people think love's for show / But I would die for you in secret / The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me / Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?" — "peace," folklore
- "You know that my train could take you home / Anywhere else is hollow / I'm begging for you to take my hand / Wreck my plans, that's my man." — "willow," evermore
- "What must it be like to grow up that beautiful? / With your hair falling into place like dominoes / I see me padding across your wooden floors / With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door." — "gold rush," evermore
- “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me / Surreal / I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say / No deal / The 1950s sh*t they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze.” — “Lavender Haze,” Midnights
- “'Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” — “Midnight Rain,” Midnights
- “I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings / Outside they’re push and shoving / You're in the kitchen hummin' / All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.” — “Sweet Nothing,” Midnights
- “Oh, I'm fallin' in love / I thought the plane was goin' down / How'd you turn it right around?” — “Labyrinth,” Midnights
- “I'm so in love that I might stop breathing / Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling / No, I didn't see the news / 'Cause we were somewhere else.” — “Paris,” Midnights
- “Once upon a time, the planets and the fates / And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time.” — “Mastermind,” Midnights
- “One night, a few moons ago / I saw flecks of what could've been lights / But it might just have been you.” — “Snow On The Beach,” Midnights
- “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet.” — “Snow On the Beach,” Midnights
- “'Cause I don't remember who I was / Before you painted all my nights / A color I've searched for since.” — “Question...?” Midnights
Whether she's feeling her country roots, reigning as the glittery pop princess of your dreams, having an '80s moment, or fully embracing electronic hip-hop, there's a T-Swift song for every emotion.
