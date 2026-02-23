If you’ve ever paused your late-night TikTok scrolling because someone’s hair looked too good — like, smooth to the point of being reflective and glossy without a hint of grease — that look has a name, and it’s called glass hair. Naturally, it’s become one of the most coveted beauty aesthetics to come out of Korea in recent years.

The History Of Glass Hair

Glass hair didn’t just appear out of thin air. It’s the hair care evolution of glass skin, the K-beauty concept that shifted the entire beauty conversation away from coverage and more toward care. When glass skin first went viral, it reframed what “good skin” looked like. Instead of the matte finishes and heavy makeup beloved by the KarJenners (and everyone else) circa 2016-2018, the focus was on hydration, barrier repair, and that lit-from-within glow that comes from skin actually being healthy.

Hair followed the same logic. If healthy skin reflects light better, why couldn’t healthy hair do the same? Instead of relying on stiff hairspray, excessive heat styling, or heavy-shine products that coat the hair, glass hair is about alignment and strength. Smooth cuticles reflect light more evenly. Repaired strands move together instead of frizzing apart. The shine isn’t sprayed on at the end — it’s built into the hair itself. In other words, glass hair is less about styling tricks and more about how you treat your hair on wash day.

Enter: UNOVE

The Korean hair care brand launched in 2021, right as glass hair was taking over salons, beauty editorials, and K-dramas. While other brands chased the look with glossing products, UNOVE leaned into repair-first formulas designed to strengthen hair from the inside out. Its approach borrows heavily from skin care logic, focusing on protein, structure, and cuticle care rather than surface-level shine alone.

The strategy worked. UNOVE quickly gained a loyal following in Korea and became a standout at Olive Young beauty retailers, where its Deep Damage Repair Mask earned cult status among shoppers dealing with heat damage, color fatigue, or dull, lifeless strands. The brand became known for delivering hair that looked polished but still felt soft and movable — a key part of the glass hair appeal.

Now, UNOVE is fresh off of its U.S. debut. The brand launched online at Sephora on Feb. 4, followed by an in-store rollout that began on Feb. 13. HairTok is already paying attention, with creators spotlighting the brand’s glossy results and repair-focused formulas.

With so much hype surrounding the launch, the real question is whether UNOVE actually delivers when you put it into a real-life routine. I tested the brand’s core lineup — from its viral mask to everyday staples like shampoo, conditioner, and leave-ins — to see how it performs.

Fast Facts:

Price: Around $22–$32 per product.

Around $22–$32 per product. Who this is best for: Anyone dealing with heat damage, color-treated hair, dryness, or frizz who wants that sleek “glass hair” finish without heavy buildup.

Anyone dealing with heat damage, color-treated hair, dryness, or frizz who wants that sleek “glass hair” finish without heavy buildup. What I like: The mask delivers real softness and shine right away, and the oil gives that polished, reflective finish without making hair greasy.

The mask delivers real softness and shine right away, and the oil gives that polished, reflective finish without making hair greasy. What I don’t like: The line is protein-forward, so you have to pace yourself if your hair is sensitive to too much protein or already feels dry.

The line is protein-forward, so you have to pace yourself if your hair is sensitive to too much protein or already feels dry. My rating: 4.5/5 — a genuinely impressive Sephora launch, especially if you want smoother, healthier-looking hair fast.

Packaging:

UNOVE’s packaging feels like hair care that leans into performance without unnecessary bells and whistles. Each product in the lineup comes in a sleek modern tube or bottle with clean typography and muted colors that look more “salon shelf” than bright drugstore display. The aesthetic isn’t flashy, but the design is also practical in a way that really matters when you’re in the shower or getting ready in the morning.

UNOVE

The shampoo and conditioner bottles have a no-nonsense shape that’s easy to grip with wet hands, and the mask and leave-ins come in squeezable tubes that make it simple to dispense exactly the amount you want without waste. The Silk Hair Oil’s pump feels reliable and not too fussy, which is something I always appreciate in an oil that you reach for regularly.

Deep Damage Repair Hydrating Hair Mask

First impressions: The first thing I noticed about UNOVE’s Deep Damage Repair Hair Mask was how dense it felt without being heavy. The cream has a rich, almost whipped texture that immediately signals “treatment,” but it spreads easily through damp hair instead of clumping or sitting on top of strands. It feels intentional and controlled, not greasy or overly slick, which made it clear this wasn’t meant to be a casual conditioner replacement.

The results: After rinsing the mask out, my hair felt noticeably smoother while still retaining its natural body. Once dry, the difference became even more obvious: My ends looked more polished, flyaways were visibly reduced, and my hair reflected light in a way that felt glossy rather than shiny-for-shine’s-sake. With continued use over multiple washes, my hair felt stronger through the mid-lengths, especially in areas that usually show heat damage first. The overall effect was hair that looked healthier, not just styled.

Worth noting: This is a protein-forward formula, which means timing and frequency matter. Leaving it on for a short window and using it one to two times a week delivered the best results, while overdoing it could tip hair toward stiffness rather than softness.

Silk Shine Hair Oil

First impressions: The Silk Hair Oil immediately stood out for how lightweight it felt between my fingers. The texture is fluid and smooth without feeling thin, and it absorbs quickly instead of sitting on the surface of the hair. One pump felt sufficient for my ends (and I have a lot of hair), which set the tone for a product that prioritizes control over excess.

The results: Once applied, the oil delivered instant polish without flattening my hair or making it look oily. It enhanced shine in a way that felt reflective and clean, rather than glossy and coated. When used after heat styling, it helped seal the ends and tame frizz while still allowing the hair to move naturally. The glassy finish looked intentional and refined, not overdone.

Worth noting: This oil works best as a finishing product rather than a heavy treatment. It is ideal for adding shine and smoothing at the final step, especially if your hair tends to get weighed down easily by richer oils.

Damage Repair Shampoo & Conditioner

First impressions: The shampoo produces a gentle, creamy lather that cleanses without stripping the scalp, while the conditioner feels nourishing without crossing into heavy territory. Together, they feel like a balanced foundation rather than a dramatic, one-wash transformation duo. The formulas immediately read as repair-focused but still lightweight enough for regular use.

The results: After washing, my hair felt clean at the roots and smooth through the lengths without feeling overly soft or slippery. Over time, the duo seemed to improve how my hair responded to styling, making it easier to achieve a sleeker finish with less effort. Shine built gradually with continued use, which made the results feel more natural and long-lasting.

Worth noting: These are not meant to be high-drama products on their own. Their strength lies in prepping the hair so that treatments like the mask and oil perform better, making them an important but understated part of the routine.

Damage Repair & Shine Leave-In Conditioner

First impressions: The leave-in conditioner has a lightweight, creamy texture that spreads easily through damp hair and absorbs quickly. It does not leave behind any residue or tackiness, which made it feel like a true everyday product rather than a special-occasion treatment.

The results: Once applied, my hair felt softer and more manageable almost immediately. Detangling was easier, blow-drying felt smoother, and my hair appeared more controlled without looking weighed down. Over time, it helped maintain the sleekness created by the mask and oil, especially on days when I wanted a more natural, air-dried finish.

Worth noting: This product shines as a maintenance step rather than a hero. It works best for supporting smoothness and manageability between wash days without competing with other styling products.

Detangling Heat Protection Spray

First impressions: The detangler comes in a fine, even mist that distributes product without soaking the hair. It feels light and refreshing, with no immediate sense of buildup or stickiness.

The results: After spraying it onto damp hair, brushing felt significantly easier and more fluid. Knots released quickly, and I noticed less breakage during styling, especially at the ends. The detangler added just enough slip to protect fragile hair without leaving it overly coated or limp.

Worth noting: This is a practical, functional product that is particularly useful if your hair is prone to tangling or breakage (but you want to avoid heavy leave-ins).

Is UNOVE Worth It?

After testing multiple products across several wash days, UNOVE truly feels like a thoughtfully built system. What sets the brand apart is that it does not rely on instant gratification alone. The shine, smoothness, and softness build gradually, which ultimately makes the results feel more believable and long-lasting. Instead of masking damage with heavy silicones or temporary gloss, UNOVE focuses on strengthening the hair so that the shine becomes a natural byproduct of healthier strands. The effect is polished without feeling artificial, which is exactly what the glass hair trend promises in theory but does not always deliver in practice.

What I appreciated most is how intentional each product feels within the lineup. The mask does the heavy lifting when it comes to repair, the oil refines and enhances shine, and the supporting products quietly improve manageability and texture over time. None of the formulas try to be everything at once, which makes the routine feel customizable rather than overwhelming. If your hair has been through heat styling, coloring, or general wear and tear, the results feel especially noticeable. Hair looks smoother, reflects light more evenly, and behaves better during styling without losing movement.

Hana Hong

That said, UNOVE is not a shortcut brand. If you are looking for an immediate, one-use transformation or already rely on very moisture-heavy routines, this line may require some adjustment. Because the formulas lean protein-forward, balance is key. Still, for anyone drawn to the glass hair trend because they liked the philosophy behind glass skin (the idea that visible health is the ultimate goal), UNOVE delivers in a way that feels actually effective.

About Me:

As a beauty editor, I get to test a lot of viral hair launches. My own routine is pretty simple day-to-day, but I’m always experimenting with anything that can make my hair look smoother and healthier with minimal effort. I am an unnatural blonde, so I’m especially drawn to products that focus on repair and softness — and I’m always chasing that “glass hair” finish that looks polished without feeling heavy or overdone.