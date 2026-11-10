How Ballroom Dancer Stephani Sosa Navigates Eczema In The Spotlight

Picture this: you’ve just packed up your life, moved to Los Angeles, and are taking the first real steps toward your lifelong dream of becoming a performer. The glimmering lights of Hollywood are calling your name, and the world’s most iconic ballroom is a mere samba roll away, when suddenly you’re covered head-to-toe in itchy, flaking, red patches. For professional Latin dancer Stephani Sosa, that nightmare was reality.

Born in Utah, Sosa grew up in a humble household, studying Latin and ballroom dance alongside her brother and Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa. Now, at just 27, she already has dozens of titles and accolades under her belt, from a So You Think You Can Dance top-10 finalist to a Dancing With the Stars troupe member, a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast member, and a Super Bowl halftime performer, to name a few. Despite her early success, atopic dermatitis threatened to slow her path when she least expected it.

Millions of Americans suffer from atopic dermatitis, colloquially known as eczema, throughout their lives, and the physical and emotional symptoms can take a toll on anybody. Still, those struggles are compounded by a life as public-facing as Sosa’s. She never let the discomfort on her skin or in her mind stop her, though, and it paid off. Ahead, Sosa gives an in-depth look into her eczema journey, from when it started, to how she got flare-ups under control, and how she maintained her confidence along the way.

Elite Daily: When did you first start experiencing symptoms of eczema?

Stephani Sosa: I first started experiencing skin flare-ups when I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dreams. It was a really exciting chapter of my life, but it came with a lot of challenges. Being in this industry as an artist is incredibly demanding, and I’m constantly in high-stakes environments, whether it’s auditioning or performing. The stress definitely started taking a toll on my skin.

I’d experience irritation around my elbows and elbow creases, occasionally around my face and neck, and most prevalently on my legs and thighs. Over time, I became more intentional about understanding my skin, and I started to recognize patterns in these flare-ups and when they happened. It taught me that taking care of myself is just as important as my appearance, especially living in LA. It’s about prioritizing my physical health and mental well-being, especially in an industry where we’re constantly expected to be at our best.

ED: How do you manage your flare-ups when you’re in the middle of a busy performance schedule?

SS: Because my life is so busy and I’m constantly rehearsing and traveling, there’s a lot of pressure on me to perform and always be ‘on.’ One of the most important things I’ve learned about managing flare-ups and my overall well-being is to maintain a consistent routine when it comes to my diet. Even if my schedule is unpredictable, I really do try to prioritize staying hydrated and eating nutrient-dense foods, with no gluten. I try to meditate as much as I can, go to the gym, and keep my stress levels as low as possible.

When it comes to my skin, I try to keep my skin care routine gentle and really, really consistent. I never really change products, especially when it comes to lotion. I’ve also learned to pay attention to how my skin responds to different environments and products, since some of the stuff I would use in Utah wouldn’t really work on my skin when I’m in LA.

ED: What does your skin care routine look like now? Has it changed over the years?

SS: It’s definitely evolved over time and from place to place, but what’s stayed the same is that my skin care routine is very easy. I don’t use a lot of products, and I like to keep it very consistent. I’ve been using all the same products for about five years now. I make sure that I wash my face and body every single day, and if I don’t have to wear any body makeup, I try not to. I also try not to wear a lot of makeup in general if I don’t have to because I think that really helps my skin — just letting it breathe.

ED: How has life in the spotlight impacted your confidence throughout your career?

SS: I feel like your appearance in this industry is something that’s magnified, especially when you’re pursuing your dreams as a performer. But when in doubt, I just own it. Even when I do have these flare-ups, I don’t shy away from them. I will talk about them and share them online. I really want to put a message out there that we are all imperfect beings. That is something I feel like the world needs right now. Nobody’s perfect, and I think we try to hide that because of the industry we’re in and the nature of social media, but we don’t have to. I just try to stay on top of it and be really open and transparent about it. I’ve learned throughout my career that confidence can’t be dependent on perfection.

ED: What are your most practical tips for staying confident, even on bad skin days?

SS: My biggest advice is just to own it and know that my appearance does not equate to my self-worth at all. I try to take care of my body above everything else and remember that how I feel is more important than my appearance. Nobody’s perfect, and I think it’s about constantly practicing that mindset.

Do not let your skin determine your potential, your confidence, or your trajectory.

ED: What advice do you have for other young, aspiring performers dealing with atopic dermatitis?

SS: Do not let your skin determine your potential, your confidence, or your trajectory. Eczema is just something that people have, and it makes us imperfectly beautiful. As a Latina performer, I’ve always had to learn that I don’t need to fit into a box. That’s not where we’re at in society, and we really have to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves and our mental health along the way, no matter what.

You don’t need perfect skin to belong in the spotlight. That’s the biggest thing. You deserve to be seen, take up space, and feel confident in who you are. Most importantly, don’t let your insecurities stop you from pursuing your dreams. Your skin does not define who you are.

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