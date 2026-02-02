Leah Kateb is trading in those swimsuits from the Love Island USA villa for some seriously show-stopping gowns. The reality star has become a red-carpet staple this past year, and her latest high-fashion look may be her most stunning yet. Kateb rolled up to the 2026 Grammys in a black Tom Ford dress, complete with daring cutouts and glistening gold accent pieces that felt perfectly fitting for the awards show.

Kateb’s look turned heads on the carpet, in part because of how well the striking outfit was accessorized with Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier shoes, Jenny Bird earrings, rings by Letra, and her own personal bracelets. Oh, and you can’t forget the most important accessory of all: Kateb’s boyfriend, Miguel Harichi. The fitness model perfectly matched his partner in all black, with some shiny bling to go with Kateb’s golden accents.

Below, Kateb shares how her Grammys look came together, from start to finish.

1. Glam time! Couldn’t do it without this team!

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

Celebrity hairstylist Rikke Gajda did Kateb’s hair, using Goddess Pro’s Biotech Blowout leave-in mask to protect and strengthen the ’do.

2. So happy the glam vision is coming to life.

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

Kateb’s glowy makeup was done by Makeupwdre, who shared the full list of products used on her Instagram, including Rare Beauty highlighter and liquid blush.

3. Accessory time. So many great options, how do we even pick?!

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

4. Miguel and I on our way. Beyond excited... especially to see some of our favorite artists perform tonight!!

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

5. One last selfie before hitting the carpet.

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

6. WE MADE IT! This Tom Ford dress is everything. So happy to be here and sharing this moment with you all!

Courtesy of Leah Kateb

Kateb’s stylist for this look was Jaclyn Fleurant.