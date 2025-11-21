If you’re a beauty girlie on TikTok, chances are your life has recently changed by way of a new product causing a ripple in the market: lip liner stains. Sure, it was fun watching creators do the viral peel-off stains for a while — but who has time to wait for a product to dry before peeling it off and heading out the door? Those feel like they were made for Billie Eilish to film herself wearing, not for the average person who’s running late to their 9 a.m. meeting or class.

Luckily, in response to the liner trend, makeup brands decided to do something different. In June 2025, Huda Beauty came out with a felt-tip lip stain pen that required no waiting time and no peel-off. Once that went viral, it resurfaced interest in other brands and led many similar products to launch. The Huda Beauty stain quickly became my go-to, but I wanted to put other stains to the test to see if there were more affordable options with the same staying power.

Since I’m a beauty writer and editor, I had a pretty good sense of which lip stains were trending, but I made sure to check TikTok to see which others had people buzzing. There weren’t as many options as I was expecting, so I quickly chose five to try out.

Best Overall: Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain

Hear me out — I really did try to find another lip stain that I liked more than this one, but I found myself reaching for it again and again, even with all the other options at my fingertips. One thing to know about this stain is that you need to store it upside down, or else the product won’t run to the felt tip. But the process is quick — even if you apply a swipe to your lips and notice it seems dry, turning it over for three to five seconds quickly refills it.

At first, I was intimidated by the thickness of the felt tip. I thought it created a line that was too thick, but when I applied gloss over the top, it didn’t look as harsh and seamlessly blended together. What really makes this product No. 1 is its staying power. I can have cocktails at happy hour and I only have to reapply the gloss — the liner stays put. Plus, the shade range is unbeatable. My favorite for my dark hair, dark eyes, and fair complexion? Soft Nude.

Key Features:

Smudge-proof, kiss-proof, transfer-proof for up to 12 hours.

No-bleed formula.

Matte finish.

Pros:

Saves you from having to reapply lip liner while being out.

Stays true to the 12-hour longwear claim.

Cons:

Higher price point at $25.

You need to smudge it out quickly if that’s your desired look, because it sets within seconds.

Brittany Leitner

Rating: 4.5/5.

Best Drugstore: NYX Lip Lingerie

Honestly, if you’re between this stain and Huda Beauty’s and want to save some cash, I’d go with this one. The formulas are very similar in that they stay put for hours, and you can safely head out for a night on the town without having to pack the product in your purse. This stain has absolutely taken off on TikTok. I haven’t been able to go a day without opening the app and seeing it on my FYP.

What makes this packaging different is the flexible ballpoint tip that allows you to create a line to the thickness you want. Personally, I can’t get enough of the shades After Hours and Tease U Later.

Key Features:

Transfer-proof, smudge-proof, water-proof.

All-day wear.

No-bleed formula.

Pros:

Affordable.

You can customize the size of the lip line you want to create.

Formula always flowing, so you don’t have to keep it upside down.

Cons:

If building a thicker line, you must work quickly because product dries fast.

Britttany Leitner

Rating: 4/5.

Best for Commitment-Phobes: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Stain Liner

I understand that a lip liner that stays put for 12 hours or longer might not be what everyone’s looking for. If that’s you, then I definitely recommend the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Stain Liner. This smooth AF formula glides on clearly and can be built up to your desired thickness, since it has a fairly small pointed tip. I found that this liner stayed put for one to two hours and came off if I ate or drank.

If you want to sculpt, buff, and contour out a lip look, this is a great one to choose because it doesn’t dry before you have a chance to smudge it out. I’m living for the shades Light Brown and Spiced Ginger.

Key Features:

Made with the brand’s signature maracuja oil, which is hydrating and rich in fatty acids and vitamin C.

Transfer-proof formula.

Pros:

Skin care ingredients are packed inside, like hyaluronic acid and a superfruit complex.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

Cons:

Doesn’t last as long as other formulas.

Higher price point at $23.

Brittany Leitner

Rating: 3/5.

Best For Full Coverage: R.E.M. Beauty Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker

This lip marker has one of the thickest tips I’ve tried, so I do think it’s more of a full-coverage stain than a liner, but you can certainly use it as both. It’s called “practically permanent,” and they weren’t joking. This seriously lasts forever, and it only came off when I took makeup remover straight to the lips after a shower.

If you find that a lip liner stain plus gloss combo isn’t giving you the color payoff you want, try out this pen. Line your lips with the pointed side and then bring it flat, parallel against the lips to create an all-over color stain. From there, you can top with lip gloss or leave as-is for a matte finish.

Key Features:

Long-wearing.

Natural finish.

Pros:

Can line and provide full coverage.

Reasonable price compared to others.

Cons:

Limited color range, mostly in berry shades.

Brittany Leitner

Rating: 3.5/5.

Most Affordable: CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain

This lip stain’s packaging looks almost identical to the Huda Beauty version, but the actual tip used to distribute the product is totally different. Huda Beauty’s has a fuzzy felt-like tip that allows for blending and smudging, whereas the CoverGirl tip looks exactly like the r.e.m. lip marker. It’s very stiff, which some people might prefer, but I do like the flex tips of Huda and NYX a bit more.

I found the shade Canyon to be the perfect color that’s about three to five times darker than my natural lip. Plus, it truly has similar staying power to Huda Beauty and NYX. At just $9, this is a super steal if you’re looking for a new lip liner that’ll stay in place all night long.

Key Features:

Kiss-proof, transfer-proof.

Longwear rich color.

Pros:

Affordable.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

Can flex to an all-over lip stain.

Cons:

Stiff application tip.

Brittany Leitner

Rating: 4/5.