Whenever someone asks me about my hobbies, sleeping is always in my top three. I don’t even need to actually be asleep; I just love being horizontal. Give me a bed, a blanket, and a cute little silk pajama set, and I’m thriving. But apparently, I’ve been bed rotting all wrong. Resting is no longer just chilling — according to TikTok, it’s an art form. It’s chic. It’s self-care luxe. And no one has turned lounging into a way of life quite like the bed-rot queen herself, Paige DeSorbo.

The Summer House alum somehow transformed seven seasons of being called out for always being in bed into a personal brand. She launched Daphne, a chic sleepwear label, and her Amazon Live series, In Bed with Paige DeSorbo, where she interviews A-listers like Martha Stewart in a cozy sleepover setting.

As a Giggler and bed lover, I knew I needed to find out what made DeSorbo’s bedroom game elite. (When asked about it by Elite Daily, the Giggly Squad host said, “It’s expensive.”) I combed through interviews, podcasts, and social media clips to piece together her nighttime ritual, and even bought some of the products she uses. Below, find my thoughts after trying the full routine for a week, which (spoiler alert) requires a lot of steps.

Paige’s Ritual: A Checklist

DeSorbo’s nighttime routine is completely, unapologetically extra, and it puts mine to shame. As she told E!, the first phase is an everything shower, which she begins a whole hour before she actually wants to be in bed.

I turned my shower into my own mini Sephora, stocking it with a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, body wash, scrub, and not one, but two facial cleansers. Since my bathroom was pretty much equipped already, the only thing I added from DeSorbo’s list was the Tula Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, which she told People that TikTok made her buy.

The next phase is even more intensive. Immediately post-shower, DeSorbo lathers body oil or lotion (her rec is the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream). And though I can’t be too certain, I figured she likely spends just as much time on her teeth, so apart from a toothbrush, I also bought an electric water flosser and whitener, which she wore on Summer House Season 3.

The rest of the ritual transpires in bed, and it’s a cocktail of skin care, devices, and supplements. DeSorbo swears by keeping a bed tray for snacks and a drink to keep things handy, so that’s where I housed my Lemme melatonin, which she’s called “intense” (complimentary).

Trying It Out

Before attempting the first step on Night 1 of my experiment, I set the mood aesthetically. I’m particularly proud of my pajama drawer — filled with silk sets from Eberjey, leopard print robes from Natori, and striped PJs from Daphne — and have long been investing in snazzy sheets, including a green silk pillowcase from Clementine and my two fave cases from Missoni.

The actual routine was another story. My first night of trying it actually increased — not decreased — my anxiety. I was constantly worried about getting steps wrong. When do I oil my body? Does the lip mask come before or after the mouth tape? Will the teeth whitening device hurt? Plus, what if my new combination of products ruins my face? So I took it slow.

I consulted TikTok for a general vibe on what to do first. After a 40-minute everything shower and an immediate post-shower process — including my electric water flosser — that took another 15, I hit the bed. With a bare face, I fired up my Dr. Dennis Gross red-light mask for three minutes. DeSorbo tells Elite Daily she swears by her red-light mask: “When I first got it, my mom walked into my room and she was like, ‘It feels really demonic. It's really scary that you're doing that.’ And I'm like, ‘It's promoting health and wellness and you don't get it.’”

Next, I applied my ANUA PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturizing Cream and Estée Lauder eye cream until they felt dry enough to layer. The next step was applying my Medicube overnight peel mask, which took 15 minutes to dry. (This is another step DeSorbo incorporates at least twice a week: “They really are the best.”) While waiting, I packed in more steps, including my overnight lip mask and a little hand lotion. All in all, the full routine took me about an hour and a half.

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By Nights 2 and 3, I was exhausted. I had back-to-back late-night events and was too tired to do much. The first thing to be sacrificed? Skin care. I skipped the overnight mask, lip mask, and electric tooth gadgets. (Turns out, when you’re already depleted, no amount of self-care can boost the reserves.) So for the rest of the week, I rested and politely declined all late-night invites. I had a date with my bed, and I intended to keep it.

By Night 4, I was determined. I worked remotely, so I wasn’t rushing home. That’s when the routine started to feel like a treat. I started to look forward to it and make it my own. I particularly liked the steps I could do in the shower and horizontally, but I found myself rushing through the parts in between, skipping electric mouth gadgets.

In the shower, I began playing Anita Ward’s 1979 hit “Ring My Bell” on repeat, which, according to TikTok, is a powerful money manifestation song. Since I was spending *a lot* more time in the shower, tacking on an additional 20 minutes to my already almost hour-long bath, I figured two to three replays couldn’t hurt my bank account.

In the spirit of self-improvement, I also started using my three minutes under the red-light mask and my 15 minutes drying the overnight peel mask to listen to an audiobook. (I’m currently reading I, Medusa after watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.) I also started lining up my other supplements, which I routinely forget, on the tray, alongside my glass of ice-cold coconut water. (I started with tea the first night but couldn’t commit to it.) In the past few days, I haven’t skipped my probiotic pills and vitamins — a self-care miracle.

By Night 7, the weekend, something unexpected happened. I found myself starting my routine... at 5 p.m. I genuinely couldn’t wait to hop into the shower to kickstart the process. I even put my journal on the bed with every intention of writing. I didn’t. But, hey, baby steps.

The Verdict

Consider me influenced.

Whenever life feels heavy (or when Mercury is in retrograde), self-care is the first thing I abandon. Case in point: I didn’t moisturize my face for two whole months during a particularly rough stretch over the winter. So I expected DeSorbo’s OTT regimen to feel excessive. But it surprisingly felt intentional, like I was pouring into me.

Sure, there are steps I can do without. The peel-off mask? That seems mostly for the vibes. The drink on my bed? It doesn’t need to be that reachable. (In fact, I constantly worried about spilling.) What I do look forward to are the shower steps that involve cleansing (scrub and body wash), my lip care, my red-light mask, and my teeth whitening. I’m even happy to throw my microcurrent device into the mix when I have time for a full extravaganza.

For me, it’s not really about whether the products are effective, though I’m happy to report my lips weren’t as chapped as they used to be, my teeth feel whiter, and my skin looks extra hydrated. The extra time spent didn’t necessarily make me sleep better — just later. Still, it’s a price I’m willing to pay for self-care; otherwise, I’d be doomscrolling anyway. I love the ritual and romanticizing the bed-rot.

I guess I need to buy even more pajamas now... Hopefully one day I can also monetize my sleeping habits.