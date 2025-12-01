Paige DeSorbo has a lot of fashion hot takes — enough to fill entire episodes of Giggly Squad, the podcast she co-hosts with Hannah Berner. In recent eps, she’s confessed that she hates a pattern, how being asked to wear Spanx is a humbling experience, and that she’s not against “cheugy” skinny jeans when styled with a riding boot. Her latest one, however, fueled a whole new collection for Daphne, her six-month-old loungewear label.

“I sometimes dread holiday parties, and when you don’t want to go, there is nothing worse than picking out an outfit,” she tells Elite Daily over email. Relatable. Who here hasn’t canceled plans because of closet paralysis or a general aversion to changing out of pajamas? Enter: Daphne’s Holiday 2025 Collection.

Launching on Dec. 1, the brand’s third drop introduces six new styles in luxe silk that will take you to the bedroom and beyond. This limited-edition curation was designed to relax in and be seen in, which means you can get away with wearing (most of) the sleepwear styles while out and about. It includes a camisole, frilly shorts, and a reversible quilted jacket, among others, and comes in three high-shine shades: champagne, frost (a light blue-silver), and espresso.

“I’m so excited to introduce our satin pieces because not only can you add heels and go out, but they are truly our most luxurious pieces to sleep in so far,” DeSorbo says. She already knows how she’s styling her favorite pieces, too, particularly the teeny Bubbly Slip Dress ($120): “Adding a little kitten heel, a blazer, and a great beaded clutch can take it from sleep to streets.”

Chris White

And don’t worry, unlike other fabrics that tend to crease, DeSorbo made sure this collection can hold up under pressure. “My main [concern] was to see how wrinkled the fabric got after a night of sleep, and I’m so happy to say it’s practically wrinkle-free,” the Summer House alum shares, adding, “I’m truly working even while I sleep.”