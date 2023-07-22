Reluctant To Embrace Menstrual Cups? This Clever Disc Might Win You Over

For the longest time, it felt like there were really only two options when it came to your period: pads or tampons. But, of course, that was never really true, and it couldn’t be less true today.

That said, switching to menstrual cups from the period products you know and love (well, tolerate) can be intimidating — not to mention finding the brand that works with your body and flow. But nixit has set out to make the switch easy with its reusable menstrual disc, which has a one-size-fits-most design and sits above the vaginal canal, where it stays in place without suction (unlike standard menstrual cups).

What Is The nixit Menstrual Cup?

Though nixit calls its product a menstrual cup, it’s actually a disc-shaped silicone insert that’s a longer-lasting and more sustainable alternative to tampons and pads. The flexible cup can stay inserted for up to 12 hours, and it can last for up to five years of use, according to the brand.

Unlike traditional menstrual cups, with nixit’s disc you won’t need to worry about figuring out the size or shape of your cervix, since it’s one-size-fits-most. It sits above the vaginal canal and collects blood and discharge, rather than sitting in the vaginal canal like a standard cup. And it can hold up to 70 milliliters of fluid, which is four times the amount of a super tampon and more than twice the amount of a standard menstrual cup.

Plus, it uses the pelvic bone as a ledge to stay in place, rather than using suction, which may feel a little less intimidating. When it’s been inserted correctly, you shouldn’t feel the nixit cup at all. And, like many other menstrual discs, it can even be worn during sex.

What Are The Benefits Of Using The nixit Menstrual Cup?

Besides the obvious — hello, not worrying about changing your tampon every couple of hours — nixit’s menstrual disc has the potential to benefit your wallet, your body, and the planet over time, especially when compared to using traditional tampons and pads.

According to nixit’s research, it typically takes three cycles to get the hang of its menstrual disc, so don’t give up if it’s a little tricky from the get-go. nixit even has a three-month guide that can help you practice until you’re comfortable. It starts with using the disc on your lighter days and overnight, while pairing it with a pad or sanitary towel.

Because the disc doesn’t use suction to stay in place, the removal can be a little messy, so the brand recommends removing it in the shower for the first few tries, until you get the hang of the different removal methods.

For the totally uninitiated, nixit has a starter bundle to make first-time disc use super easy with everything you’ll need in one spot. It includes the menstrual disc — which comes with a 100% cotton carrying bag to protect and store between uses — plus a foaming cleanser and cleaning wipes, so you don’t have to worry about things getting messy, regardless of whether you’re at home or on the go.

There’s also an everything bundle, which comes with all of the above and a water-based lube — that works with devices and condoms, too — to make insertion as comfortable as possible from the very first try.

How Do You Use The nixit Menstrual Cup?

Using a nixit disc is an easy four-step process: