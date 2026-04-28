I Tried Paige DeSorbo's Fave Teeth Whitener For 2 Weeks

As a beauty writer who lives in New York City, I’m often on the hunt for affordable alternatives to expensive in-office treatments. Recently, I noticed my two-coffees-a-day habit caused unwanted staining on my teeth, which led me down a research rabbit hole to find the best over-the-counter teeth whitener. During my research, I came across an interview with Giggly Squad’s Paige DeSorbo about Crest 3D Whitestrips.

“I’ve used these since high school, and they’re the best things ever. It’s better than going to the dentist,” Desorbo said of the at-home teeth whitening strips to E! News. Influencers like Alix Earle and model Ashley Graham also love the product.

Crest Whitestrips hit the market back in 2001 and have since become a staple in households everywhere. While several versions of the product were available, I opted to test the Professional Effects version, which was on sale for $30 at the time of purchase. The Professional Effects whitestrips are designed to be worn for 45 minutes a day for 22 days to achieve the full effect — but some reviewers say they noticed a whiter smile instantly. So, I landed on testing them for two weeks to see if they’d really give me a brighter smile without a trip to the dentist’s office.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $46

$46 Who this is best for: People who want a brighter smile on a budget.

People who want a brighter smile on a budget. What I like: I can’t overstate how effective these whitening strips are or how easy they are to use. I feel like they’re always on sale, and even at $46, it’s a steal compared to getting your teeth professionally whitened.

I can’t overstate how effective these whitening strips are or how easy they are to use. I feel like they’re always on sale, and even at $46, it’s a steal compared to getting your teeth professionally whitened. What I don’t like: For these whiteners to be effective, you have to not only carve out an hour of your day to wear the strips, but also remember to use them. As someone with ADHD, I’m not the best at maintaining habits, so being consistent can be an issue for me. I’m also not the biggest fan of how the strips feel on your teeth, but again, this is a personal issue.

For these whiteners to be effective, you have to not only carve out an hour of your day to wear the strips, but also remember to use them. As someone with ADHD, I’m not the best at maintaining habits, so being consistent can be an issue for me. I’m also not the biggest fan of how the strips feel on your teeth, but again, this is a personal issue. My rating: 4.8/5

Expert Opinion:

Before testing the Crest Whitestrips, I wanted to talk with a licensed professional to discuss the safety and effectiveness of at-home teeth whitening and identify the right strategies to achieve the best results without overwhitening.

According to Dr. Jon Marashi, DDS, over-the-counter whitening products can be effective for mild to moderate staining. “The main benefit is that they’re easy to use and relatively affordable,” he says. “The downside is that they’re not customized. Everyone’s teeth respond differently to whitening, so without guidance, people can overuse them, create uneven results, or trigger sensitivity. They also won’t address deeper discoloration or structural issues.”

Noting that at-home whitening is “not one-size-fits-all,” Marashi recommends getting your teeth professionally cleaned before starting your teeth-whitening journey, not brushing aggressively right before using the strips (which can cause sensitivity), and avoiding dark liquids like coffee, red wine, or tea during the whitening period.

“At-home whitening is great for convenience and maintenance, but it also requires a commitment to consistent usage for consecutive days,” he says. Without knowing about my own experiment with at-home teeth whiteners, Marashi recommended Crest Whitestrips, which he says are “the most consistent over-the-counter options. They’re well-tested and generally give predictable results when used correctly.”

Marashi adds that if you’re experiencing teeth sensitivity while using whitening strips, space out your treatments, shorten wear time, or take a break altogether. “Sensitivity is fairly common because whitening agents temporarily open up the pores of the enamel. If you have sensitive teeth, you’ll also want to look for a lower percentage and concentration of hydrogen peroxide, around 6%. Using a sensitivity toothpaste in between treatments can help, and if it persists, it’s best to stop and check in with a dentist.”

That being said, some people will need a more tailored approach to teeth whitening. Marashi explains that in-office whitening is “more controlled, more efficient, more effective, and typically gives a more even result, especially for deeper stains.”

How To Use Crest 3D Whitestrips:

The Crest 3D Whitestrips are pretty intuitive to use. Each daily treatment comes with two whitestrips: the longer strip for your upper teeth and the smaller strip for your lower teeth. You simply peel them off, line the top of the strip with your gumline, press firmly, and fold the excess over your teeth. You wear each treatment for 45 minutes; it’s best not to wear them longer, as this can increase the risk for sensitivity. It’s also not recommended to brush your teeth beforehand to avoid gum irritation. After your timer goes off (seriously, set a timer or else you’ll forget when to take these things off!), just peel the strip off and throw it away. Make sure to wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth so that you don’t remove any of the whitening gel before it’s had time to set. Talk to your dentist before trying any of these products, especially if you have sensitive teeth or darker stains.

First Impressions:

The best thing about Crest 3D Whitestrips is that they’re sticky enough that you can drink water and talk while you’re using them. While the strips do feel odd on your teeth at first, you quickly get used to the texture and can easily go about your day while wearing them. I decided to go to my treatments at night, which meant I could wear these while I showered and did dishes without a problem. It might have been the placebo effect, but I swear I saw my teeth whitening after a single use.

The Results:

About five days into testing, I experienced slight sensitivity in my lower teeth. Taking Marashi’s advice, I began spacing out my treatments, using the whiteners every other day and limiting my wear to just 30 minutes each session. I was worried that this alteration to the plan might affect the outcome, but not only did it help eliminate the sensitivity issues, I also felt like my teeth were brighter at the end of the testing period. As someone who doesn’t necessarily love the bright, pearly white smiles a la Hollywood A-listers, I felt like the Crest 3D Whitestrips gave me the right amount of shade change without looking unnatural.

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Are Crest 3D Whitestrips Worth It?

Overall, I think Crest 3D Whitestrips are well worth the money. While the gradual whitening can be annoying (especially if you’re as forgetful as me), you do see visible effects after just a few uses. Plus, given how much you save on professional cleaning, $46 is a worthy investment in a brighter smile.

About Me:

I’m a freelance beauty writer who’s always testing new products. With so much saturation in the market, I’m usually hunting for items that are actually worth the money rather than a one-off trend. I’m trying to build the perfect capsule makeup routine, one review at a time.