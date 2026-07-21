For Azzi Fudd, setting records is nothing new. During her time at UConn, she made 40 consecutive free throws, beating Sue Bird’s 2002 streak. Now, almost three months into her first season in the WNBA (after being the organization’s No. 1 overall draft pick), she’s already made history as the fastest guard to reach 20 career blocks. Whether she’s playing for the Huskies or the Wings, Fudd’s presence on the court hasn’t changed. Some things, however, have evolved.

Since moving to Dallas, Texas, in April, Fudd has been embracing all the changes that come with postgrad life. “It’s been a lot of learning how to be on my own and be comfortable in the quiet, in my own space,” Fudd says. “When you’re in college and on a team that’s really close, there’s never a quiet moment.”

Now she’s getting more comfortable spending time by herself. “That’s been kind of weird, but honestly kind of cool, to have the time to learn more about me,” she says. A part of that evolution is a renewed investment in her self-care routine — whether she’s honing in on her hair journey as a Madison Reed partner or lying on a PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) mat for extra grounding.

Here, Fudd opens up about all the postgame rituals and wellness habits she relies on in her rookie season and beyond.

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Elite Daily: You were the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick in April. Now that you’ve had a few months to digest that accomplishment, how do you feel?

Azzi Fudd: I’m feeling great. It’s still been a nonstop whirlwind with travel and games, but I’ve been loving it. I love Dallas, and I love this team, so I’m super fortunate.

ED: How would you describe your first season so far?

AF: Lots of growth, lots of learning about what it’s like to be a professional in this league. I was in the same place for five years [at UConn], so I knew my coaches, my teammates, the ins and outs, and what to expect. Now it’s all new. I don’t know what to expect ever.

ED: What have been the most surprising moments?

AF: Oh, there have been so many — mostly our travel schedule and amount of games. I knew about that when I was coming in, but it’s another thing to live it.

ED: What’s the first thing you do when you step off the court after a game?

AF: The very first thing I do is sign stuff for kids. Then I go off and have a postgame lift. Afterwards, I’ll get treatment and do the cold tubs if it’s a home game. If not, I get a bag of ice.

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ED: After a big win, how do you celebrate with your teammates?

AF: I honestly enjoy any form of hanging out with them. I’m in the group chat, so whatever they want to do, I’m there.

ED: What is your favorite form of self-care after you get home?

AF: A lot of times I’ll shower at the facility, but sometimes you don’t feel fully clean when it’s not your shower. So another shower at home, listening to good music, and then putting on my robe to get all comfy and cozy.

ED: People are loving your tunnel walk outfits. Postgame, do you have a go-to comfy outfit?

AF: Shorts and a T-shirt all the time. It’s a classic for a reason. It could be sweats and a hoodie, but it’s way too hot here for that.

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ED: Walk me through the rest of your wind-down routine. Any tips for getting a good night’s sleep?

AF: Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep after games just because my adrenaline’s going. So I like to read or watch a show to help me fall asleep. My issue is that I watch a lot of thriller-type shows that keep me up all night. So usually I’ll watch a couple episodes, and I’m like, “All right, I got to turn this off.” Psych is one of my favorite comfort shows for relaxing, and Hairspray’s my comfort movie.

ED: Are you into journaling?

AF: I was more disciplined with journaling in college. I want to bring that routine back. It does really help slow my mind down and put all my thoughts on paper. I also love going back to old entries — just to take that second to appreciate the growth.

ED: What about the next morning after a game?

AF: I try to sleep in. That doesn’t always work, but then I try to have the same consistent routine — just slower. I get up, take my vitamins, make a breakfast and coffee if I feel like it. Then I’ll read my devotional while I’m on my little recovery mat. It’s a PEMF mat, which helps ground you. I have a red light mat, too, and compression boots. I’m recovery’d out, but I want to do more. I’m still looking for a hot-yoga place.

ED: You’ve previously talked about “growing pains” with your hair journey. How would you describe your relationship with your hair these days?

AF: It’s still a love-hate relationship. I do love my hair. I love my curls. The hate comes in when I have to do my hair. I love the idea of it, but when I actually start, I just get mad when I can’t do it in 10 minutes and my arms get tired.

ED: How does Madison Reed play into that relationship?

AF: Their Colorwonder is like a confidence boost — I love to wear my hair down or put it in a bun. I use it to change the color of my hair. It’s not an extreme switch, but enough to give it a little spice. It’s subtle, but you can still notice it, especially in this Texas weather with the sun beaming on it.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself this season, on or off the court?

AF: Health and wellness for everyone around me. I want to go explore Dallas more. The team doesn’t live directly in the city, so whenever I do have free time, I just go to the pool and rot with my book. But I want to go really into Dallas and Fort Worth. I want to get all country.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.