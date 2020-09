Get in b*tch, we're going shopping.

Have you SEEN Jackie James's looks on Tik Tok?? They're constantly as fierce as her opinions. So we asked her what her must-have items are right now. From skincare (she just splurged on Fenty) to hair products (Gorilla Glue for the win), a bold touch (L'Oreal Bright Red Lipstick) to everyday wear (Champion sweatpants), she gave us the items in her life that are making her LIVE. Check it out so you can cop the look.