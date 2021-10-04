Name a more versatile shoe.
The sneaker world is rife with trends that come and go quickly, few shoes have reached the unshakeable level of “staples.” But ever since Nike Air Force 1s launched in ‘86, they’ve remained one of the best-selling sneakers out there. Even nearly four decades later, it’s easy to see why people can’t get enough of these sneakers: You can wear Nike Air Force 1s with everything.
Nike Air Force 1s have long and prestigious history throughout basketball, hip hop, and TV. Anyone who was effortlessly cool — anyone you wanted to be in the ‘90 and early ‘00s — had a pair. Now, however, the sneakers are mainstays in even us pleeb’s wardrobes. The style seamlessly pairs with everything you own, and the durable leather gives the style a comfortable, yet luxurious feel. As one pair can last you for years without losing their crispness, you’ll have plenty of time to figure out the best ways to style the iconic shoe.