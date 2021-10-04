Nike Air Force 1s have long and prestigious history throughout basketball, hip hop, and TV. Anyone who was effortlessly cool — anyone you wanted to be in the ‘90 and early ‘00s — had a pair. Now, however, the sneakers are mainstays in even us pleeb’s wardrobes. The style seamlessly pairs with everything you own, and the durable leather gives the style a comfortable, yet luxurious feel. As one pair can last you for years without losing their crispness, you’ll have plenty of time to figure out the best ways to style the iconic shoe.