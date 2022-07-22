It doesn’t matter how comfy your clothes are if you’re wearing underwear or shapewear underneath that’s pinching or digging into your skin. There’s nothing wrong with shapewear that smoothes, but smooth shouldn’t mean squeezed until you’re wheezing, which is why, on Thursday, July 21, Aerie dropped a new intimates collection, Smoothez.

The new line, dubbed “a collection of favorite first layers” is as soft and lightweight as you’d expect from the body-inclusive brand that brought you TikTok’s favorite pair of leggings. Smoothez by Aerie is a pretty vast collection so no matter what fit you prefer for your bras and underwear, Smoothez has your back. Prices range from just $9 for a pair of high-cut undies to $50 for a full-coverage, lightly lined bra and it’s all available in trippy, vibrant colors, right now.

Shapewear doesn’t always feel like the best thing in the world. It can be tight, pinching, hard to move in, and just generally uncomfortable, but Aerie’s Smoothez is changing that narrative. The vibe is all about making that first layer you put on feel like a second skin, says Jennifer Foyle, Executive Creative Director of American Eagle and Aerie. To create this second-skin feel, Aerie developed Smoothez in lightweight mesh and microﬁber fabrics that feel cloud soft, offer lots of stretch, and won’t cause lines. If you thought it couldn’t get any better than that, brace yourself. The fabric was also developed with cooling technology, so even when the temperature reaches 100 degrees, you’ve got a bit of relief built in.

While all the new goodies in the Smoothez collection are exciting, there’s one piece that really stands out to me. Gird your loins for some real talk because I’m about to tell you why I can’t wait to try on the BRA-ish. Bodies can flucutate, breasts especially, and, if you’re like me, you know what it’s like to constantly have to run out and buy a new bra in a slightly different size to accommodate your shifting body. The BRA-ish ends all that.

It’s made with the Smoothez signature stretch fabric with four different hook options and floating cups so it’s highly adjustable. Although it’s a bralette, it also promises a high level of support. If that’s not your cup of tea, there are scoop neck, T-shirt, and wired bralette options too. I’m really not sure what else I can say to convince you it’s time to update your underwear drawer with these colorful, comfortable pieces, so just go ahead and check out my top picks from the new Smoothez by Aerie line below.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.