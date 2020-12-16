Everyone has their go-to pair of leggings. No matter if you love them for working out or just relaxing on the couch, they're an integral part of your closet. However, every once in a while, it's time for a leggings update — especially if, like me, you've been living in your cozy clothes 24/7 as of late. As you begin your hunt for a perfect pair of new leggings, there's probably one pair you can't stop dreaming of... probably because it's been all over your For You page. Aerie's viral OFFLINE Crossover Leggings are a must-have item, but due to their newfound popularity status, they're totally sold out and have been for a while. Now, it's only a matter of counting the days until an Aerie OFFLINE Crossover Leggings restock.

The frenzy over Aerie's crossover leggings started when TikToker Hannah Schlenker showed off the v-cut leggings in a Nov. 20 video, which now has over 6.6 million views. The TikToker raved about the leggings in the comments for their A+ fit, which was back up by user @katieladieee: "I have more of a midsize body type ... but these leggings are my favorite. They literally just make everything look so good. You need to buy them." Given that the leggings have stayed sold out for quite some time, others were clearly convinced.

Made with Aerie's Real Me fabric, the leggings are super soft and lightweight, but it's the V-shaped waistline that people are really raving about. The cut is different from all your other legging, cinches at the waist, and gives you a silhouette similar to high-cut swimsuits — who doesn't love that? If you don't believe me, you can check out the more than 300 five-star reviews for the OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging on Aerie.

OK, here comes the bad news: Sadly, Aerie hasn't announced when it'll restock the High Waisted Crossover Leggings. Luckily, though, the clothing brand is pretty consistent at restocking sold-out items every few weeks, so you likely won't have to wait long. Currently, you can sign up on the Aerie website to be notified when the legging come back. If patience isn't your virtue, you can still buy the crossover look in biker-short form, but be aware that those are selling out fast, too.