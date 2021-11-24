You Can Snag Bras For $15 During Victoria's Secret’s Black Friday Sale

Do you need new loungewear, underwear, or bras? Well, lucky for you, Victoria’s Secret’s Black Friday sale is live, and the deals are going to totally revitalize your wardrobe. I’m talking discounts on discounts. And, that means it’s finally time to say goodbye to all the panties with holes and tears you’ve been holding on to. Yes, even the ones tucked all the way in the back of your underwear drawer.

Victoria’s Secret Black Friday sale is so much more than just underwear (although, that would be enough). It also includes leggings, bras, cozy clothes, and even blankets. So, beyond having a seductive winter, you can also have the snuggliest winter ever by checking out all the goodies discounted at the lingerie brand. Add in all the beauty products Victoria’s Secret has, and this Black Friday sale takes pampering to a whole new level. Naturally, you can also snag a few stocking stuffers while you’re at it.

Victoria’s Secret follows a pretty similar Black Friday schedule every year, so you don’t have to plan for any unexpected surprises this year, but you can still be prepared. To make sure you get the most of its discount event, here’s everything you need to know about Victoria’s Secret 2021 Black Friday sale. Spoiler alert: You won’t want to miss it.

When does Victoria’s Secret’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Starting the day before Thanksgiving, Victoria’s Secret launched its Black Friday sales on Nov. 24. You’re able to snag discounts on the Victoria’s Secret app, in stores, and on the brand’s website for your ideal shopping experience.

When does Victoria’s Secret’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Sadly, like all good things, this sale will come to an end. As for when that end date is, Victoria’s Secret says the deals are for a limited time while supplies last. If past years are anything to go by, you can expect this Black Friday deal to end at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 26. I wouldn’t wait too long to check out with all your fave products, though, just in case.

What's included in Victoria’s Secret’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Victoria’s Secret has a ton of different deals going on this Black Friday. You can find bras from $15, PJ sets for $40, robes and blankets for $35, leggings for $25, and five mists or lotions for $38. You’ll also be able to grab five panties for $32.

Depending on if you have a Victoria’s Secret credit card and when you actually do your shopping, you may be able to find more daily deals, like a free holiday tote bag with your $85 purchase or a free holiday blanket with your $150 purchase (both of which are live deals on Nov. 24). To get a better idea of the products you can pick up during Victoria’s Secret Black Friday sale, take a look below.

