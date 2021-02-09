There are many types of love to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re surrounding yourself with friends, enjoying some one-on-one time with your partner, or treating yourself to some serious me time, there’s nothing better than a snuggly, relaxed night that doesn’t involve taking on February’s freezing weather. As you stay safe and warm indoors, a Valentine's Day loungewear set is a must. Just because you're not leaving the house doesn’t mean you can't dress up for the holiday.

Personally, I'll take any excuse to get a new loungewear set. But in my defense, Valentine’s Day loungewear is notably adorable and a little bit different from your standard day-to-day loungewear sets. The on-theme pink and red colors are so graphic and fun, and there are hearts everywhere. Not to mention, nothing feels as luxurious on the skin as one of those silk or satin sets that are plentiful around Valentine’s Day.

There’s no better time to spoil yourself than Valentine’s Day, so why not get something that’s both on-trend and that you’ll want to wear over and over again? The routes you can go down for your comfy Valentine's Day look are plentiful, so you may need to get a few. To peep the best loungewear for Feb. 14, scroll below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Satin Pajamas

There's something undeniably luxe about satin pajamas. They feel amazing on your skin, and the high-shine screams opulence. You can double down on your Valentine’s Day feels by snagging this Victoria’s Secret Satin PJ Set ($80, Victoria’s Secret) in the pink ombre. It’s a soft pink button-up and pants with little red hearts polka dotting it.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Big T-Shirt

TBH, if I’m home alone, there’s nothing I want to wear more than a giant, giant t-shirt and some hipster-cut underwear. It’s an outfit I can easily take right from yelling at the TV to quietly playing Wordscapes in bed. However, Valentine’s Day only comes around once a year, so you might as well break out a special t-shirt like this Cupid Bart Tee ($22, Tillys) to commemorate.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: A Sexy Slip Dress

It's not Valentine's Day without a few sensual options. If you’re looking to take someone’s breath away with a little revealing reveal, get PrettyLittleThing’s Satin Nightie ($38, PrettyLittleThing). Between the strappy bust, contrasting colors, and lacy details, this slip is loaded with wow factors that will make you feel like Aphrodite and is soft enough that you'll enjoy kicking back in it all night long.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve

Of course, there's nothing wrong with an outfit that's a bit more on the nose. Romwe Button-Front Sleep Romper ($13, Romwe) is a sweet yet sexy option that piles on the hearts. If you’ve got some love to confess, this look is perfect for someone who literally wants to wear their heart on their sleeve.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Sweet Sleep Shorts

I'm a huge proponent of sleep shorts since I'm almost always too hot or too cold. You can add a cardigan or blanket if you're too cold or just stretch out your legs to cool down. You'll want to cancel any outdoor plans you have once you get your hands on one of these sets.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Lavish And Lacy

If there was ever a holiday where lace is part of the dress code, it's Valentine's Day. It adds a delicate touch to any loungewear. Fashion Nova’s Dream of Me PJ Set ($21, Fashion Nova) is top-level VDay because it not only features lace, but it’s in firetruck red and comes with satin shorts. You can snag this set in sizes S-3X.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Your Favorite Succubus

Maybe Valentine’s Day isn’t exactly your thing. That’s OK. You can celebrate the holiday while paying homage to the demonic queen of sex: Megan Fox’s demon-possessed character from Jennifer’s Body. While your fave film plays, you can rock the Lovely Tracksuit Set ($25, High Street Pink) to look just like the boy eater.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Robes

No matter what you decide to wear, be it new or old, you deserve a sexy robe to toss over it. I swear you could even be wearing your granny-est, most full-butted undies, and LightintheBox’s Satin Robe ($12, LightintheBox) will turn you into a siren. This is the addition you deserve.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: A Bodycon Dress (No, Trust Me)

I know what you’re thinking: “If I’m not leaving my house, why would I put on a bodycon dress?” But one touch of SKIMS’ Soft Lounge Dress ($88, SKIMS) will have you singing a different tune. It’s made from a buttery soft fabric you’ll want to live in and comes in a bubblegum pink just for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Break Out The Boxers

You don’t need to 1. have a mans or 2. steal your mans’ clothes to get a chill loungewear look. Instead, you can just buy yourself a pair of American Eagle ($16, American Eagle) boxers. It’s got a loose fit, so you can pull these bad boys up for some instant comfort.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Peek-A-Boo

Rihanna specifically picked out the Sleep and Shine Strappy Teddy ($75, Savage x Fenty) as a Savage x Fenty, VDay must. Although it’s not the most casual of choices, it is made with a super cozy knit. Now, you just need to practice saying: “Oh this old thing? I just slipped it on.”

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Kawaii Cute

Have you ever wanted to look super cutesy yet somehow also be a baddie? That’s a very hard balance to strike, but Modakawa’s Bunny Ears Pajamas ($55, Modakawa) knocks both notions out of the park. It’s fluffy and reminiscent of a stuffed animal while also showing off some serious midriff.

Valentine's Day 2022 Loungewear: Feathered

Bring the drama to your lounging look by decorating your ‘fit’s hems with feathers. Rather than fuss with the fabric glue yourself, just get It’s Juliet’s Feather Pajama Set ($39, It’s Juliet). In fact, it’s so fun and playful that you just may have to wear it out of the house anyway.