Ulta Beauty’s Love Your Skin Event Includes 50% Off This Kylie Cosmetics Fave

Say goodbye to any skin care issue that has plagued you through 2021 because Ulta Beauty’s 2022 Love Your Skin Event is here. For the brand’s first sale ahead of and during the new year, some of your favorite brands like Mario Badescu, Peter Thomas Roth, and bareMinerals are going to be wildly discounted. 2022 is about to be the most hydrated, glowing, and healthy-skin-filled year yet if Ulta has any say in the matter. That’s one new year's resolution I’m knocking off right off the bat.

Ulta has a few major sales every year, but after its Love Your Skin event, there is a bit of a wait until its 21 Days of Beauty sale, which won’t happen until mid-March. You don’t want to be left waiting months for your next chance to stock up on all your favorite goodies. Instead, just grab some new wonder products this Jan. and you’ll have a couple of weeks to get every skin care item you’ve ever dreamed of.

Like Ulta’s other sales, the brand’s dropping a selection of different deals every day, so you’ll have to check back in throughout the month to make sure you snag everything you want.

For all the details, here’s everything you need to know about Ulta Beauty’s 2022 Love Your Skin Event.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does Ulta Beauty’s Love Your Skin Event start?

After the ball drops, you only have to force your patience for a few days before scoring all your favorite skin care products. The sale’s launching on Jan. 2 with an entire selection of fan-loved items at 12 a.m. ET. Then you’ll only have the clock strikes at midnight until a slew of new brands are discounted.

When does Ulta Beauty’s Love Your Skin Event end?

You’ll have a whopping 20 days to peruse Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event as the sale lasts through Jan. 22. That gives you plenty of days to fill your medicine cabinet with a skin care lover’s heaven.

What’s included in Ulta Beauty’s Love Your Skin Event?

Different cult-favorite brands will be a whole 50% off every single day. For a sneak peek at what to buy, below are some of the can’t-miss bargains going on. Grab your calendar and set your alarms, because I can promise you’re not going to want to miss a single one.

To kick off this sale, KYLIE SKIN’s Foaming Face Wash ($12, Ulta Beauty) is going to be available for only $12. It includes vitamin C and E to help brighten skin, combat dark circles, and hydrate deeply.

It’s time to take the fight against acne to the next level. Clinique’s Clearing Gel ($14, Ulta Beauty), which will be 50% off on Jan. 3, works as both a full-face cleanser and for spot treatments so you can treat your whole face and target pesky upstarts.

On Jan. 5, you can score bareMinerals’ Herb Serum ($21, Ulta Beauty) at the Love Your Skin discount. This product will become a must in your routine as it’s proven to strengthen the skin’s barrier by 45%, so say goodbye to environmental stressors.

If Alicia Keys says it’s good for my skin, you better believe I’m trying it out. Her Skin Transformation Cream ($15, Ulta Beauty), which goes on sale on Jan. 6, hydrates, improves texture, calms, and cleans, so it’s pretty much everything you could want in a moisturizer.

No matter how much sleep I get, my under eyes are always puffy, dark, and in need of a little extra TLC. For those like me, snag Bobbi Brown’s Eye Moisturizer ($28, Ulta Beauty) on Jan. 7. Your thin skin deserves the vitamin-rich and super hydrating formula that both brightens your eyes and holds makeup well.

Melt off even the most stubborn, waterproof makeup with It Cosmetics’ Cleansing Balm ($19, Ulta Beauty). The sulfate-free balm goes on sale on Jan. 8 and works as a cleanser, makeup remover, and serum for a three-in-one product.

Mario Badescu is a fan favorite of all beauty lovers since it launched in 1967, and you can’t go wrong with any of its clean beauty products. To get your most luminous skin yet, you’ll want to shop its Vitamin C Serum ($23, Ulta Beauty) on Jan. 13.

After all this intense skin care shopping, you’re going to relax and kick back with a calming face mask like Peach and Lily’s Super Reboot Mask ($22, Ulta Beauty). While it exfoliates and works against clogged pores, rough textures, and discoloration, you can enjoy its gentle formula. This mask goes on sale on Jan. 18.