If your New Year's resolution is to get your skincare routine in order, then it's imperative you check out Ulta Beauty's 2020 Love Your Skin event. The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, Mario Badescu, and tons of other popular brands your skin will love. This in-person and online sale is running from now until Jan. 23, 2021, with new deals dropping every day. It's like the holidays just got extended, and thank goodness for that.

While Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event is something I look forward to every year, it's never been easier to select exactly which products you're adding to cart. For 2021, the brand is highlighting not just the different steps of your skincare routine but fan-favorite products for each, so you don't miss out on the most talked-about items. For an even more personalized approach to shopping the sale, download the Ulta Beauty App and use its skin analysis tool. After answering a few questions and having your face scanned, the app will explain your skin type and share the best products for you to use in the exact order you should use them. It's like talking to an expert without having to leave your bed. Not to mention, the analysis includes tips to help you combat any skin issues you're experiencing and achieve the complexion of your dreams, whatever that looks like for you.

You don't need to be a skincare guru to make the best of Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin 2020 Event. To see the absolute can't-miss deals, check out some of the key sales and their dates below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On Jan. 5, Dermalogica's Breakout Clearing Wash ($10, Ulta Beauty) is 50% off, alongside some prime Estée Lauder and Juice Beauty products. This cleanser offers a deep cleaning every time you use it to keep your face free from dead skin cells, dirt, and excess oils that can lead to breakouts.

To me, foundation can sometimes feel like it's bogging down my skin, which is why I'm so into Becca Cosmetic's Zero Pigment Foundation ($18, Ulta Beauty). It goes on sale on Jan. 8 and is a perfect balance of skincare and makeup. With hyaluronic acid and a silicone-free formula, this product ensures your skin stays hydrated all day.

Sunday Riley's Flash Fix Kit ($13, Ulta Beauty) is 50% off on Jan. 10 and includes a fan-favorite lactic acid treatment and cleanser. If your skincare concerns are centered around dull skin, breakouts, or dark spots, this kit works to brighten your skin overall through gentle exfoliation.

With over 400 five-star reviews, Hey Honey's Facial Serum ($24, Ulta Beauty) is pretty much resting at cult-favorite status. The formula boasts silk amino acids meant to leave your skin feeling as soft as can be. It goes on sale on Jan. 11, but only online.

Given how often it's touted by professionals and skincare obsessives alike, hyaluronic acid may seem like a bit of a miracle ingredient when it comes to skin hydration. Lock in that crucial moisture with Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Dew Drops ($15, Ulta Beauty), which will be discounted on Jan. 14. The product also includes lactic acid and thyme extract to help you achieve a glassy, even complexion.

All PÜR skincare is 50% off on Jan. 16, so that's the perfect to snag its Cloud Cream ($19, Ulta Beauty). Th formula is free of parabens, gluten, mineral oil, and just about every other ingredient your skin doesn't love.

After the holidays, you might be on the hunt for some way to kick back and recharge, and nothing says relaxation like a face mask. At the other end of twenty minutes of exfoliation, courtesy of Peach and Lily's Resurfacing Mask ($22, Ulta Beauty), refreshed, radiant skin is waiting for you. Shop this product on Jan. 19 and get ready for an at-home spa day.

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine, no matter the season. Too Faced's SPF 25 Moisturizer ($18, Ulta Beauty) combines hydration and protection in one step. Grab it on Jan. 21 to make the most of this massive savings event.

I wake up every morning with my eyelids so puffy and under-eyes so dark, it looks like I stayed up all night crying no matter how much sleep I got. If that sounds like you, too, know that I count on quick-and-easy eye masks, like Florence by Mills' Gel Pads ($17, Ulta Beauty). On Jan. 22, you can snag the cute, little whale patches to keep yourself feeling bright and ready to face the world, regardless of what time you woke up.