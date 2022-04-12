Put on your party music because Ulta Beauty has a new sale going on. While you may be used to the brand’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, there’s no way you saw these new deals dropping so soon. To make the most of this surprising and exciting ongoing sale, here are all the details on Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul event.

Any sale where you can score both makeup and skin care goodies for a song is worth noting, but Ulta is practically giving away products from a slew of brands you love. ColourPop, Cocokind, and Mario Badescu are all heavily discounted. Did Christmas come early or something?

These deals are across the board, so you’ll need all the info you can get. However, unlike Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days sales, there aren’t new deals dropping every day. Luckily, that means you won’t have to set alarms to score different deals on different days. Instead, you can shop at your leisure. Just check out what to buy, below, before you press “checkout.”

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How long does Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Event last?

While you won’t have a whole whopping 21 days to shop, the Spring Haul event is nothing to scoff at. Instead, you’ll have a whole week to snag all the discounted deals you can. I hope you’ve stashed away some cash to make the most of it, because you have until Saturday, April 16 to check everything out.

What deals are happening at Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul sale?

There’s a swath of different sales happening. Some brands are offering the buy, one get one free treatment whereas others are up to 50% off. However, not everything is on sale in store, so you may want to stick to online shopping for this one.

What’s included in Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Event?

At Ulta’s Spring Haul Event, there are dozens of cult-favorite brands discounted. For a scoop on the best deals, check out these products below. There’s nothing like stretching your dollar across a ton of your favorite beauty products. You’ll be stocked and fully ready for when summer finally begins.