Riddle me this, beauty lovers: What comes only twice a year, features new deals every day on beloved brands, and lasts three weeks? You guessed it: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. It’s one of the beauty retailer’s most iconic sales, and it’s already underway. Even if, like me, you’re a little late to the party, there’s no reason to give up hope that you can’t shop and score massive savings. As a matter of fact, you still have plenty of time to pocket some out-of-this-world skin care and makeup goodies.

In case you’ve not yet participated in Ulta’s biannual sale or have just forgotten how it works, it’s very simple. Every day, Ulta features a new collection of discounts that are only available for 24 hours. So many fan-favorite brands are up to 50% off both in-store and online with no code needed. There are even some deals exclusive to Ulta’s app, so you may want to hit up the app before launching the website. And the deals are all just in time for you to update your springtime beauty routine.

The 21 Days of Beauty event won’t happen again until late August, so there’s no better time than right now to grab your half-off beauty products while you can. For a breakdown of all the details, just scroll below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This could be you.

How long does Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale last?

While it started on March 13, the sale ends on April 2. That means, as of today, March 22, you have 12 more days of scoring dozens of discounts. Just make sure you set plenty of alarms and reminders so you don’t miss out.

What’s included in Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale?

Skin care, makeup, and beauty tools are up for the grabs throughout the coming two weeks. Brands like Kylie Cosmetics, The Ordinary, and Tarte are all up to 50% off. Now, you just need to clear off the counter space to fit it all.

Which days of Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale are can’t-miss shopping days?

To kick things off, you can celebrate your regular Tuesday, March 22 with First Aid Beauty’s Coconut Water Cream ($18, First Aid Beauty). It’s a lightweight gel formula that hydrates, plumps, and softens your skin. Tomorrow, March 23, keep your eyes peeled for Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Powder ($14, Ulta Beauty) to counter any shine your freshly moisturized skin gives off.

On Saturday, March 26, there are two must-have products to grab: The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser ($10, Ulta Beauty) and IT Brushes’s Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser ($12, Ulta Beauty). Skin care starts with keeping everything clean, whether that’s when you’re just waking up or applying all your makeup before heading out, so you’ll be set with both of these products.

Get some Jenner-approved lippies on Thursday, March 31 for only $9. Kylie Cosmetic’s Matte Liquid Lipsticks promises eight whole hours of non-sticky wear. Even after all that time, your lips will still feel silky and look bright. On that same day, MAC’s Sheer Foundation ($18, Ulta Beauty) will be discounted online. It’s buildable and has a natural glow you’ll fall in love with.

For the last day of the sale, Saturday, April 2, there’s no better way to cap everything off than with Tarte’s Maneater Mascara ($12, Ulta Beauty). With just one coat, you can fight gravity and plump your eyelashes up to incredibly lengths. But, this deal is only in store.