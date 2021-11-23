These Iconic Lace Up Timberland Boots Are 30% Off For Black Friday

I love an iconic shoe that’s actually functional, which is why I’m obsessed with Timberland boots. Whether you’re wearing them in the summer with a cute dress or bundling into them with heavy wool socks in the winter, they’re the perfect all-weather boot. (Yes, I mean all weather. I know I may have to convince some of you that they work in the summer, but trust me, they do.) And if you’re in need of a seasonal, functional, and weather-ready winter boot, the Timberland Black Friday 2021 sale is the perfect time to restock your Timbs collection. Whether you’re shopping for the first time or just want to replace your old worn-out pair, you can take advantage of Black Friday savings for the next week.

This might not be fresh information to you, but it might be to some: If you’re looking for more than just a re-up on your boots, the Timberland brand offers so much more than just its beloved shoe. You can stock up on everything you need to survive the coming winter with the brand’s Black Friday sale. Puffer coats, beanies, gloves, and even tote bags are all discounted, so you can come out of Black Friday with an entirely new look.

No matter what (or who) you’re shopping for this year, here’s everything you need to know to shop the sale.

When does the Timberland Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 23, you can take advantage of 30% off savings sitewide. There’s no promo code to keep track of in order to make sure you’re getting the best price, so the 30% off discount will be applied automatically to your cart at checkout. If you’re looking for waterproof boots that are actually stylish, I’m obsessed with the Women’s Kinsley 6-Inch Waterproof Boots ($130, Timberland.com) that have a fur trim and the perfect-sized heel that are currently available for 30% off. Plus, Timberland boots have evolved since the days of its signature tan silhouettes. There are so many options available this year in different colorways.

I’m also eyeing the Women’s Reversible Fleece Quilted Bomber ($178, Timberland.com) and the Women’s Crewneck Sweatshirt ($68, Timberland.com).

What’s included in the 2021 Timberland Black Friday sale?

There’s tons to buy on Black Friday at Timberland, but some of the products I’m eyeing this year include boots, boots, and more boots.

When does the Timberland Black Friday 2021 sale end?

The Black Friday savings will run through Black Friday, so it’ll officially be over on Nov. 26. Make sure to shop the savings early since the deals won’t change or fluctuate as Black Friday inches nearer. Plus, with sitewide savings and no exclusions, it’s easy to get a clear idea of what you want and take advantage of huge discounts online.