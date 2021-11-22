The season of inclement weather is before us, and you’ll need some heavy duty shoes to get through it all. So, put those sneakers back under your bed and grab the boots — you’re going to need them. However, these chunky shoes can be a bit difficult to make work with your winter looks. Luckily, you can follow this guide for all the inspo you need for how to style your winter boots, look chic, and still stay warm.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.