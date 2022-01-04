8 TikTok Makeup Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

You don’t have to be a beauty expert to get flawless, impressive makeup. Instead, you can turn to your favorite app and use a TikTok makeup hack to achieve pro status in just a few minutes. Each one of these will have you thanking the TikTok gods that someone had a weird idea that truly will make your life easier.

TikTok has hacks for everything from wrapping presents to skin care to self-tanning, and the makeup tips are off the charts. By using a few of these, even a total makeup novice can look forward to pulling off looks that would impress even the most talented of beauty gurus in no time. All you need is a dab of self-confidence, a willingness to try something new, and some silverware. No, I’m not kidding about that last one.

The best part about these eight TikTok makeup hacks is that they hardly take any time at all to master. Each and every one of these can be done in 10 minutes or less and don’t even require a ton of blending. So, as you get ready to flaunt your new skills, check out these beauty hacks to get looks that even the Euphoria cast would want to copy.

Ombré Eyeshadow Getting ombréd eyeshadow doesn’t have to be a nightmare of blending over and over again all the while adding in more colors because you can’t seem to get it right. Start with a thick line of each shade you want to use on your lid. Then, using a clean brush, gently blend them together for a soft, multicolor look.

Plump Lips To achieve the plump of your dreams without actually getting fillers, there’s a whole new way to line your lips. Start by just over-lining your cupid’s bow and the middle of your underlip. Then, rather than following your lip, slightly line inwards to create a Bratz-approved look.

Graphic Eyes https://www.tiktok.com/@mikaylanogueira/video/6986668547543977221 You know that if a hack has Mikayla Nogueira’s stamp of approval on it, you can trust it. And, for the record, she gives this spoon hack two thumbs up. By using the round side of a spoon in the corner of your eye and the handle at the outer edge, you can create a wispy, graphic look in five minutes or less.

Long (And I Mean Long!) Lashes Gravity-defying lashes just got easier to achieve. Say goodbye to the classic wiggle method and start your mascara application by putting your mascara on sideways and then wiggling it up. If I didn’t have @Rashnakutwaroo’s side-by-side comparison, I’d never believed how much of a difference it can make.

Perfecting Primer Cakey-looking foundation is the bane of my existence. And, due to constant masking, it seems to only last so long. But, apparently, the secret is starting your makeup with a base of translucent powder for long-lasting, even wear.

Cut Creases Cut creases are big in the beauty guru community but can take a long time to perfect. However, using a hack that’s not unlike the hack to a quick, easy ombré, you can get the effect in hardly any time at all. All you need is a steady hand for divisive lines and soft blending,

Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliner Save a little money and make your liquid eyeliner last even longer by using this hack. Hiding under the applicator is more product, so with tweezers in hand, you can pull out the applicator, dunk it back into its port, and boom! Your liquid eyeliner has a second life.

Undereye Mascara Magic Undereye mascara can get messy really quickly, but there’s a way to turn your under lashes into spider legs without getting product all over your skin. Once again, you simply need to turn to your trusted tweezers. Brush some mascara on them and then gently press the tweezers to your under lashes for quick application.

Although you may need to raid your silverware drawer to pull it off, these TikTok makeup hacks are about to become your best friends.