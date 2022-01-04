8 TikTok Makeup Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

You don’t have to be a beauty expert to get flawless, impressive makeup. Instead, you can turn to your favorite app and use a TikTok makeup hack to achieve pro status in just a few minutes. Each one of these will have you thanking the TikTok gods that someone had a weird idea that truly will make your life easier.
TikTok has hacks for everything from wrapping presents to skin care to self-tanning, and the makeup tips are off the charts. By using a few of these, even a total makeup novice can look forward to pulling off looks that would impress even the most talented of beauty gurus in no time. All you need is a dab of self-confidence, a willingness to try something new, and some silverware. No, I’m not kidding about that last one.
The best part about these eight TikTok makeup hacks is that they hardly take any time at all to master. Each and every one of these can be done in 10 minutes or less and don’t even require a ton of blending. So, as you get ready to flaunt your new skills, check out these beauty hacks to get looks that even the Euphoria cast would want to copy.
Although you may need to raid your silverware drawer to pull it off, these TikTok makeup hacks are about to become your best friends.