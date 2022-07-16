While there's no denying the unique joy of getting your nails done by a professional, weekly, or even monthly, trips to the nail salon aren't feasible for everyone. Even if you can afford to build a beautiful long-term relationship with your local nail tech, there are plenty of reasons why doing your nails at home might work its way into your self-care routine. Take me, for example. My nails are very short, my cuticles are horrifying, and because I have great respect for nail artists, I prefer to deal with my messy hands in the privacy of my own home.
While the most exciting nail art trends are usually best left in the hands of a certified nail artist, there are plenty of products out there that, when used effectively, can create the illusion of a very professional manicure. From 3D nail gems — they're all the rage right now.
— to press-on gels, these products will have folks asking you where you got your nails done. Scroll on for all the tools, decals, and brushes to pull off a spectacular manicure at home, all for less than $15. We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Keep Nailbeds Healthy With This 5-Star Cuticle Oil
Over 100,000 reviewers agree that this oil is the one to buy if you want to grow long, healthy nails. “ I purchased this cuticle oil three weeks ago and my nails have grown longer! No splitting, no breaking, and I use my hands all day every day,” shared one devoted customer. Shoppers also love how much oil you get for less than $15, the scent, and the lightweight formulation.
Create Intricate Nail Art With These Ultra-Precise Nail Polish Brushes
If you’re looking for next-level precision in your nail art brushes, this set is for you. With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 12,000 reviews, this set of five ultra-fine brushes is the real deal. Experts are especially impressed with their quality. One reviewer shared that “I’ve done nails for over 20 years & I love nail art! These brushes are AWESOME! I’m usually disappointed with nail art brushes especially when I have purchased them online but these are PERFECT!!!”
Strengthen Nails With This Cream 55K Shoppers Swear By
A strong nailbed means a glossy manicure. While you can buff away some surface irregularity, if your nails are cracked, brittle, or ridged, it’s going to show through polish no matter how thick your top coat. The answer, of course, is a set of strong healthy nails, and one way to get there, according to the many glowing customer reviews, is by using this nail strengthener.
“My nails have NEVER been this healthy-looking and strong,” wrote one customer. “Tried this product and within 7 days my nails were looking and feeling great and my cuticles are healthy and soft,” wrote another happy shopper.
Paint Perfect Patterns With These Top-Rated Nail Stencils
If you don’t want to do the (admittedly arduous) work of hand-painting a nail art design, using a stencil might be the right choice for you. This set from Mudder features 72 different designs and 144 individual reusable nail stencils. “These stencils are so easy to use and there are so many great options,” shared one customer.
Remove Acrylics At Home With These Soak-Off Nail Caps
Speed up the process of taking off acrylic, dip powder, or gel nails at home with these soak-off caps that earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 24,000 reviews. They essentially work like clothespins. Simply apply a little acetone to a cotton ball, attach it with a clip, and feel even the toughest of gel polish soak away.
Create 3D Manicures With These Lacy Floral Embellishments
Create the floral mani of your dreams with these lacy 3D nail decals. Although these decals look delicate, they actually have some serious staying power and can last up to a week, even without a top coat. “I can not say enough good things about these stickers. Hands down my favorite ones,” shared one shopper.
Shape Nails With This Cuticle Gel 16K Shoppers Love
Keeping your cuticles in shape is a big part of what keeps nails looking fresh and this is, hands down, the best cuticle remover on Amazon. With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 16,000 reviews, the Sally Hansens Cuticle Remover basically melts away overgrown cuticles so you have a beautiful canvas to create a nail art masterpiece on.
Keep Cuticles & Polish Neat With Cuticle Sticks
These little wooden sticks are a must in any at-home manicure tool kit. They can be used to push back cuticles or tidy up the base of your nail bed when you’re painting. This particular set of 100 wooden cuticle sticks has a score of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 3,000 reviews. “This amount should last me a lifetime, with my heirs inheriting a bunch left over,” joked one shopper.
Make Abstract Nail Art With These Artistic Nail Decals
Abstract nail art is becoming more and more popular, but it can be hard to create a modernist masterpiece with just your two hands and a polish brush. These artistic nail decals do the work for you. “These are so user-friendly and aesthetically beautiful,” shared one happy customer. Another shopper shared that “these are adorable and I love the selection. What a bargain. From the bright blues and oranges to the muted pastels, they really are lovely.”
Keep Polish In Bounds With This Liquid Latex Tape
One way to keep nail art neat is by using liquid latex tape. Apply it before you paint your nails and then peel away after your nails dry. Any excess polish will peel away with the tape leaving your nails looking perfect. “Oh. My. Lord. Anyone would be crazy not to buy this stuff,” wrote one satisfied customer. “I never have high hopes for nail-related purchases, but holy moly...this stuff is phenomenal,” shared another.
Get Acrylics For Less With Top-Rated Press-On Nails
You’ve probably seen Glamnetic nails on Instagram or TikTok where the brand regularly goes viral for its basically indestructible long-wear press-on nails. This set is just $15 and comes in a very on-trend almond shape. One customer shared, “I might be hooked…this is the first time I’ve used artificial nails and I’m impressed!”
Celebrate Your Sun Sign With These Astrology-Inspired Nail Decals
If you’re a stargazing astrologer in the making, these starry, witchy metallic nail decals might be perfect for you. For just $11, you get 12 sheets of golden decals featuring zodiac and celestial designs. “Great decals,” shared one customer. “I love that they peel off the plastic without water. They’re very thin, so they don’t leave your top coat lumpy. The clear areas of the decals stick very well to the nail, so you can’t see edges or bubbles, you only see the design.”
Create Precise Designs With This 8-Piece Nail Art Tool Set
This nail tool kit has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 1,500 reviews, but it was the photos embedded in the reviews that sold me on this set of brushes and dot tools. One shopper called it the “perfect kit for a DIY nail artist!” Another wrote that “you can make so many cool designs with this. So worth it!”
Create Metallic 3D Manis With 3D Nail Charms
3D nail art is having a moment this summer and Amazon shoppers agree that this set of 800 individual metallic embellishments and accent shapes is the key to pulling off this trend at home. “Love, love, love. Would recommend to anybody,” wrote one happy customer.
Skip The Lamp With Press-On Gel Nails
It is undeniable that the high-gloss finish of a well-executed gel manicure is a special kind of shiny delight. Replicate that glossy end result without the cost of a salon manicure or the hassle of using actual gel polish at home with these press-on nails from KISS.
Polish Inside The Lines With These Nail Polish Stencils
If you have trouble with neatly polishing your nails, you could try these reusable stencils to keep you from painting outside the lines. “My hands shake a lot so I always mess up, but using these it was a breeze,” shared one customer.
