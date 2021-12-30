Everything You Need To Know About The Hottest New Skin Care Trends For 2022

The world of skin care changes practically every day. With new brands popping up regularly, hacks being shared, and life-changing ingredients dropping at a near-constant pace, it’s nearly impossible to keep up. Now that the new year’s almost here, there’s even more skin care news to look out for. To give you a little head start so you know what to follow as the new year approaches, these are the 2022 dermatologist-approved skin care trends to be on the lookout for.

TikTok beauty hacks abounded in 2021. There were hydro-seal Band-Aids that took over TikTok, arguments over the best ways to avoid oil, and plenty of advice on how to treat and deal with dark spots. Retinol and hyaluronic acid became even more serious buzzwords for their healing, hydrating, and correcting abilities. Even ice became a favorite go-to for the TikTok beauty gurus.

But now it’s time to leave all (well, some) of that in the past and clear out your shelf space for all the latest and greatest 2022 skin care trends to come. If you’re ready to have the most up-to-date beauty routine possible, you’re going to want to take note of what these skin care experts have to say.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Bakuchiol

You may have fallen in love with retinol in 2021, but there’s a new ingredient that’ll be taking over in no time: Bakuchiol. As the vitamin A derivative can be harsh on the skin, you’ll be happy to know this up-and-comer has a softer approach. “Bakuchiol is the non-toxic alternative that also regenerates the skin and plumps collagen,” Danielle Gronich, the CEO of Clearstem Skincare, tells Elite Daily. So, you can still get all the perks without the downsides.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Perfection Is Out

You no longer need to fret over every discoloration, your pore size, and whatever else keeps you up at night picking at your face. “We have pores, acne, and hyperpigmentation — normalize it,” Dr. Purvisha Patal, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, says. She notes derms and skin professionals are pushing for more skin truth and less photoshop.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Even More Clean Beauty

Conscious shopping isn’t going anywhere in the new year, especially as people look even more critically at the products they put on their faces. However, companies are making a move from just focusing on having clean formulas to making sure their entire packaging is recyclable. So, while you avoid parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, be on the lookout for green bottles and boxes.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Niacinamide

“Niacinamide is one ingredient at the top of my list to watch for 2022,” Dr. Lian Mack, a board-certified dermatologist, tells Elite Daily. “Its anti-inflammatory properties help to minimize redness, improves overall skin texture by strengthening the skin barrier, and subtly improves the appearance of dilated pores. Niacinamide's versatility as a skincare ingredient definitely makes it one to watch.”

2022 Skin Care Trend: Ice, But Not The Kind You’re Picturing

I’ve seen a decent amount of TikTokers directly put ice on their faces as of late as a way to shrink acne and de-puff their skin, but this isn’t recommended. “Direct ice can be too harsh, but an ice pack, ice roller, (or a frozen water bottle) is ideal, and you can do this multiple times throughout the day without harming your skin,” Gronich says. Put down the frozen cube and try Beauty by Earth’s Ice Roller ($20, Beauty by Earth) instead.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Dual-Use Products

Whether you like having an 11-step skin care routine or want to get out of the bathroom as soon as possible, there’s one new trend that’ll make everyone’s lives easier: dual-acting products, which are “are formulated well enough to do multiple things at once,” according to Gronich. Rather than using one serum for hyperpigmentation, another to promote collagen, and a third to moisturize, you can get all of that in one with a product like Drunk Elephant’s Polypeptide Cream ($68, Drunk Elephant).

2022 Skin Care Trend: Simplify

Alongside the multi-use products, Dr. Mack sees a move towards simplifying beauty routines. “With more knowledge and education, consumers are now realizing that skin care does not have to be that complicated,” she says. “My motto is, during the day you protect; at night you repair. I recommend a Vitamin C serum coupled with SPF during the day and a retinoid coupled with moisturizer or hyaluronic acid serum at night.” If you like having a seven-step routine, don’t let me rain on your parade, but generally, skin-care lovers are moving to spend less than 30 minutes on their beauty regiments.

2022 Skin Care Trend: Plump Lips

Big lips are the way to go in 2022, but you don’t need to get fillers to get the plumpest lips of your dreams if you don’t want to. Instead, there are a few things you can do. You “can use lip products that do not contain dyes or irritants and make sure [your] lips are hydrated at all times,” Gronich says. “The lips do not have oil glands the way our skin does, so they get dry (and more susceptible to UV damage faster). Lip protectants with SPF are necessary for active people who get sunshine or live at high altitudes. As for ingredients, look for lip products with peptides to restore collagen.”