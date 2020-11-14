Finding the right underwear can feel like trying to find a unicorn. There are many styles and materials to consider, but one thing everyone wants? Underwear that stays put. The best women’s underwear that doesn’t roll down usually features a cotton gusset and a wide waistband or high-rise cut. That said, if you fear a "granny panty" or you've tried a high-rise and it's not working with your particular body type, a low-rise option might be worth exploring, too.

Material Matters

Cotton is a popular material for underwear since it’s soft and breathable, and it’s important to choose a pair with at least a strip of cotton lining, often called a gusset, inside for ventilation and keeping your underwear dry. A bit of spandex in underwear (or other synthetics) adds enough stretch to help it hug your waist and hips for added protection against the waistband rolling down; it retains shape well, too. Cute lace underwear is more likely to be made of nylon, which is not as breathable as 100% cotton but contours to your body and is lightweight, with waist and thigh bands that stay in place and are less likely to roll down.

The Right Style

In terms of cut, a bikini brief might just be the biggest offender when it comes to rolling. Skip those in favor of full-coverage underwear, like a high-rise brief, which has more material to help keep it in place. However, that extra material might not have the sultry appeal you seek. And depending on your body type, a high-rise option might not be working for you. If that's the case, some find success with a low-rise option that sits low enough below the stomach not to roll. For a thong style, look for one with a wider waistband to keep them in place.

With all this in mind, below are the best women's underwear that doesn't roll down. Each underwear pick is comfortable, according to reviewers, and highly rated on Amazon, including a couple of sets with more than 10,000 reviews.

01 The Overall Best Underwear That Won't Roll Down wirarpa Cotton Underwear Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wirarpa women's underwear is a bit of a cult favorite with more than 20,000 reviews. These full coverage undies are made primarily of combed cotton — which is softer and more durable than some other kinds of cotton — and features 5% spandex, with a fully cotton crotch. With a high rise, wide waistband, and full coverage bottom, these briefs aren't budging. Besides comfort and fit, it's nice that this set of five is available in more than 25 variations with colors including beige, black, and red. A helpful review: “This is the best underwear I own. I have replaced all others. High-waisted, they don't roll in the front or ride up in the back. They are comfortable, stretchy, and the elastic holds up well through repeated washing. They provide complete coverage and I am able to wear them daily and during exercise with no issues." Available Sizes: X-Small to 5X-Large

02 These Low-Rise Bikini Briefs With Full Coverage Knitlord Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here's a six-pack of women's bikini briefs that stay put thanks in part to their low rise. They're made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex with inner lining strips made completely of cotton. This underwear has a full coverage bottom, but the lower rise and bikini style offers a little less coverage elsewhere. This one is another highly rated set with over 4,000 reviews, and it's available in sets of black or a mix of colors or patterns. Also check out these low-rise briefs that are available in more extensive plus sizes. A helpful review: “No lie they are so comfortable it a miracle. They don’t ride up or cut into your legs. The elastic fit perfect not to tight or loose they are just right. Funny how excited i am about underwear” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

03 A Lace Thong With A Wide Waistband hanky panky Signature Lace Retro Thong Amazon $25 See On Amazon Also available on Bloomingdale’s, $18 Hanky Panky makes the most comfortable thongs I've tried, and this high-rise thong stands out with its retro fit and wide waistband. It's all lace — 79% nylon, 21% spandex, with a 100% Supima cotton (extra soft and high quality) crotch lining — for underwear that feels a little more special than a plain cotton pair. Just keep in mind that delicate lace requires a little more care, and it's best to wash this one by hand. This highly rated pick is available in a bunch of different colors, including red, pink, and floral. A helpful review: “I was leery at first due the high price for one pair of these however I love these!!! [...] they don't roll down! The fit was perfect. I loved them so much I bought a few more pairs!” Available Sizes: One size fits 0 to 12; plus size fits 14 to 24

04 These 100% Cotton High-Cut Briefs From A Classic Brand Hanes Ultimate Cotton Hi Cut-Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Also available on Zappos, $24 and Nordstrom Rack, $13 If you want to avoid synthetic materials, these high-cut panties are made from 100% cotton, provide full coverage, and are tagless, which helps reduce chafing. They have a soft waistband that sits at the belly button, according to reviewers, and they are higher cut on the legs. This affordable set comes in packs of five, but be aware that while solids and prints are made from all-cotton, the heathers are designed with a blend of cotton and polyester. A helpful review: "Love Hanes cotton...very soft. The elastic keeps the garment in place without cutting into my skin." Available Sizes: 5 — 10

05 A Sporty Thong With A Wide Waistband Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $17 See On Amazon Also available on Calvin Klein, $20 and ASOS, $26 For those who love a good thong but aren’t into lace, this option from Calvin Klein features the brand’s sporty look and signature logo waistband in a wider format that stays comfortably in place. Unlike some of the other options on this list, this one is almost half synthetic, since it’s made from a soft, smooth blend of 53% cotton, 35% modal, and 12% spandex. That said, it has a 100% cotton gusset for breathability and comfort. It comes in 33 different colors and prints, too, so you have lots of options to match your aesthetic. A helpful review: “Y’ALL. I used to roll my eyes when I saw people in their Calvin Klein undies. But let me tell you something. This thong is the most comfortable undergarment I have ever put on my body. The waist band is stretchy and not at all constricting.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

06 This High-Cut Lace Brief Wacoal Halo Lace Brief Panty Amazon $15 See On Amazon Also available on Bare Necessities, $15 Lacy without sacrificing the overall coverage, this brief-style underwear from Wacoal truly gives you the best of both worlds. The pretty nylon lace comes in several shades (like black blue, lavender, and beige) and features a 100% cotton crotch lining. The wide waistband hits around the bellybutton, ensuring it won’t roll down. The underwear has some serious stretch to it as well, so it moves comfortably with you as you go about your day. Just be sure to treat the lace with care — this special pair is hand wash-only. A helpful review: “Great fit, doesn't roll down or ride up. Have ordered them in black as well!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large