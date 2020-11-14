Finding the right underwear can feel like trying to find a unicorn. There are many styles and materials to consider, but one thing everyone wants? Underwear that stays put. The best women’s underwear that doesn’t roll down usually features a cotton gusset and a wide waistband or high-rise cut.That said, if you fear a "granny panty" or you've tried a high-rise and it's not working with your particular body type, a low-rise option might be worth exploring, too.
Material Matters
Cotton is a popular material for underwear since it’s soft and breathable, and it’s important to choose a pair with at least a strip of cotton lining, often called a gusset, inside for ventilation and keeping your underwear dry. A bit of spandex in underwear (or other synthetics) adds enough stretch to help it hug your waist and hips for added protection against the waistband rolling down; it retains shape well, too. Cute lace underwear is more likely to be made of nylon, which is not as breathable as 100% cotton but contours to your body and is lightweight, with waist and thigh bands that stay in place and are less likely to roll down.
The Right Style
In terms of cut, a bikini brief might just be the biggest offender when it comes to rolling. Skip those in favor of full-coverage underwear, like a high-rise brief, which has more material to help keep it in place. However, that extra material might not have the sultry appeal you seek. And depending on your body type, a high-rise option might not be working for you. If that's the case, some find success with a low-rise option that sits low enough below the stomach not to roll. For a thong style, look for one with a wider waistband to keep them in place.
With all this in mind, below are the best women's underwear that doesn't roll down. Each underwear pick is comfortable, according to reviewers, and highly rated on Amazon, including a couple of sets with more than 10,000 reviews.