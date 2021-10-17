When it comes to breathable, soft underwear, cotton is a great choice — and organic cotton has the benefit of being grown sustainably
and without the use of toxic pesticides or fertilizers. The best organic cotton underwear is made by ethical brands, certified to meet global standards, and comes in a variety of comfy cuts. To help you shop for organic cotton with confidence, there are a couple of important certifications to keep in mind.
Organic cotton usually
costs more than regular cotton because it’s more expensive to produce, but there are ways to tell if the sustainability claims are legit. The best method is to look for underwear that’s been Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, ensuring the cotton fibers are truly organic. Another certification worth looking for is OEKO-TEX. While this doesn’t guarantee the cotton is organic, it does mean the fabric is free from many potentially harmful substances.
You’ll find 100% cotton underwear and options that are blended with spandex for extra stretch. Some styles are tag-free or have flat elastic seams to
maximize comfort, and some have delicate lace trim for added style.
Whichever cut and color you prefer, these are the
best organic cotton underwear on Amazon right now. 01
These Organic Cotton & Spandex Bikinis
Made from certified organic cotton with a hint of spandex, these
bikini underwear are super soft and stretchy. Sold in a pack of six, each bikini has a flat elastic waistband that will keep you comfortable under clothing. What’s more, the colorful multipack of underwear is made using plant-based dyes, and according to the brand website, Felina’s organic cotton collection is GOTS-certified. “They're super comfortable and breathable,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 02
A Stretchy, Tag-Free Bikini
These
tag-free cotton bikinis are designed for all-day comfort. They’re made from soft, stretchy, and breathable organic cotton that’s OEKO-TEX and GOTS-certified, and they’ve got smooth stitching for a barely there feel. “These are the most comfortable, cute, sporty, cotton briefs I have ever found,” raved one reviewer. Each pack contains six pairs, and you can choose from all-black or multicolor collections. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 03
An Organic Cotton Thong
Felina’s
organic cotton thong is blended with spandex for softness and stretch, and it’s GOTS-certified and made with plant-based dyes. And speaking of color options, this thong is available in a handful of earthy shades such as lavender, aloe, and cloud. One reviewer described them as “uber soft,” adding, “you can’t even feel them.” Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 04
A 6-Pack Of High-Rise Hipsters
These
high-rise hipsters come in a pack of six, and the Pact brand is known for its commitment to sustainability. According to the brand website, this underwear is made from 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton and 5% elastane, and it’s manufactured in a Fair Trade-certified factory. Plus, the underwear is soft, breathable, and has a tagless waistband for maximum comfort. You can choose from solid colors and prints. Available colors and styles: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 05
These Lacy French Briefs
Featuring a lace waistband, these
French briefs are oh-so-pretty while still being comfy enough to wear all day. They’re made from soft, organically grown Supima cotton with a bit of spandex for added stretch. The high-cut legs feature flat elastic that’ll help create a smooth silhouette and keep you comfortable. According to the brand website, the company makes sustainable lingerie through the Cotton LEADS program, which promotes environmental standards and worker safety. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: 1X — 3X 06
This High-Cut, 100% Organic Cotton Panty
This
high-cut, 100% cotton underwear features a rib-knit design with a little bit of stretch and full rear coverage. The soft, breathable panty has flat elastic seams at the waist and leg openings, and the seams are free from spandex and latex if that’s a concern. Of course, they’re super comfy, according to one reviewer: “I totally forgot I even had them on!” According to the brand website, the cotton is GOTS-certified organic. Each order contains two pairs and you can choose from four versatile colors. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 4 — 10 07
A 100% Organic Cotton Hipster
Looking for something cute, comfy, and made from 100% cotton? These
hipster panties from Only Hearts fit the bill. Made from soft Supima cotton with lace trim at the legs, this pair of hipster underwear offers a delicate look that you’ll love wearing all day. Plus, this brand follows GOTS manufacturing standards for all of its organic textiles. This lacy hipster style is available in two colors, and you can also find a bikini style within the same listing. Available colors and styles: 3 Available sizes: Small — Large