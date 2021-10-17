When it comes to breathable, soft underwear, cotton is a great choice — and organic cotton has the benefit of being grown sustainably and without the use of toxic pesticides or fertilizers. The best organic cotton underwear is made by ethical brands, certified to meet global standards, and comes in a variety of comfy cuts. To help you shop for organic cotton with confidence, there are a couple of important certifications to keep in mind.

Organic cotton usually costs more than regular cotton because it’s more expensive to produce, but there are ways to tell if the sustainability claims are legit. The best method is to look for underwear that’s been Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, ensuring the cotton fibers are truly organic. Another certification worth looking for is OEKO-TEX. While this doesn’t guarantee the cotton is organic, it does mean the fabric is free from many potentially harmful substances.

You’ll find 100% cotton underwear and options that are blended with spandex for extra stretch. Some styles are tag-free or have flat elastic seams to maximize comfort, and some have delicate lace trim for added style.

Whichever cut and color you prefer, these are the best organic cotton underwear on Amazon right now.

01 These Organic Cotton & Spandex Bikinis Felina Organic Cotton Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from certified organic cotton with a hint of spandex, these bikini underwear are super soft and stretchy. Sold in a pack of six, each bikini has a flat elastic waistband that will keep you comfortable under clothing. What’s more, the colorful multipack of underwear is made using plant-based dyes, and according to the brand website, Felina’s organic cotton collection is GOTS-certified. “They're super comfortable and breathable,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

02 A Stretchy, Tag-Free Bikini Danish Endurance Organic Cotton Stretch Bikini (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These tag-free cotton bikinis are designed for all-day comfort. They’re made from soft, stretchy, and breathable organic cotton that’s OEKO-TEX and GOTS-certified, and they’ve got smooth stitching for a barely there feel. “These are the most comfortable, cute, sporty, cotton briefs I have ever found,” raved one reviewer. Each pack contains six pairs, and you can choose from all-black or multicolor collections. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 An Organic Cotton Thong Felina Organic Cotton Thong Panties Amazon $16 See On Amazon Felina’s organic cotton thong is blended with spandex for softness and stretch, and it’s GOTS-certified and made with plant-based dyes. And speaking of color options, this thong is available in a handful of earthy shades such as lavender, aloe, and cloud. One reviewer described them as “uber soft,” adding, “you can’t even feel them.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

04 A 6-Pack Of High-Rise Hipsters Pact Organic High-Rise Hipster (6-Pack) Amazon $64 See On Amazon These high-rise hipsters come in a pack of six, and the Pact brand is known for its commitment to sustainability. According to the brand website, this underwear is made from 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton and 5% elastane, and it’s manufactured in a Fair Trade-certified factory. Plus, the underwear is soft, breathable, and has a tagless waistband for maximum comfort. You can choose from solid colors and prints. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

05 These Lacy French Briefs Hanky Panky Organic Cotton French Brief Amazon $37 See On Amazon Featuring a lace waistband, these French briefs are oh-so-pretty while still being comfy enough to wear all day. They’re made from soft, organically grown Supima cotton with a bit of spandex for added stretch. The high-cut legs feature flat elastic that’ll help create a smooth silhouette and keep you comfortable. According to the brand website, the company makes sustainable lingerie through the Cotton LEADS program, which promotes environmental standards and worker safety. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

06 This High-Cut, 100% Organic Cotton Panty Cottonique High-Cut Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon This high-cut, 100% cotton underwear features a rib-knit design with a little bit of stretch and full rear coverage. The soft, breathable panty has flat elastic seams at the waist and leg openings, and the seams are free from spandex and latex if that’s a concern. Of course, they’re super comfy, according to one reviewer: “I totally forgot I even had them on!” According to the brand website, the cotton is GOTS-certified organic. Each order contains two pairs and you can choose from four versatile colors. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 — 10