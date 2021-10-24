If you love the shine of lip gloss, but hate the sticky texture, you’re in luck. Lip gloss has come a long way since the ‘90s, and today, there are plenty of options that give you a glassy look while leaving your lips feeling moisturized and supple. The best non-sticky lip glosses have nourishing ingredients (like vitamins and hydrating hyaluronic acids), a color you love, and a sleek formula that goes on smooth.

There are tons of great lip glosses out there with different benefits, so the one you pick will largely come down to personal preference. If you have dry lips, you may want a moisturizing gloss, a lip oil, or a balm with a glossy finish that can nourish your lips with oils, antioxidants, and vitamins. There are also plumping lip glosses, which often use peptides to give you fuller-looking lips.

Not all lip glosses need to have special benefits — some are simply designed to add shine and feel great. These general-use glosses can come in different styles too, including tinted, clear, scented, and glittery options. Since these are purely for aesthetic purposes, the most important thing is finding a formula that you love.

Finally, consider the application style. Crayon-style sticks are easy to put on, especially if you’re on the go, while liquid glosses with doe foot applicators tend to have higher pigmentation for a bolder look. Some options also have squeeze-tube style plastic applicator tips.

Whether you’re looking for something specific or just browsing for some new makeup, I bet you’ll find something you love on this list of the best non-sticky lip glosses on Amazon.

01 The $3 Cult-Favorite Gloss e.l.f. Lip Lacquer Amazon $3 See On Amazon There’s budget-friendly, and then there’s this glossy lip lacquer, which costs only $3 and still provides amazing shine. Made by the fan-favorite brand e.l.f., this gloss has a formula that glides on smooth with a doe foot applicator. Get the classic clear version, which can be worn alone but also looks great over bolder lip colors, or choose a gloss with a shimmery or sheer nude finish. Still want more proof that this is a great gloss? Check out the 12,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon. One fan raved: “Came quick. It feels so smooth putting it on and its NOT sticky at all. The applicator was different than usual ones but it felt so much better. I only bought this to get free shipping on an order that needed a few more bucks but this is now my favorite lipgloss.” Available colors: 7

02 This Vegan-Friendly Lip Oil That Adds A Natural-Looking Shine NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add lots of gloss and a hint of color to your lips with this non-sticky lip oil, which has just a touch of rosy tint. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it has raspberry seed oil for hydration, apple seed oil to soften, and a moisturizing botanical oil blend. This gloss comes with a doe foot applicator and is certified by PETA as cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel great when you wear it. If you like this gloss, check out the other options too, like the cooling mint lip oil or the nourishing coconut lip oil. One fan raved: “Long lasting, not sticky at all. Great for hydrating lips.” Available colors: 4

03 A Buttery, Bold Gloss With Over 45,000 Fans On Amazon NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon A buttery lip gloss that costs just $5 and is made by a makeup-artist approved brand? It doesn’t get much better than that. It’s no surprise that this well-loved gloss is also a fan-favorite on Amazon with a whopping 45,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s one of their go-to products. Silky smooth and soft, it has a small doe foot applicator, and it offers buildable coverage in dozens of colors without being sticky. One fan raved: “I love the way this feels!! Not sticky at all. Very moisturizing! Great color!” Available colors: 33

04 A Natural Lip Shine From Burt’s Bees Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shine Amazon $7 See On Amazon Burt’s Bees is well-known for their classic beeswax lip balm, but they make this wonderful, non-sticky lip shine too, which looks great day or night. It’s made from 100% natural ingredients, and uses apricot wax and sunflower seed oil to soften and moisturize your lips. It has a plastic applicator tip, and gives you a glossy shine and just a touch of sheer color. Use it on its own for a shimmering pout, or layer it on top of lipstick for a bolder look. One fan raved: “One [of] my absolute favorite lip glosses! I'm super picky about my lip gloss and hate when it feels tacky and drys out my lips. Never the case with this one. It goes on nicely and is moisturizing and lasting...plus the scent is lovely. I always get Blush and Pucker with Pucker being my favorite. I love how natural but still visible the color is on my lips and skin tone.” Available colors: 6

05 The Editor-Approved Color-Changing Glossy Balm SKINFOOD Tomato Jelly Tint Lip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Refresh and moisturize your lips with this long-lasting lip balm from SKINFOOD. It has a cherry tomato-colored tint to give your lips a soft, glowy finish that’s just the right amount of shiny, and it uses tomato extract and botanical oils like jojoba and macadamia nut to hydrate your lips It’s available in a few other options, including a pinker cherry tomato color, a lighter milk tomato color, and an orange tomato color, so you can easily find the right tone for you. Editor’s take: “My favorite hybrid glossy balm, this is the lip gloss I reach for on days when I want my lips to feel super soft, with just a hint of tint and a low-key shiny finish. I love that there’s absolutely no stickiness. It feels like applying chapstick, but looks like I’ve layered a lip tint and a clear gloss.” — Carina Finn Available colors: 4

06 A Clear Lip Treatment With A Subtle Glossy Finish Clear Lip Treatment, Hanalei Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have dry lips, check out this soothing lip treatment by celeb-favorite brand Hanalei. It moisturizes chapped and cracked lips, and leaves them with a sleek, glossy shine. Made with Hawaiian botanicals, it uses kukui nut oil to relieve dryness and restore hydration, as well as agave nectar, which contains natural antioxidants. This lip treatment has a plastic applicator tip, and is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. One fan raved: “My lips have never been happier. I apply once in the morning and once in the evening. It smells divine and goes on smooth, not sticky. It’s like silk.” Available colors: 3

07 This Glittery Lip Gloss That Offers A Bit More Color The Lip Bar Lip Gloss Amazon $14 See On Amazon Go for a fun look with this non-sticky lip gloss, which has a a doe foot applicator and a glittery, metallic finish. It’s packed with color and shine, and yet it’s still lightweight, so you might even forget you’re wearing it. If glitter isn’t your style, it also comes in a bunch of other colors, including sheer pinks and classic clear. One fan raved: “I absolutely love this gloss!!! This gloss does not dry out your lips! It leaves a moisture even after it wears off. That’s a big deal for me because my lips chap easily! This is my new gloss! Love love love it!” Available colors: 11

08 A Hydrating Lip Gloss Made With Coconut Oil Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy Amazon $13 See On Amazon This coconut lip gloss is another great option for anyone looking to keep their lips moisturized and glossy. It’s made with a blend of moisturizing ingredients like 100% organic coconut oil and shea butter to soothe chapped lips. The plastic applicator tip is easy to use, and since this gloss is clear, you can wear it alone or over another lip color. One fan raved: “I love this lip gloss! Pleasing, natural color, smells/tastes nice (not too overpowering), and most importantly for me - not sticky at all! Glides right on and stays put!” Available colors: 3

09 This Cult-Favorite Clear Gloss Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a clear gloss to layer with other lipsticks or wear alone, check out this Maybelline Lifter Gloss. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it’s designed to hydrate your lips while leaving them with a highly shiny finish. It has a doe foot applicator and, while this version is clear, it comes in 12 other pigmented colors, including some glittery options. On top of that, it’s won over plenty of reviewers on Amazon, with more than 11,000 five-star ratings. One fan raved: “I was looking for a cheap lip gloss that would moisturize my lips and NOT BE STICKY! This did the job. Does it last long? No. But it's not sticky at all and it's cheap enough I can keep on applying it.” Available colors: 14

10 A Lightweight, Moisturizing Lip Tint Peripera Ink Tint Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon From the K-beauty brand Peripera, this tinted lip serum has a two-in-one formula that hydrates your lips like a balm with a vibrant, glossy finish. This serum has contains hyaluronic acids and aqua ceramides to help lock in moisture that will keep your lips feeling great all day, and it comes in 10 bold colors. It has a doe foot applicator, and is designed to not only be non-sticky, but also long-lasting, so you don’t have to keep reapplying. One fan raved: “It’s super light, not sticky, and moisturizing, and stains your lips the prettiest rosy red after blotting. Let me tell you, one application of this lasted through a tray of a nachos and a charcuterie board. My lips were still stained and pretty at the end of the night.” Available colors: 10

11 A High-Shine Gloss With A Hint Of Shimmer HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS Amazon $18 See On Amazon This liquid lip gloss is super shiny, which isn’t a surprise considering that it’s made by Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories brand. It has doe foot applicator and a shimmery finish that can go from day to night. If you like variety in your gloss collection, this one comes in 31 vibrant shades, from the purple Joanne tone to the soft pink Diamond Heart hue. Like all of Haus Laboratories cosmetics, it is both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. One fan raved: “Super pigmented lip gloss. It doesn't have the sticky feel to it. It's lightweight and has a beautiful glide to it when you're rubbing your lips together. The doefoot is super unique that it has a really nice point that lets you outline your lips first with the product if you want to. [...] I've used this gloss alone as well as with the Haus Labs RIP Lip Liner in Slayer and it looks and feels fantastic. I've also tried it as a lip topper to my Sephora Cream Lip Stain liquid lipstick in Raspberry Sorbet, Autumn Wind, Purple Red and Black Bird and it looks great with all of them. This lip gloss is now my go to for my fall and winter look.” Available colors: 31

12 A Plumping Lip Polish With Soft Color And A Minty Flavor Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Amazon $21 See On Amazon This glossy lip polish is not only shiny, but also uses peptides to plump your lips up for a fuller pout. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it has hyaluronic acid to keep your lips hydrated and menthol for a cooling, tingling sensation. It has a doe foot applicator and comes in a huge range of colors, so you can find the perfect one for your look, or buy a few so you always have the right shade on hand, no matter your mood. One fan raved: “love this product. it makes your lips plumper with a nice shine. it's not sticky or tacky.” Available colors: 64

13 This Popular K-Beauty Crayon Gloss ETUDE HOUSE Apricot Stick Gloss Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made by the K-beauty brand Etude House, this lip gloss stick has a crayon-like design, so it’s super easy to apply. The gloss stick softens from the natural warmth of your skin, and it uses ceramides to create a moisturizing barrier and soften lips with every application. It comes in a variety of fruit-scented shades, including fresh raspberry, apple, and grape. One fan raved: “I really like this! It’s very smooth, light, and not sticky! My lips feel very moisturized too! I got #4 which is Fresh Apricot. I have kinda dark lips and the color looks more pink than a peachy-apricot pink. Available colors: 6

14 A Vitamin-Rich Oil To Nourish Your Lips I DEW CARE Glow Easy Vitamin C Tinted Lip Oil Gloss Amazon $6 See On Amazon Looking for more than just a gloss? Check out this tinted lip oil, which is designed to nourish your lips while adding a soft pink shimmer. Some of the key ingredients include sunflower seed oil to moisturize, raspberry extract to soften the feel of your lips, and jojoba seed oil to condition and replenish. This popular gloss has a doe foot applicator, and it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. One fan raved: “This makes your lips so soft -- but not sticky... and it adds a nice subtle hint of color to them... totally natural looking... I love it!”