By Marissa DeSantis
Lip glosses and balms seem to account for nearly half of my beauty product stash. You can find multiple glosses in every bag I own and across every table surface in my apartment, which may seem excessive, until you find yourself dealing with dry lips. Because lips naturally have a low water-retaining capacity, they're especially prone to becoming dry and chapped due to environmental factors like the wind and sun, or even something as simple as taking certain medications. If this sounds familiar to you, it’s time to swap out your matte lipstick for one of the best lip glosses for dry lips. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the most effective formulas will include ingredients like shea butter, castor seed oil, ceramides, and dimethicone.
In addition to looking for ingredients that can help heal and nourish dry lips, it's also helpful to know which ingredients can further exacerbate dryness. Commonly, phenol, menthol, and salicylic acid can cause dryness and irritation, as can fragrance or flavoring if you're already sensitive to these ingredients. Applying your moisturizing lip gloss several times throughout the day can help eliminate dry lips faster, as can drinking enough water, wearing a lip mask at night, investing in a humidifier, and avoiding licking, biting, or picking at your lips. When you’re outdoors, using a lip gloss with non-irritating SPF ingredients, like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, can also protect your lips from the drying effects of the sun.
To keep your lips moisturized and smooth, grab one (or several, we won't judge) of the hydrating lip glosses from the list ahead.
