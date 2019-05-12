Whether you're lounging by the pool or throwing on a cute bikini top for dinner, you want to look great and, most importantly, feel confident that you're at your best. The best push-up bikinis serve up a range of styles from on-trend high-cut bottoms with bralettes to classy and classic bras to bombshell vintage-inspired designs.

The first big decision you'll face when it comes to choosing the best push-up bikini for you is if you want an underwire or not. Underwires can provide some much-appreciated support and the look is also trending. These come in the classic bra style, but also halter and strapless versions. If you want an underwire bikini, styles available in bra sizing can help since they'll be more likely to fit snuggly without pinching.

However, for those who find underwires to be a little uncomfortable or just don't love how they look, there are plenty of other push-up options without them including padded bralette and halter styles.

Next, you'll want to consider if you want just a push-up bikini top or a set. For those who find themselves frequently between sizes or just love the mix-and-match look, a solo top is a great way to avoid getting stuck with a bottom that doesn't work.

Below, the best push-up bikini options for almost every shape and size from Amazon. Best of all, most are less than $30 so you might buy a few if you can't decide.

01 A Classic Bikini Top You Can Wear Three Ways Smart+Sexy Convertible Push-Up Bikini Top Amazon $24 $19.96 See On Amazon A convertible underwire push-up style that can be worn three ways (strapless, straight straps, and crossed straps), this push-up bikini top just might become your new beach and vacation go-to. Available in nine different colors and prints from classic black to a hot pink floral, there're plenty of choices to suit most tastes. To ensure a great underwire fit, it's often helpful to buy your top and bottoms separately, like this solo top. This option is also bra sized for extra-personalized sizing. With a 4.3-star rating after more than 2,800 reviews, it's fan approved. Helpful Review: “Exactly what I wanted. I was somewhat worried that the padding was going to be exaggerated and give a “fake look”, which is something that I always try to avoid despite being a 32B. But the fit turned out to be fantastic. The quality is great.” Available Colors: Pink, Black, Caramel, Mint, Peach, Fuchsia, Black (shown), Latte, Espresso, and two prints

Available in 32A to 40D

02 This Push-Up Bikini Top With Extra Padding Smart+Sexy Mega Push-Up Halter Bikini Top Amazon $23.38 See On Amazon If you're looking for extra padding and extra push-up effect, consider this halter underwire bra-sized bikini top (no bottom) available in four colors including black, fuchsia, mint, and peach. With attractive gold accents and tie behind the neck, it's a stunner that's an Amazon best-seller with a 4.3 overall rating. "I ordered this top in a 32B and it fits like my best 32B bras.... The push-up padding is very soft and spongy and lightweight — it forms to your boobs rather than the other way around," says one happy customer. "I'd especially recommend this top for women with 'wide-set' breasts because it's better than most bikini tops at gathering up all your side boob and keeping it in the cup." Helpful Review: “The push-up padding is very soft and spongy and lightweight-- it forms to your boobs rather than the other way around, so it gives you a natural rounded shape, no weird stiffness or pointy areas. I'd especially recommend this top for women with 'wide-set' breasts because it's better than most bikini tops at gathering up all your side boob and keeping it in the cup.” Available Colors: Fuchsia, Black, Mint, Peach

Available in 32A to 40D

03 A Push-up Tankini With Underwire And Support Uniarmoire Plus-Size High-Waist Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Those looking for extra chest support should consider this swimsuit set with an underwire top. Available in romantic ruffled peplum styles as well as saucy fringe versions, reviewers agree that this is a great fit for large and small boobs alike. "I can't wait to wear this bathing suit in Florida," says one customer. "I wear a 38G and I have bought numerous amounts of bathing suits and the bottoms always fit but never the tops that's not the case with this bathing suit." Helpful Review: "This bathing suit is AWESOME! When I first tried it on, the straps were too long and I was disappointed but then I realized you can cross the straps in the back to make it tighter and make a higher lift in the breast area. I am a 38DDD and this was a perfect fit at the top, and provided lift and support. There are firm supports on the sides too, like a sewn in bone vertical that hits at the top of the rib cage, I think that offers extra bossom support.” Available Colors: 20 prints to choose from

Available in M to 3X-Large-4X-Large

04 A Retro Bikini Set With A Cult Following Cocoship Halter High-Waist Bikini Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This great 1950s-inspired set comes in more than 20 styles and colors, including plenty of beach- and pool-ready florals. The adjustable padded halter without an underwire and ruched high-waisted bottoms have been a hit with the more than 10,000 customers who gave this a 4.3-star rating. "I never had a swimsuit that fit this good... my boobs are very small, 32b, and I even got a little cleavage. Couldn't be happier. Getting another one," says one review. Best of all, the size range is wonderfully large. Helpful Review: "I never thought I'd feel comfortable in a bathing suit again. [...] I've been trying to learn to love the skin I'm in so I decided to order this bathing suit to go on a list minute beach trip with my girlfriends. [...] well, when I put in the bathing suit, I almost cried. I truly never thought I'd feel good or look cute in a bathing suit. I love this so much [...] it makes me feel so confident and I haven't felt that way in a really long time.” Available Colors: 22 prints to choose from

Available in small to 4X-Large

05 An On-Trend Cheeky Bikini Set Summer Mae Padded Push-Up Brazilian Thong Bikini Set Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon If you want to channel the look you've seen on all your faves on Instagram, Summer Mae's bikini set with high-cut, cheeky bottoms might be your pick. The bralette top has removable pads so you can choose how much oomph you want to add (or none at all) while the shoulder straps are adjustable for a good fit. It's available in more than 15 color and style combos. While you won't get the most push-up effect with this number, one reviewer found that it got her boobs "up firm and high." Helpful Review: "I LOVE this bathing suit! [...] I’d taken to buying printed patterns only, but this bathing suit provides fantastic coverage [...] Also, my breasts feel very secure, which is great because I bought this for excursions/adventures while on vacation. Huge fan!” Available Colors: 18 colors and prints to choose from

Available in S to XXL

06 A Padded Halter Set Without An Underwire Shekini Push-Up Halter With High-Waisted Bottoms Bikini Amazon $28.95 See On Amazon If you'd prefer to not have the feeling of underwire, this is a great padded top and bottom set. The halter design allows you a little control over how "pushed up" you look while the mid-rise lined bottoms aren't very cheeky and have subtle draping in the front. While you won't get the most chest drama with this style, reviewers liked that it gave them a "boost." However, a few noted that it might be best for smaller boobs since there wasn't a ton of support. Helpful Review: "I have no boobs. Like literally less than an A cup but like a 36 inch chest [...] but.... This top works perfectly.” Available Colors: 18 print and color options

Available in S to XL

07 The Padded Bikini In A Range Of Prints Blooming Jelly Tie-Knot Padded Push-Up Bikini Set Amazon $28.99 $26.99 See On Amazon With fun retro prints and tie shoulder straps and bottoms, this padded push-up bikini set packs lots of vintage cool. However, the bralette top with a high-cut cheeky bikini bottom keeps the silhouette totally modern. Available in nine prints including stripes, gingham, leopard, and essential black, there are plenty of styles for every mood. With a 4.2 overall rating, it's Amazon customer approved. Helpful Review: "Cutest swimsuit. [...] I have so many designer swimsuits [...] and this is comparable. The fabric is so nice, seamless kind of fit, so doesn’t tug In the wrong places. [...] If you have a chest, or are wanting more coverage, definitely order up!” Available Colors: 6 prints and color options

Available in XS to L

08 A Bikini With Futuristic Prints Camlinbo Plus-Size High-Waisted Push-Up Bikini Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon You'll never get bored with the variety of styles and fabrics these push-up styles from Camlinbo are dishing. From underwire tops with alluring cut-outs to wire-free styles with ruffles on top and lace-up sides on the bottoms, there's even a free waterproof bag perfect for the beach included. With a 4.1 overall rating, it has gotten raves like: "The XL fit perfect for me! I liked how it held my boobs up rather than them sagging... Recommend for anyone who is looking for an underwire option!" Helpful Review: "It’s hard to find swimsuits for plus size girls to feel sexy in without looking ‘grandmaish,’ and this definitely did the job! The back and front has the perfect coverage. Absolute head turner, and pattern is super cute!” Available Colors: nebula fish (shown here), purple, floral

Available in S to 4X-Large

09 This One-Shoulder Showstopper With Padding Charmo One Shoulder Bathing Suit Amazon $25 See On Amazon No underwires? No problem. This bikini still provides a push-up effect with features like removable padding. The two-piece is a standout thanks to a one-shoulder design with a teardrop cut-out and a bow knot on one shoulder. The bikini bottom offer full coverage and it comes in 12 fun colors and prints that include brights like florescent green and leopard print. It also comes in a traditional strapped style. Helpful Review: "I wasn’t sure how supportive the top would be, but surprisingly it had just the right amount of padding and overall support for my 34D cup size.” Available Colors: 12 colors and prints

Available in S to XL

10 An Underwire Bikini Top With A Strappy Back RELLECIGA Push Up Bikini Top $24 See On Amazon There’s no bikini bottoms with this push-up bikini top, but it comes in solids and prints that will be easy to pair. This pick, which has a 4.3-star rating, features a supportive underwire with molded cups, a retro-style front twist, and a pretty strappy back with straps that cross over one another. The straps are adjustable for the perfect fit and this top comes in eight prints and solid shades. Helpful Review: "Love this push up top. The back design is super cute. I’m an A cup and it pushes me up to a B.” Available Colors: leopard, black, fuchsia, teal, white, red-floral, red, blue-floral

Available in S to XXL

11 This Glamorous Bikini Top With An Underwire La Blanca Underwire Push Up Bikini Top Amazon $80 See On Amazon It looks like something pulled from the wardrobe department of a film set — this glamorous push-up bikini top has a sweetheart bustline with a slight V cut-out in the middle, along with underwire and built-in padding. The bandeau-style top comes with a removable halter strap and can be tied into a bow on the back. The pretty design is a brushed leaf print and it also comes in a second style with traditional straps and a cross-strap bodice. Helpful Review: "Best bikini top I’ve ever owned!” Available Colors: olive/brushstroke, blue moon/brushstroke, coral/tropical rain, blue moon/tropical rain

Available in 0 to 22 Plus

12 A Fun Bikini In Contrasting Prints Astylish Push Up Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no thinking involved when you choose this bikini with a push-up bikini top — it’s one and done, providing a cute, unified look. The strappy top is adjustable and has a criss-cross back, with both underwire and padding. The ruffled bikini bottom offers full coverage and if you love prints, the contrasting colors and patterns are eye-catching. Helpful Review: "I love this bathing suit more than any other I've ever had. The fit is perfect and comfortable like nothing will fall out if I jump in.” Available Colors: 12 colors and patterns

Available in S to XXL

13 This Wrap Push-Up Bikini With 9,000 Reviews SUUKSESS Wrap Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This push-up bikini has a major Amazon following with more than 9,000 reviews and so many reviewers raving about its comfortable fit and cute design. The top features built-in padding, adjustable straps, and a unique cross-band front that ties in a bow in the back. The high-waisted bottoms have just enough retro appeal, with a ruching front and modest coverage. They come in 30 color and print choices and there’s something for everyone — whether you prefer basic black, hot pink, or stand-out-in-a-crowd rainbow. Helpful Review: "I loved this swimsuit! Super comfortable and cute.” Available Colors: 30 colors and patterns

Available in 4 to 18

14 The Triangle Bikini Top With A Tie Front RELLECIGA Tie Front Triangle Bikini Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon The classic triangle bikini top is always a favorite, but it isn’t always the most supportive. That’s where this upgraded version comes in: it provides a push-up effect courtesy of non-removable molded padding and a tie front that you can tighten or loosen, depending on the level of push-up you’re trying to create. It has adjustable string ties at the neck and back and comes in 10 colors, but bikini bottoms are not included. Helpful Review: "I loved this swimsuit! Super comfortable and cute.”If you are an A cup this suit is a must! The padding and support really pushes you up. Best value for money as well.” Available Colors: 10 colors and patterns

Available in S to XXL

15 A Nautical Bikini With Wide Straps BMJL Striped Bikini Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon If strings aren’t your thing, or you don’t feel fully supported wearing a string bikini, say hello to this cute nautical number, which features a lightly padded bikini top, wide shoulder straps, and a wide back strap free of clasps. It features an adjustable tie in the front that lets you customize how little or how much cleavage you display, with matching bikini bottoms that are slightly cheeky in style. This pick boasts more than 2,000 reviews. Helpful Review: "Suuuper comfortable! I love that the tie can be adjusted and tightened if needed! [...] makes me feel like a pin up girl in a swim suit.” Available Colors: 11 colors and patterns

Available in XS to XL

16 This Push-Up Bikini With Scalloped Details DearLove Strappy Push Up Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon This elegant two-piece swimsuit boasts a push-up bikini top with a sweetheart neckline and scalloped details. It has adjustable straps and padding and comes with high-waisted bottoms that offer medium coverage and a ruched waist. Helpful Review: “I was really worried about my boobs because there is no wire. But it fits amazing! [...] The bottoms are - true high waist and they cover your booty. It’s good quality material too. Doesn’t feel cheap.” Available Colors: 4 colors and patterns

Available in M to 3X-Large

17 The Strappy Lace-Up Bikini With Padding CUPSHE Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon A strappy two-piece bikini with padding and a drawstring tie in the back to keep your top right and lifted, this sweet swimsuit has a 4.3-star rating and more than 6,000 reviews. The top has unique cut-outs and the bottoms offer medium coverage. This pick is perfect for anyone who likes slightly quirky prints that aren’t matchy matchy. Helpful Review: “Loved every thing about this!!! The bottoms are high waisted enough and the top makes me feel fun and sexy yet respectively covered!” Available Colors: 18 colors and patterns

Available in XS to XXL

18 This Sweet Gingham Bikini With Ruffles CUPSHE Ruffle Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon A sweet bikini doesn’t have to mean a boring one. This fun two-piece features removable padded cups for lift and cleavage, but the gingham design and addition of ruffles along the hemline of both the top and bottoms, as well as along the back of the bikini top, adds to its charm. Its spaghetti straps are adjustable and it comes in six colors and prints that include black-and-white gingham, solid colors, and one bold print. This pick has earned more than 2,600 reviews. Helpful Review: “Fits perfectly. Great fabric. The top has cup inserts that aren't too poofy and they stay put, so that's a good thing for me. [...] this top gives them a nice lift and support.” Available Colors: 6 colors and patterns

Available in XS to XXL

19 A Bustier-Style Bikini Top For Large Breasts Smart & Sexy Underwire Swimsuit Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have fun mixing and matching this bustier-style bikini top with your favorite bottoms. It will keep you feeling fully supported thanks to features like underwire, lightly lined cups, a longline design that sits lower on the abdomen, and a secure hoop-and-loop closure on the back. It has adjustable straps and comes in the cutest prints like cherries and purple python, as well as solid colors. The bra sizing ensures a perfect fit. Helpful Review: “[...] I cannot tell you how many summers I've gone wriggling and jiggling in tiny, uncomfortable, overpriced bikini tops. Finally a top made for me. The straps are adjustable in the front so you can actually reach them!! The straps attach more towards the middle in the back so they won't slide off your shoulders. And the 2 back bands being independently adjustable means you can customize for your rib cage to get the best fit and support. Buy it, you won't regret it.” Available Colors: 9 colors and patterns

Available in 34C to 40DDD

20 This Two-Piece Push-Up Swimsuit With A Skirt JomeDesign Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is a tankini-style swimsuit with an underwire bra that supports you and creates a push-up effect, along with adjustable shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline. The bottom is a short skirt for full coverage with a convenient zippered pocket along the waistband. Choose among five colors: blue-gray, green-black, pink-gray, purple-black, and full green. Helpful Review: “I am large breasted and the cups fit me well and don’t make me look like I’m trying to flaunt my boobs. I saw some comments said the underwear was white. Mine is black and matches the suit. Very well made too. The straps are nice and won’t be cutting into my skin like most suits do.” Available Colors: 5 colors and patterns

Available in S to 3X-Large

21 A Halter-Style Bikini With A Twist Front Yanekop Halter Neck Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your swimsuit style needs include lift, support, and plenty of coverage, this trendy halter-top swimsuit fits the bill. The top has a tie closure at the neck with removable padding that provides a push-up effect. Its complementary bottoms have retro appeal with a twist front and full coverage. Choose among 19 colors and prints like polka dot and tie dye. Helpful Review: “This suit is supportive enough that I can swim and play with my toddler.” Available Colors: 19 colors and patterns

Available in S to X-Large

22 The Glam Bikini With A Criss-Cross Front Dearlove Strappy Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon Up the wow factor with this super glamorous two-piece swimsuit that features criss-cross straps at the top, underwire for push-up, soft padding, and adjustable straps. The bottoms have a retro-sweet high waist and ruched along the front and you can choose among four dramatic colors: red, pink, black, or a flag print. This is a popular suit that has earned more than 3,000 reviews for its fabulous fit and elegant design. Helpful Review: “Really love this suit! It’s very cute, well made, and is a great fit. I don’t typically wear bikinis, but this suit makes me feel pretty and fashionable but also covered. I ended up ordering one size up which fits great!” Available Colors: 4 Colors and Prints

Available in M to 3X-Large