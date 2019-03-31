Sifting through the 100,000 different towels on Amazon can, no doubt, be a little overwhelming. But if you're searching for the best towels on Amazon, you first need to know what to look for. The secret behind the highest-rated bath towels is threefold. It'll come down to the material of the towel, its density, and how well it absorbs water.

As far as materials go, the softest towels are generally made of rayon or cotton. Bonus: These fabrics are also less prone to lint or pilling with frequent use. But if you're looking for a quick-drying towel, you're better off opting for a microfiber towel. Microfiber is a style of fabric made of tiny fibers (1/100 of the width of a hair), that allow it to absorb more water and dry faster.

Next, consider the density. This may go without saying, but the denser the towel the more luxurious it will feel. While the density is labeled on most towels (in grams per square meter, or GSM), you can also calculate its density by dividing the weight of the towel by its full size. Look for towels with densities greater than 500 GSM for the overall nicest feel. One thing to note, however, is that though denser fabrics absorb a lot of water, they tend to take a bit longer to dry.

And whether you're looking for bath, hand, or beach towels, don't forget to keep your size needs in mind. I've done the research for you, and below, you’ll find the absolute best towels on Amazon right now.

01 Editor’s Favorite: The Best Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $70 See On Amazon "This towel is so thick and plush — a total must for those cold-weather days. I like a lighter Turkish towel in the summer but as soon as the temperatures start to drop, this becomes my go-to. And it's held up to washings really well." — Kate Miller, Commerce Editor Buyer review: “Plush, soft, wash and dry beautifully, incredibly expensive, but such an indulgent towel!!”

02 Editor’s Favorite: The Best 4-Piece Towel Set Utopia Towels Bath Towels Set (Set of 4) Amazon $39 See On Amazon “I've used these towels for three years, and they are super absorbent and durable, even after countless trips through the washing machine and more uses than I can count. They feel nearly as fluffy as they were the day I bought them, years later, and they are a generous size for a bath towel." — Amy Biggart, Commerce Editor Buyer review: “Bought a set back in May, it is now November and they are just as soft, fluffy, and bright as when they arrived. I wash weekly with bleach and they are holding up great. These are everyone's favorite towels in this household. Would make a great gift.”

03 Editor’s Favorite: The Best Turkish Towel Cacala Turkish Towel Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I bought a couple of these towels in 2018, and they're still going strong. They are absolute must-haves for small-space living. Not only does their lightweight design make them more compact for storage, but it also makes them super quick-drying — which means they stave off odors longer than fluffier towels, and you can sneak in a couple more uses before rushing off to the laundromat. Plus, they're great for trips to the beach or travel.” — Wesley Salazar, Associate Commerce Editor “I have several of these towels and I often give them as gifts. They come in several beautiful colors and get softer with every wash, but my favorite thing about them is their large size — they’re 37 by 70 inches compared to a standard towel with is 30 by 38 inches. I tie mine around my neck like a sarong and it makes a great summer alternative to a bathrobe.” — Chelsey Conroy, Deputy Commerce Editor Buyer review: “We use these everyday. We've had ours for over seven years and they've held up really well. The more you launder them the softer and more absorbent they become. They hang dry significantly faster than the typical thick towel. They're generous in size, but because they're thin they require little space in the cubbard, washer and dryer. Also, they're ideal for traveling and camping. They come in different sizes (even hand towels) and many colors and I think they're beautiful.”

04 The Best Oversized Bath Sheet SALBAKOS Turkish Cotton Oversized Bath Towel Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only is this single bath sheet made of luxe, 100% Turkish cotton, but it's 40 by 80 inches so you can fully wrap yourself in the softest, fluffiest towel — possibly even twice. Boasting a density of 625 grams per square meter, this towel is dense enough to feel thick and soft to the touch, but not so dense that it'll take forever to dry. While $30 might seem like a steep price for a single towel, fans are quick to say that this is one of the best towels they've ever used. Over 2,500 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this bath sheet an impeccable 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Bonus: It has double-lock-stitched hems for more durability, and is dyed in a vat to ensure the color of your towels remains vibrant for years to come. Buyer review: “Sooooo soft and absorbent! These are hands down the best towels I have ever owned. They are massive bath sheets as described, so when you dry off after a shower it’s like getting a big hug. I washed and dried these before using them and there was minimal lint in the drier which is a huge win.”

05 An Affordable 2-Piece Towel Set Utopia Towels Extra Large Bath Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a density of 576 grams per square meter, these two 70-inch bath sheets are a great deal for the quality. For less than $15 per towel, this 100% cotton towel feels soft to the touch, and is designed with double-stitched hems for added durability. Even better, you can get it one of eight different colors to match your bathroom decor. Buyer review: “These are simply the nicest towels I've ever owned. They are so thick and fluffy and luxurious that it's like using a blanket to dry yourself, but it's a towel! They are 100% cotton and very absorbent. I have no doubt that I'll be using these towels for years to come because they are obviously good quality and will hold up well under numerous washings. One of the best purchases I've made on Amazon.”

06 An Affordable 3-Piece Towel Set AmazonBasics Quick-Dry 3-Piece Towel Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you have a budget to stick to, this AmazonBasics towel set is an extremely solid choice. Each set contains a bath towel, hand towel, and a washcloth, all made of lightweight cotton. This means they'll dry quicker than some of the other options on this list, but might not feel quite as luxurious to the touch. The bath towel measures 30 by 54 inches (smaller than a bath sheet), and the total set has a weight of 400 grams. Over 20,000 shoppers left these a five-star rating or review after purchasing them. Buyer review: “Love these towels. I’ve had great luck with the amazon basics brand, high quality for a lower price than the competitors. Fluffy, the colors didn’t run, and they feel great. I’ve been using these in my own bathroom and not the kids bathroom, it’s like a mini spa day each time I dry off with one.”

07 A 6-Piece Towel Set Superior 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set Amazon $61 See On Amazon This six-piece cotton towel set is a fan-favorite for a reason. For just about $60, you'll get two face washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. The entire set is made of 100% combed cotton and is available in 19 different colors. Best yet, they have a density of 900 grams per square meter, so they'll be extra-thick and plush when you jump out of the shower. Buyer review: “These are the most absorbent towels I have ever owned. I have owned another set for over a year and they are still the best towels in our closet. Moving was a perfect excuse to get some more of these towels. You can buy cheaper towels, but these are by far better than anything else I’ve gotten from department stores.”

08 A Chic Towel Set Tommy Bahama Ocean Bay Collection Towel Set (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon With their neutral color scheme and chic striped print, these Tommy Bahama towels, which have a GSM of 600, will transform your bathroom decor. The medium-weight towels are made of 100% cotton and have a twisted texture that adds to their stylish feel, and though they’d look good in any home, they feel especially well-suited to warm climates. If you don’t love the colors pictured, they also come in light blue and mint green colors. Buyer review: “These are great towels. Medium-thick, soft, absorbent, and strong enough to wash a couple of times a week. The colors are beautiful and blend with everything. Love them, bought several sets.”

09 The Fastest Drying Towels Polyte Quick Dry Microfiber Bath Towel (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of four bath towels is made of 100% microfiber, so they'll absorb water and dry faster than any other towel on this list. If you live in a humid climate, or your bathroom doesn't get a lot of air circulation or light, these will be a particularly great option. They're also mildew and odor absorbent, and are even designed with a dual-pile weave that makes both sides of these towels equally soft and absorbent. Each towel is 30 by 57 inches, and lightweight enough to be thrown in a gym bag or suitcase if you need to bring them with you when you travel. Buyer review: “These towels are amazing! They have saved me time & money. They dry your body really fast and my favorite part is washing these towels. You can’t or shouldn’t put fabric softener and they dry very quickly. I can wash 15 of theses towels at once & they’ll dry within 15-20 minutes. If you’re debating on getting these stop & just get them I promise you won’t regret it. I am never buying regular towels again.”

10 The Best Hand Towels White classic Luxury White Hand Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these hand towels are beloved by people far and wide. This set of six towels is made of 100% cotton, and has a density of around 600 grams per square meter. This means they're soft to the touch but not too dense to dry quickly. What more could you need in a hand towel? And, at under $25 for the whole set, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on this bathroom essential. They even come in eight different colors so you can match them to your bathroom or guest room. Buyer review: “These towels are the nicest I've ever used. They are thick and soft, while being very absorbant. They are also larger than the usual hand towel and they don't shed lint and fill up the dryer filter. They were not cheap, but are worth it!”

11 The Best Microfiber Beach Towel Dock & Bay Microfiber Beach Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're headed for the beach, you'll be glad you have this best-selling towel in your bag. Made of a microfiber material, this towel promises to dry three times faster than its terry cotton counterparts. Not only that, but it’s designed to repel sand so you don't have to take the beach with you in your car. Available in 10 colors and striped prints, you'll be able to pick a towel that fits your personal style. You can also get it in a large or extra-large size, giving you enough space for your beach read, water bottle, sunscreen, and everything else you'd need for a full day by the ocean. Buyer review: “The best part of these beach towels are how much space they save when packing or toting to the beach/pool. They fold up to be maybe 1/8th of what our old super fluffy beach towels fold to. Save so much space when packing. The quick dry feature is the next best part. Sand also doesn't stick to these - quick shake and the towels are clean. They are thin and have a microfiber feel. If you're used to fluffy towels, this is a big difference. But that also means they are pretty lightweight and all the other benefits outweigh the lack of fluffiness in my opinion. Highly recommend! Switching all of our beach towels to these.”