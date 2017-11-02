These Magnetic Eyelashes Are Game-Changers — & They're All Under $25 On Amazon

There are tons of false eyelashes on the market, but the goopy glue and fiddly application can be a tall order for beginners or those short on time (or patience). Instead, consider the best magnetic eyelashes, listed ahead. These lashes contain tiny magnets, which adhere to a special magnetic liner (often included in the kit) that you draw over your lids — though it’s not sticky like traditional lash glue, and you have more playtime before it dries. But just like traditional fake eyelashes, magnetic eyelashes come in a range of styles, from soft and fluttery to voluminous and dramatic; so although there aren’t quite as many options on the market, there’s enough to suit almost every aesthetic.
“Magnetic lashes [offer] precise application without having to wait for glue to be the perfect consistency to get the best application,” offers SHEN Beauty Makeup Artist Samson Smith, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article. “[They’re] great for beginners or people who don't wear lashes often, but can be worn every day.” When shopping for magnetic lashes, Smith recommends taking a close look at the strips and design, which differentiate higher-quality pairs from lower-quality ones. “The thinner the strip the more realistic the lash will look,” he says. “I personally like a tapered design (smaller in the front and end, longer in the middle).”
Celebrity makeup artist Cara Lovello, who also spoke to Elite Daily, is a huge fan of magnetic eyelashes, too — and she calls that brilliant magnetic liner a “gamechanger.” “You apply liner like usual, wait for it to dry and apply another coat, go ahead and repeat one more time and stick the lashes on, just like you would regularly,” she says.
Another point in magnetic lashes’ favor? They “can be reused MANY more times than standard lashes because there's no buildup,” Smith says. “I keep my lashes inside a pill jar, but any round container will do.”
Whether you want to look dramatically doe-eyed or subtly sexy, the best magnetic eyelashes are just a click away. Scroll on to shop five of the best you can get on Amazon.