These Magnetic Eyelashes Are Game-Changers — & They're All Under $25 On Amazon

There are tons of false eyelashes on the market, but the goopy glue and fiddly application can be a tall order for beginners or those short on time (or patience). Instead, consider the best magnetic eyelashes, listed ahead. These lashes contain tiny magnets, which adhere to a special magnetic liner (often included in the kit) that you draw over your lids — though it’s not sticky like traditional lash glue, and you have more playtime before it dries. But just like traditional fake eyelashes, magnetic eyelashes come in a range of styles, from soft and fluttery to voluminous and dramatic; so although there aren’t quite as many options on the market, there’s enough to suit almost every aesthetic.

“Magnetic lashes [offer] precise application without having to wait for glue to be the perfect consistency to get the best application,” offers SHEN Beauty Makeup Artist Samson Smith, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article. “[They’re] great for beginners or people who don't wear lashes often, but can be worn every day.” When shopping for magnetic lashes, Smith recommends taking a close look at the strips and design, which differentiate higher-quality pairs from lower-quality ones. “The thinner the strip the more realistic the lash will look,” he says. “I personally like a tapered design (smaller in the front and end, longer in the middle).”

Celebrity makeup artist Cara Lovello, who also spoke to Elite Daily, is a huge fan of magnetic eyelashes, too — and she calls that brilliant magnetic liner a “gamechanger.” “You apply liner like usual, wait for it to dry and apply another coat, go ahead and repeat one more time and stick the lashes on, just like you would regularly,” she says.

Another point in magnetic lashes’ favor? They “can be reused MANY more times than standard lashes because there's no buildup,” Smith says. “I keep my lashes inside a pill jar, but any round container will do.”

Whether you want to look dramatically doe-eyed or subtly sexy, the best magnetic eyelashes are just a click away. Scroll on to shop five of the best you can get on Amazon.

01 The Overall Best Magnetic Eyelashes easbeauty 2020 Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With close to 15,000 five-star ratings, the easbeauty 2020 Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelashes Kit is by far the most popular pick on Amazon. All five pairs are made of quality synthetic fibers that feel soft to the touch, and genuinely look like the real thing — one Amazon shopper reported that people are shocked to learn that they’re faux. The brand especially prides itself on its newly formulated eyeliner, which contains more magnetic particles, less stickiness, and better longevity (so you’ll have to have a bottle of micellar water or oil cleanser on hand when you’re ready to remove it). Plus, the included tweezers are also designed to suit the natural curvature of your lids for struggle-free application. Rave review: “These lashes are GORGEOUS [...] I was at first resistant to the idea of putting magnetic things near my eyes, but these lashes have absolutely sold me. They look so natural, and you can't tell there are magnets at all [...] I trimmed them to better fit my eye shape and they are PERFECT. The eyeliner itself is a very opaque, smooth formula and looks nice on it's own, and doesn't transfer or smudge throughout the day.”

02 Runner Up Luxilia Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of FDA-approved ingredients and materials, these super strong magnetic eyelashes have a lot going for them, including over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The set comes with five pairs of eyelashes in different styles (some look more natural, while others lean more dramatic) and a big tube of magnetic eyeliner, which contains about 2 milliliters more product than you'd get from competitors. In fact, Luxillia claims that their lashes are five times more reusable and durable than lashes from other brands — and thousands of happy customers seem to agree. Rave review: "Hands down the best magnetic eyelashes I’ve ever used! They adhere easily and last all day (and/or night) without coming off. Look glamorous and not too long — very wispy and totally sexy."

03 The Best Single Pair Of Magnetic Eyelashes KISS Magnetic Lashes, Charm (1 Pair) Amazon $6 See On Amazon According to Lovello, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find a great pair of magnetic lashes. For those seeking drugstore options in particular, she likes KISS magnetic lashes; and this single pair from the brand is an especially good choice for those who don’t want to commit to a full set. This style, Charm, is soft, fluttery, and relatively natural-looking. Reviewers love how easy they are to apply, and the five magnets along the band ensure a secure fit — in fact, the brand claims that these stay on for a full 16 hours. The brand also reports that they can be reused up to 15 times, so considering the $6 price tag, you’re getting so much bang for your buck out of these. Note that you’ll have to purchase the brand’s magnetic eyeliner separately. You can find that here. Rave review: “I struggle with glue and tried the magnetic. These are very easy to apply and I love the length and fullness of these(Charm). Very natural looking. I'm going to get some that are more dramatic for dressy/special occasions. You won't be disappointed.”

04 The Best All-In-One Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Anjou Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit (3 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cute little kit contains everything you need to take your falsies on the go, including three pairs of magnetic lashes, a tube of magnetic eyeliner, a lash applicator tool, and a pair of tiny scissors so you can trim your lashes to your liking. It also comes with a round lash-storage container outfitted with a mirror, which is perfect for throwing in your makeup bag. All of that, for well under $15. Rave review: “This package is amazing! It has everything you need to give yourself the fabulous lash look. The eyeliner is smooth and easily applied. The lashes are comfortable and adhere well. Easy no mess removal.”