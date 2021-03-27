Converse sneakers epitomize carefree, casual style with an indie undercurrent. Plenty of icons are known for wearing them — and the shoe is an icon in its own right. But if you’re on a budget or want a shoe with better foot support, they may not be your best bet. The best Converse alternatives have a similar laidback flavor that can be found in wallet-friendly price points and foot-friendly builds.

You can find affordable options ranging from breezy low-tops to sporty ankle-hugging sneaks. Choose from classic colors like black, white, and red, or go bolder with faux leather or whimsical prints. There are also waterproof options that are low-key, stylish alternatives to rain boots.

If you’re in the market for shoes like Converse but more comfortable — meaning they offer noticeable arch support or a roomier toe box for wider feet — the options become a tad pricier but are well worth the cash, especially if you plan to wear them often. That said, you can always opt to add a cushy insert to a more affordable pair, so you'll find an orthotic recommendation here as well.

From budget-conscious low-tops to statement high-tops in bright colors — and everything in between — these are the six best Converse alternatives.

01 A Pair Of Super Popular Low-Top Sneakers That Fans *Love* ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Backed by more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these budget-friendly Converse alternatives come with a canvas upper, cap toe, and metal eyelets over a white rubber sole that are reminiscent of the original. A stripe on the outsole that stops just short of the toe feels particularly on point. Stick with classic colorways like black, white, and navy, or try out something bolder like pink leopard or yellow tie-dye. Helpful review: “I wanted Converse look a-likes because of the cost factor. These are just that. They look and feel like Converse without the expense.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 24 | Material: Canvas, Rubber

02 A Glittery Converse Alternative For The Fashionista ANQILA Low Top Fashion Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cute Converse alternatives are decked out in sparkly glitter uppers for a fashion-forward look that still has some downtown charm. The outside is all classic low-top with a cap toe and rubber sole (with a color-coordinated accent stripe), while the inside boasts a soft cushioned insole ideal for hitting the pavement. If you’re not a glitter person, they also come subtler metallic hues, like champagne and silver, which are tad more low-key yet just as stylish. Helpful review: “The shoes are super cute and comparable to Chucks. The price is perfect and I’ve received compliments everywhere I’ve worn them. I bought the champagne glitter and the glitter has stayed put on the shoe and not on my socks or the floor.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 28 | Material: Canvas, Rubber

03 These Converse-Inspired Kicks With Tons Of Support Taos Footwear Star Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon For people who crave extra cushioning and support that Chucks just don’t offer, these low-top sneakers are a game changer. They boast a canvas upper, plus metal eyelet laces over a thick rubber sole similar to the original, except inside, this pair has a deep removable foam footbed that hugs the foot with three points of dedicated support for the ball of the foot, arch, and heel. Even the bottom of the insole is optimized for comfort, featuring small circular “pods” that absorb impact with every step. Helpful review: “Love these sneakers. They look like Converse but offer much more support. I bought these for an upcoming trip to Europe where much walking will be done. These sneakers are super comfortable and stylish. I have plantar fasciitis on my left foot and the arch support on these is fantastic. Plus they look so much better than walking around in running shoes.” Sizes: 5 — 12 (available in wide) | Colors: 39 | Material: Canvas, Rubber

04 The Best Converse-Inspired High Tops For The Money ZGR Canvas High Top Sneaker Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can't leave out the classic high-top sneaker, and this pair boasts an ankle-hugging canvas upper, a protective cap toe, metal eyelets, and a white rubber sole with a stripe. Some shoppers report that the toe box has even better wiggle room than the originals. This pair comes in classic solids, a few fun prints like plaid, and even some faux sherpa-lined options for toasty warmth. Helpful review: “These are very comfortable and good for daily wear. Priced reasonably and also as stylish as the Converse. Definitely recommend!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 18 | Material: Canvas, Rubber

05 These Waterproof High-Top Rain Shoes Available In A Ton Of Fun Styles DKSUKO Waterproof Lace Up Shoe Amazon $32 See On Amazon These waterproof Converse alternatives are made from PVC for puddle-stomping capabilities matched with a stylish high-top design. They have a soft interior lining and fully adjustable laces for a perfect fit, which can be hard to come by in a typical rain boot. On the bottom you'll find a slip-resistant rubber sole for steady footing on wet pavement. You can even score them in low-top kicks as well as some combat-style rain boots, and in a range of colors and prints, so your feet always stay dry in style. Helpful review: “They're so comfortable, and they're really waterproof. I do a lot of walking in them at work, I'm on my feet 8hrs a day and I have to say my feet don't hurt at all. I have space for my feet to move around I love them and they are so easy to keep clean too! I would buy again in a different color, also they look exactly like Converses!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 22 | Material: 90% PVC, 10% Cotton, Rubber

06 A Luxe Converse Alternative In Sleek Leather Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker Amazon $68 See On Amazon The Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II is a luxe alternative to Chucks, featuring a streamlined low-top profile with laces and a chunky contrasting sole. A buttery leather upper is an upgrade from canvas, with a soft fabric lining that absorbs moisture and a cushy insole for comfortable support. The EVA foam sole is light as air and absorbs shock from pavement-pounding, with strategic rubber placed at the heel and toe for traction in wet weather. Helpful review: “I always wear vans and converse. However, I've been long looking for something a bit more stylish, but that was versatile and comfortable- these are just what I was looking for.” Sizes: 5 — 11 (available in wide) | Colors: 17 | Material: Leather, Rubber

07 Also Nice: A Comfortable Insole For Adding Arch Support To Converse-Style Shoes WALK•HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT Orthotics Inserts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Converse kicks are not known for their cushioning, but you can have your Chucks and wear them, too, by adding these ultra-supportive orthotic insoles. This best-selling pair has racked up over 42,000 five-star ratings for its high arch support and deep heel cup that cushions, supports, and stabilizes. Complete with a moisture-wicking lining, these have an extra shock-absorbing layer of silicone. Helpful review: “I bought this insole to use with my favorite pair of Converse sneakers, and I'm very happy with the purchase. My biggest problem with Converse is lack of arch support, and these insoles solved that ... I can make it through the day without feeling any pain or fatigue.” Sizes: 6-6.5 — 14-14.5 | Colors: 3 | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)