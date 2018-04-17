When it comes to cosmetics, lipstick is a true hero — it’s the one piece of makeup that can instantly transform any look, even a completely bare face. But if you have allergies or sensitive skin, finding a formula that’s both pigmented and non-irritating can be a challenge. Luckily, some of the best hypoallergenic lipsticks are only a click away.

Most of us probably don’t think of lipstick as something that can wreak havoc on our skin. But as we’ve become more educated about how ingredients (and sadly, chemicals) found in our beauty products can negatively affect us (sensitive skin or not), the demand for natural beauty products — which include hypoallergenic formulas — has exploded.

While the FDA notes that there is no official standard for what qualifies a makeup product as hypoallergenic, many of the products on this list are free of common irritants, like fragrances (essential oils included) and preservatives. Of course, it helps if you know what types of ingredients you’re allergic to. That way you can avoid products with ingredients that could irritate your skin. In any case, you might want to perform a patch test prior to using a new lipstick.

Fortunately, there are more options than ever before for people with delicate skin. Beyond being hypoallergenic, many of these are certified vegan and cruelty-free, so you can really feel good about your purchase.

Be they in a bullet, liquid, or pencil form, the lipsticks listed below are free of potential allergens, and they’re all nourishing and beautifully pigmented, too. The list extends beyond traditional lipsticks and includes other lip products to add color to your pout including tinted balms, lip gloss, and lip oil, plus a multi-use cream for the lips and cheeks. No matter your personal style — whether you prefer a matte, glossy, or shimmery look — you'll find a formula that’ll become your new obsession.

01 A Hydrating Lipstick In Matte & Shimmer Finishes Mineral Fusion Lipstick, Alluring Amazon $14 See On Amazon

Great option for dry lips If you have dry, sensitive lips that seem to react to everything, you’ll want to add this hypoallergenic lipstick to your makeup collection stat. It’s free of parabens, phthalates, gluten, and fragrances, is certified by the Leaping Bunny Program as cruelty-free, and comes in two finishes: Creamy matte and shimmer. Infused with moisturizing shea butter and jojoba oil, this lipstick works wonders on severely chapped or parched lips. Choose among 13 shades of lipstick that range from pink to classic reds and deep berry hues. One reviewer wrote: “I purchased this lipstick because of the clean ingredients. I was happily surprised by the color because it looks as it does online [...] The moisture level is good and it lasts longer than expected. I am very happy with it.” Available colors: 13 | Available finishes: Matte and shimmer | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Walmart, $14

02 A Long-Lasting Liquid Matte Lipstick Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick, Love Amazon $10 See On Amazon

Very pigmented This vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free matte liquid lipstick is “a very happy medium of longevity and suppleness,” according to one Amazon reviewer. The formula contains absolutely no silicones or fragrances and is enriched with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. The color selection ranges from light neutrals to the bright bombshell red pictured above and deeper shades of berry. One reviewer wrote: “Love this product! Having contact dermatitis, I have to be extremely careful what I apply to my face and skin. This greatly reduces options. Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick never causes lip issues! [...] NO scent or taste which is also hard to find!” Available colors: 8 | Available finishes: Matte | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Ulta, $12, and Walmart, $16

03 A Can't-Go-Wrong Lipstick In Dozens Of Colors Gabriel Cosmetics Lipstick, Clay Amazon $18 See On Amazon

Comes in three different finishes If your motto when it comes to natural oils and botanicals in lipstick is “the more, the merrier,” you’ll flip over this vegan lipstick, which is free of petrochemicals and gluten. What it does contain instead is a rich blend of oils and extracts like jojoba seed, aloe, sesame seed oil, safflower seed oil, and sea fennel — all of which are naturally sourced. You can choose among six shades like clay, copper glaze, and sheer pink. And the thing that really stands out in the reviews is how so many fans say the colors look amazing on all skin shades. One reviewer wrote: “Gabriel is a great brand. I have sensitive skin and I don’t wear a ton of makeup, but when I do I love their products. This is a fantastic lipstick that looks and feels wonderful on.” Available colors: 36 | Available finishes: Matte, shimmer, and sheer | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Walmart, $18

04 A Creamy Lipstick With A Pretty Satin Finish True + Luscious Super Moisture Lipstick, Creamy Rose Amazon $22 See On Amazon

Lightweight, according to reviewers If matte lipstick isn’t your thing, opt for a satin lipstick. This vegan and cruelty-free option provides a multidimensional sheen that won’t leave lips feeling dry. Its formula is infused with vitamin E, grapeseed oil, and hyaluronic acid to deliver and lock in much-needed hydration. Vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free, you won’t find any animal by-products in this lipstick — and neither will you see phthalates, parabens, and sulfates on its ingredients list. Shop it in over a dozen colors, from pinks to neutrals and brights, like orange and red. One reviewer wrote: “I’m very happy with the lipstick. It looks nice, wears well, and does not irritate my sensitive skin.” Available colors: 13 | Available finishes: Satin | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes

05 A Sheer Vegan Lipstick For When You Want A Subtle Tint Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $12 See On Amazon

Sheer but buildable coverage There are times when you want a bold lip and times when a sheer swipe of color gets the job done. If you tend to reach for lip tints and are searching for one that won’t aggravate skin or cause an allergic reaction, this lipstick is all that and then some. It’s free of parabens and artificial fragrances (and is PETA-certified vegan and cruelty-free, too) but contains a wealth of nourishing natural ingredients like vitamin E, as well as argan, jojoba, and green tea seed oils. According to reviewers, the formula is buildable and that it leaves a lasting softness on the lips. It comes in 12 colors, ranging from rosy neutrals to pink to bright orange and vampy purple. One reviewer wrote: “I love this product, and I am sensitive to lots of makeup products and scents. This does not have any bad smell or taste at all and is light yet moisturizing. This is definitely a lip stain rather then lipstick, but it’s leaves nice translucent color stain.” Available colors: 12 | Available finishes: Sheer | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes

06 A Vegan Lipstick In An Easy-To-Use Pencil Format e.l.f Matte Lip Color, Wine Amazon $10 See On Amazon

Built-sharpener Those who struggle to color within the lines will appreciate this lipstick from e.l.f. It comes in a twist-up crayon format with a pointed tip that many Amazon reviewers have attested is easy to apply. You might also come to appreciate that the formula is PETA-certified vegan and cruelty-free, and contains no phthalates and parabens. The lip crayon is infused with vitamins A, C, and E to keep lips nourished, and as a plus, it has a built-in sharpener, so you’re assured a clean application. Use in two ways: As lip liner or all over your pout. It comes in four colors — Neutral (a buff neutral), Tea Rose (a mauve-pink), Rich Red (a brick red), and Wine (a smooth berry). One reviewer wrote: “Elf has many kind of lipsticks but I think this matte version is one of their best. If you’re looking for something that feels light on the skin, easy to apply, stays for a long time – this is your stop.” Available colors: 4 | Available finishes: Matte | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Walmart, $15

07 A Tinted Lip Balm With SPF Protection Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm, Raisin Hell Amazon $6 See On Amazon

Water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes Not only does Sun Bum’s lip balm impart a healthy dose of color onto your pout, it also safeguards it from harmful UV rays. The formula is infused with SPF 15, which provides up to 80 minutes of water- and sweat-resistant sun protection. It’s also PETA-certified cruelty free — and it’s free of other ingredients that could potentially irritate your lips like parabens, silicone, and oxybenzone. And while it markets itself as a lip balm, several Amazon reviewers reported that they are quite pigmented. “These are super-moisturizing and have a texture like chapstick, but with enough pigment that they wear like a lipstick,” one reviewer wrote. Shop it in five pretty neutral colors. One reviewer wrote: “I really love this. I have super sensitive skin and tend to need more than just an application type of balm. I need a balm that hydrates as well [...] not just lies on top of my lips. Its silky smooth, soft, lightly tinted, and has a hint of a sweet taste.” Available colors: 5 | Available finishes: Sheer | Vegan? No | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Ulta, $6

08 A Multi-Use Lip & Cheek Cream Mad Hippie Cheek And Lip Tint, Poppy Amazon $20 See On Amazon

Buildable pigment This pigmented multi-use tint from vegan and cruelty-free brand Mad Hippie works double duty on your lips and cheeks and will leave you with an all-over flush. The formula has moisturizing jojoba oil and shea butter as well as antioxidant-rich ingredients, like blueberry and sea buckthorn berry. It leaves out parabens, phthalates, artificial colors and dyes, and fragrances. One tradeoff: Several Amazon reviewers noted that the color can transfer. One reviewer noted that a coat of clear lip balm mitigated the issue, while another recommended using a lip brush for application. Shop it in three colors — Poppy (a punchy orange-red), Fig (a neutral rose), and Plum (a berry pink). One reviewer wrote: “Goes on smooth and doesn’t dry out my lips. I do have to use a brush to apply it, that’s the only thing to consider.” Available colors: 3 | Available finishes: Sheer | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes

09 A Lip Oil Stick That Packs A Punch With Color, Shine & Moisture Almay Lip Oil, Sugar Plum Amazon $6 See On Amazon

Moisturizing, according to many reviews Almay’s lip oil provides a trifecta of moisture, color, and shine. And though “oil” is in its name, one reviewer noted that it “gives a lovely shine and gloss without nasty sticky tacky sensation.” Another Amazon reviewer also wrote that it’s “not greasy” but offers “the right amount of moisture.” It’s formulated with a blend of buckthorn berry and camellia seed and evening primrose oils, which all work together to nourish lips. The lip oil is free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, but a tradeoff is that it isn’t cruelty-free or vegan. Shop it in six colors, including pinks, a warm neutral, and an orange hue for a fun pop of color. One reviewer wrote: “I needed something that was sheer and as Almay’s line is hypoallergenic for sensitive skin. [...] It goes on so smoothly and gives my lips just enough color to use everyday. I sometimes have problems with lipsticks making my lips peel after a few days, but this doesn't and is very moisturizing!” Available colors: 6 | Available finishes: Sheer | Vegan? No | Cruelty-free? No Also available on: Walmart, $6

10 A Vegan, Nontoxic & Preservative-Free Lip Gloss Ecco Bella FlowerColor Lip Gloss, Peace Amazon $22 See On Amazon

Tube features a handy built-in mirror Say hello to a natural lip gloss that’s good for your skin and better for the planet. This eco-friendly gloss has no preservatives or toxins and relies instead on aloe vera, vitamin E, and shea butter to condition lips and make them look and feel soft and smooth. True to its floral name, the lip gloss is naturally preserved with flower wax found in petals that’s been proven to prolong the life of its formula. This vegan lip gloss is free of fragrances, gluten, dyes, and is cruelty-free as well. It comes in four shades that include Peace (a soft peach), Passion (a rosy pink), Pleasure (a cool mauve), and Power (a powerful deep burgundy). One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been battling extremely chapped, painful, flaky lips for months now. Not sure what started it, but after trying a million things and feverishly googling solutions I came across this lipgloss. [...] I haven’t even been using it a week and my lips are almost back to 100%! [...] As an added bonus it’s utterly odorless and tasteless. [...] I love that the ingredients are so simple.” Available colors: 4 | Available finishes: Sheer | Vegan? Yes | Cruelty-free? Yes Also available on: Walmart, $24