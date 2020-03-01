Living in a college dorm room is as fun as it is challenging. One of the least pleasant aspects of living in campus housing is sleeping on the often-uncomfortable mattress your school provides you with. That's why you'll want to bring your own form of extra support: a mattress topper. The best mattress toppers for college are ones that will help you get a good night's sleep, without breaking the bank.

There are three key types to consider. Memory foam mattress toppers mold to your body's shape, while also keeping it supported. Natural latex mattress toppers are durable, bouncy, and firmer than memory foam. On the other hand, pillow-top ones are like fluffier duvets, stuffed with soft microfiber and quilted, keeping you cozy.

Each type should have good ventilation, so your skin can breathe and your body stays comfortable, even in a stuffy room. The Holy Grail of mattress toppers is one that can improve your sleep, keep you cool, and will stay in place, sandwiched between your mattress and your fitted sheet.

The following Amazon picks were all chosen with comfort, price, and ease in mind. All of them are available in size twin XL, which is 5 inches longer than a standard twin. Though this is the bed size favored by many academic institutions, your college or specific dorm might have smaller or larger ones. Before purchasing any bedding or a mattress topper, check in with your university's housing office to confirm the size of your new bed.

In a hurry? These are the best mattress toppers for college:

1. The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper

2. The Best Mattress Pad That Doubles As A Pillow-Top Cushion: Masvis Mattress Pad

3. A Foam Mattress Topper With An Aromatherapy Twist: Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Topper

4. A Bamboo Charcoal-Infused Mattress Topper That Helps Eliminate Odors: Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

5. The Best Budget Mattress Topper: Amazon Basics Quilted Mattress Topper

6. The Best Organic Mattress Topper: Sleep On Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper

Student life has its stresses, and chances are you won't be getting as much shut-eye as you'd like to. Make those precious hours of sleep as restful and comfortable as they can be with one of the following best mattress toppers for college.

01 The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $43 See On Amazon If your bed feels as rigid as a plank, this memory foam topper will offer enough of a cushion to make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud instead. In addition to giving new life to your flat mattress, it will also help regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating thanks to built-in cooling gel beads. The foam is also CertiPUR-US-certified, which means you can rest even easier knowing that it was made without mercury, lead, or formaldehyde. The 2-inch foam pad is thick enough to contour to your body and distribute your weight evenly, so you can get a good night's sleep — even if your mattress tends to sag. For those who want an even more plush experience, there's also a 3-inch version. Customer praise: “Bought this to put on my hard mattress in my dorm room at college and it works great! It sinks in just the right amount and supports me well. It is very soft and comfortable. The mattress pad also keeps me cool in my hot, stuffy dorm. Would definitely recommend to college students!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, RV Queen, King, California King

02 The Best Mattress Pad That Doubles As A Pillow-Top Cushion Masvis Mattress Pad Amazon $32 See On Amazon This ultra-soft mattress pad is designed with quilted pillowy pockets that add cushioning to the stiffest of dorm beds. It's constructed with 100% cotton fabric on the outside and filled with hypoallergenic down-alternative microfiber on the inside, making it much more breathable overall. With more than 4,000 reviews, another notable quality is its snug fit — because it's a mattress pad, it goes on just like a top sheet with elastic trim all around the edges. Reviewers mentioned how impressed they are with how well it stays put, even if you move around a lot at night. It's also machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer on low. Don't be alarmed at the small size of the box when your mattress topper arrives; the manufacturer packs all of that softness into a vacuum-sealed bag. Once opened, lay out your mattress pad for a few hours to let it reach peak fluffiness before putting it on your bed. Customer praise: "This mattress topper is the only thing you'll need to get a great night's sleep every night! I live in a college dorm where they only have twin XL sized beds; so normally it is hard to find a mattress topper that fits well, but this one fits snug and does not slide. When it comes to the quality of the topper, it is extremely soft and breathable, no heat is trapped inside of it, so you get a nice, cool, area to lay down on." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Olympic Queen, King, California King

03 A Foam Mattress Topper With An Aromatherapy Twist Best Price Mattress Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $42 See On Amazon College can be super stressful, but this lavender-infused memory foam topper can help you chill out. Studies have shown that breathing in the scent of lavender can have a calming and relaxing effect. Apart from emitting a subtle, soothing fragrance into your dorm room, this topper has a ventilated design, with small holes that keep air flowing. At 1.5 inches thick, it's the thinnest memory foam pick on our list, but, as one user pointed out, it's still "extremely comfortable" and will keep your body supported throughout the night. It's also CertiPUR-US certified, so it's guaranteed to be free of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. Customer praise: “The lavender-infused foam mattress cover is absolutely amazing! My entire room always smells like lavender; which is good because it helps me sleep better. It’s very comfortable and I have no complaints so far.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King

04 A Bamboo Charcoal-Infused Mattress Topper That Helps Eliminate Odors Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $53 See On Amazon This bamboo charcoal-infused mattress topper helps regulate temperature, moisture, and odors, which may make your bed feel fresher and help you sleep more comfortably. Plus, the supportive memory foam topper is ventilated for better airflow and breathability. It’s also CertiPUR-US-certified to be made without formaldehyde and other harmful substances. You can choose from 2-, 3-, and 4-inch styles. Customer praise: “I bought this for my college dorm bed, and it feels like I'm sleeping on a cloud! i absolutely love it.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

05 The Best Budget Mattress Topper Amazon Basics Quilted Mattress Topper Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon The quilted top of this lightweight mattress topper pad is made from a cotton-polyester blend that's breathable and helps keep your body at a comfortable temperature while you sleep. Allergy sufferers will appreciate that it's hypoallergenic, and it can be tossed into the washer and dryer for an easy clean. With more than 19,000 ratings, this topper is a fan favorite because it's affordable and yet still well made. For extra comfort, you can even consider using this pick on top of a memory foam topper. The generously sized elastic sides will keep both a quilted and foam pad firmly in place. Customer praise: “When I opened the box and picked up the package, it was SO SOFT. I mean it. It went straight on my mattress (which is rather old and has a few bumps and lumps). The pad went on perfectly without any struggle and looked very smooth and clean on the mattress. I climbed on the bed and got lost in a sea of comfy plushiness!." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

06 The Best Organic Mattress Topper Sleep On Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper Amazon $95 See On Amazon If you prefer sleeping on organic bedding, it might be worth spending a bit more on this natural latex mattress topper. In addition to being Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified organic, this topper is also OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from harmful substances. In terms of comfort, latex offers a firm, bouncy feel. It’s also breathable and durable, so this topper will keep you comfortable through every semester. Choose from 1-, 2-, and 3-inch toppers. Customer praise: “This is the second of these that I’ve owned (had to get a new one when I moved because of a difference in bed size) and I’ve absolutely loved both of them! They don’t smell after an hour or two after being unboxed, which I really appreciated. Both of them have been extremely comfortable, with the first one making a college dorm bed feel like the best bed I’ve ever slept in, and the second one making a horrendous pre-furnished college apartment mattress comfortable and super easy to sleep on [...]” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Studies referenced:

Koulivand, P. H., Khaleghi Ghadiri, M., & Gorji, A. (2013). Lavender and the nervous system. Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM, 2013, 681304. https://doi.org/10.1155/2013/681304