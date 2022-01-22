If you find yourself tossing and turning during the night, a mattress topper can help to make your bed much more comfortable — but ones that fit twin XL-sized beds can be hard to find. To find the best twin XL mattress topper for you, consider your unique sleeping preferences and choose a material (whether that be memory foam, latex, or down alternative) and thickness that aligns with that. You’ll also want to ensure that the topper you go with is designed specifically to fit this extra-long bed length; twin XL beds are 80 inches long, aka about 5 inches longer than a typical twin.

When picking out a mattress topper, weigh the upsides and downsides of each material option. Memory foam mattress toppers are a popular choice, since the foam hugs your body to provide comfort and support while reducing pressure on your joints. Memory foam tends to retain heat though, so if you’re a hot sleeper look for a cooling design that contains gel or has an open cell design to allow for better ventilation. If you’d prefer a firmer mattress topper, latex is the way to go, and since you won’t sink into the latex, it won’t feel as hot as foam. The downside? Latex mattress toppers tend to be pricey. Finally, if you prefer a soft and fluffy feel, consider down alternative mattress toppers which are typically budget friendly and often machine washable, unlike memory foam and latex picks.

In terms of thickness, memory foam and latex mattress toppers are commonly found in 1- to 4-inch options. If you want to drastically ​​change the support offered by your mattress, opt for a thicker pick, but know that these often cost more than thinner ones. Down alternative mattress toppers don’t always provide information about thickness, but you can get an idea of how plush each pick is by comparing the number of ounces of fill or by reading customer reviews.

Scroll on for six twin XL mattress toppers to improve the comfort level of your bed — and they all cost less than $175.

1. A Popular Gel-Infused Memory Foam Topper

This mattress topper from Sure2Sleep is super popular on Amazon — it has a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after more than 21,000 reviews — and it’s likely because it boasts your choice of 2 or 3 inches of memory foam that’ll conform to your body as you sleep. Another major plus? This pick features breathable open cell construction and is infused with gel that’ll help prevent you from overheating throughout the night. The twin XL size of this topper measures 79 inches in length, but it’s also available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Really made a huge impact on my sleep quality. I purchased a firm bed about 2 yrs ago but it started to dip a little and I've been left pretty achey from the lack of support. I ordered this to try and soften up on my pressure points and I can't say enough good things. It is cushy soft but still provides support.”

2. A Fan-Favorite Down Alternative Mattress Topper

With 30 ounces of fluffy down alternative filling, this mattress topper from EASELAND will feel like sleeping on a cloud. But don’t just take my word for it, this pick boasts a stellar 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 48,000 reviews, a true testament to its comfortable construction. The plush mattress topper is 80 inches long and is designed to fit twin XL mattresses that are up to 21 inches deep. It has an elastic band to ensure that it stays firmly in place on your bed, plus a baffle box design to keep the fill evenly distributed. The machine-washable cotton exterior is made from 300 thread count cotton. This topper is available in your choice of white or dark gray, as well as in other sizes: twin, full, full XL, short queen, queen, super queen, king, California king, and RV king sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This mattress cover exceeded my expectations by far! The comfort is comparable to sleeping on a cloud or a thick, fluffy comforter. The best I can explain is that it adds a smooth extra layer of comfortable extremely soft fluff between you and your mattress.”

3. A Budget Memory Foam Topper That’s Less Than $40

Mattress toppers can sometimes cost a pretty penny, but this pick from Best Price Mattress is less than $40, and it doesn’t sacrifice quality. The memory foam mattress topper is 1.5 inches thick, and it offers pressure relief as it hugs your body while you sleep. If you’re naturally a hot sleeper, this pick has several features to help you stay cool — it’s infused with gel, plus it’s ventilated with an open cell design. If you find yourself in need of extra cushioning, the topper is available in 2.5- and 3-inch styles for a little bit more. At 79 inches long, it’ll fit nicely on your longer-than-average twin, but it also comes in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I totally love this mattress topper! It never had any smell, and plumped up quickly, within 15 minutes of taking it out of the package. It fit perfectly on my extra long twin mattress, and best of all I am able to sleep comfortably without the shoulder and back pain I had before. I've used it for about a week now, and I am having my best sleep ever!”

4. An Extra-Thick Mattress Topper With Memory Foam & Down Alternative

Can’t decide between all of the material options for your mattress topper or just want a truly luxurious topper? This pick from ViscoSoft combines memory foam that’s gel-infused (to help you stay nice and cool) with plush down alternative for the best of both worlds. It comes with a 2.5-inch memory foam pad, plus a 1.5-inch down alternative layer that straps over the top for a total of 4 inches of padding. If you want, you can even use the foam and plush later separately. A 100% cotton exterior cover goes over the whole thing, which secures to your mattress using an elastic skirt. You can remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine as needed. The twin XL mattress topper is 80 inches long. This is also available in twin, full, short queen, queen, king, and California king size options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “What I love - EVERYTHING! The topper is fluffy and soft. The foam gives great support but still feels soft. It is perfect. I did not want to replace my expensive mattress yet and decided to try this. It is fabulous. I am beyond happy. NO funny smell! Fluffed up quickly and I got the best night's sleep in years.”

5. An Organic Latex Mattress Topper

If you prefer a firmer option, this Pure Green mattress topper is made from certified organic latex, which is a supportive choice that’ll naturally stay cool while you snooze. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that this pick is amazingly comfortable, giving it an overall rating of 4.5 stars after more than 5,000 reviews across the sizes. The featured mattress topper above is 2 inches thick, but it’s also sold in 1- and 3-inch thicknesses. The topper is 80 inches long to fit your twin XL mattress. This pick also comes in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This latex mattress topper has been life changing! I'm finally able to sleep comfortably without pain. Before I got the topper, every night was miserable. [...] It's been over a month and so far 10/10! I will never go back! It doesn't sink in the way memory foam does, yet it's soft just where you need it. It feels springy like it's really pushing up and supporting your body on every point.”

6. An Ultra-Plush Down Alternative Mattress Topper

When tons of users on Amazon use the term “sleeping on a cloud” in their mattress topper reviews, you know the topper has to be good. And that’s exactly what people commented about this mattress topper from COONP. The down alternative pick boasts 3 inches of ultra-plush filling, and the baffle box design will ensure that it stays evenly distributed — even if you’re someone who moves a lot during the night. This pick features a 400 thread count cotton cover that’s breathable and cool. An elastic pocket helps to keep this topper firmly in place on the mattress, and it’s designed to fit twin XL mattresses that are up to 21 inches deep. This pick is machine washable, and it also comes in full, full XL, queen, super queen, king, and California king sizes. Choose from white or gray.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My son's dorm room bed was hard and uncomfortable. I gave him this as a birthday gift and he loves it! He said it made a big difference and is so comfy!”