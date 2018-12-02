It's no secret that white shoes stain easily, but using one of the best shoe protector sprays for white shoes will save you the headache of trying to salvage the white after the damage is already done.

When it comes to caring for white shoes, remember that prevention is key. Using a protectant is the quickest and easiest way to minimize the inevitable damage they'll face when you wear them outside — including scuffs, stains, and sun or water damage. Protectant sprays are particularly important for white-colored shoes that make dirt extra visible as well as those made with sensitive fabrics (think leather or suede).

They work by coating shoe fibers with a shielding outer layer that protects against weather and wear. Some are made specifically to prevent water damage or stains, while others are more apt to shield the fabric from color-fading UV rays. Keep in mind that some sprays are better suited for certain textures, so if you're planning to use yours on a finer fabric, make sure you choose an option that's safe for sensitive materials.

Here, I've rounded up the three best shoe protector sprays for white shoes. They're sure to keep your favorite white kicks looking vibrant and new — and they're all available on Amazon. Pick your favorite, below, then check out the best suede shoe cleaners to use beforehand.

01 A Popular Shoe Protector Spray For Sensitive Fabrics Apple Brand Garde Rain & Stain Repellent, 5.5 Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use on: Leather, suede, canvas, and soft fabrics

Water-repellent Apple Brand Garde Rain & Stain Repellent is a versatile, quick-drying shoe protectant spray that's safe to use on sensitive fabrics and white colors. The 5.5-ounce can sprays an invisible protective coating that repels water and stains without affecting the color or texture of the material. Specifically known for its effectiveness on fine leather fabrics, this spray isn't just for shoes — it also works on other items, like purses and jackets, and is super easy to use. For best results, Amazon reviewers recommend spraying it from a distance (at least 9 inches away) and applying multiple light coats. According to one reviewer: “It works! I had sprayed some new white tennis shoes.... I had no idea I would end up in a pasture fishing by the end of the day... took a dry bush to clean them off and they looked great!”

02 A Shoe Protector Spray That Works On Leather, Suede, Canvas, & Knits Sneaker Lab Shoe Protector Spray, 4.2 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use on: Suede, nubuck, leather, canvas, mesh, and various knits

Water-resistant Made with a unique, environmentally-friendly formula containing polymers and sunscreen, this shoe protector spray by Sneaker Lab prevents stains, water damage, and UV-related fading. It's safe to use on most materials including canvas, mesh, and knit. The full-sized, 4.2-ounce bottle is made with 100% recyclable plastic and is made without any chemicals or soaps. According to one reviewer: “My husband works in film, often on location - dirty city streets, dive bars, warehouses, whatever the script requires. He would never dream of wearing his nicer shoes to set.. let alone white shoes. But since we've been using the Sneaker LAB shoe protector he feels confident wearing his good shoes to work.”

03 A Waterproof Spray That’s Particularly Great For Leather Cadillac Select Premium Waterproofing Spray, 6 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use on: Suede, sheepskin, nubuck, and leather

Waterproof Cadillac's Select spray is a great waterproof spray for white shoes, particularly leather materials like the ones Cadillac is known for. The breathable formula, available in a 6-ounce bottle, creates an outer barrier that repels liquid, simultaneously keeping your feet dry and protecting your shoes from potential water damage. Silicone-free and made in the U.S., this option doesn't contain harsh chemicals and won't leave behind any residue, so it's safe for use on any type of fabric. Cadillac has been creating top-quality leather and shoe care products for decades, so you can trust that this spray will work. According to one reviewer: “Worked great on all my winter boots, no discoloration or noticeable changes. Covered leather, fake leather, suede, and knit/canvas kinds of material - including very light grey colors.”

04 A More Versatile Waterproof Spray Kiwi Sneaker Protector, 4.25 Oz. Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use on: Full-grain, patent, synthetic, and faux leather, canvas, suede, nubuck, mesh, nylon, and soft fabrics

Waterproof Kiwi’s sneaker protector spray works on so many different fabrics and materials, and powerfully repels stains while waterproofing your shoes. In fact, this sneaker protector is step two of Kiwi’s three-step shoe cleaning kit, whereby you clean, protect, and deodorize all of your sneakers. This would make for a great upgrade if you’re dealing with shoes that already have a bit of dirt or discoloring. With one of the widest amount of fabrics you can use it on, and a waterproof formula, this shoe protector spray is a fantastic purchase you’ll be able to use year-round on so many shoes. According to one reviewer: “This makes an enormous difference! I used this for my white adidas and I was seriously blown away by the difference. It didn’t make the shoe look any difference but it definitely works REALLY WELL. I tried it on one shoe with and one without. The water needs and easily runs off the shoe I used it on and absorbs right into the fabric in the one I didn’t. I’ll be using this on all my sneakers from now on!”

05 An Editor-Favorite The Art of Crep Protect Spray, 5 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use on: Leather, suede, canvas, and nubuck

Water-repellent A cult-favorite shoe protector, this spray from crep protector is a standout favorite that creates a shield around your shoes to repel stains and water. This brand is a favorite of Associate Commerce Editor, Carina Finn, who says, “I have a pretty extensive sneaker collection, and I use crep protect's products as soon as I get a new pair to keep them looking like new, even after walking around New York City streets." Amazon reviewers say this water-repellent spray has enough formula for around five pairs of shoes, so keep this in mind if you’re looking to outfit an entire sneaker collection. According to one reviewer: “My son ordered this protection spray because other sprays turned his white shoes yellow. This spray is a bit pricey but it was perfect.. white shoes stayed white and they were protected.”

06 A Great Value Moneysworth & Best Pro-Tex Water & Stain Shoe Protector, 10.5 Oz. Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use on: Genuine or man-made leathers, suede, nubuck, and soft fabrics

Water-repellent With 10.5 ounces of shoe protector, this spray is one of the best values on this list, and works on leathers, suede, nubuck, and other soft fabrics. Reviewers with leather, fabric, and mesh white shoes have used this water-repellent spray to protect their kicks with a lot of luck. It’s designed to repel dirt, water, and oils, so you’ll have plenty of coverage when you wear your white shoes out and about. One note: This is not advised for vinyl or patent leather, so if you’re looking to use it on white shoes made of those materials, go with a different spray on this list. According to one reviewer: “This spray worked great especially on my white tennis shoes and my suede flats, water stains don’t show, easy to use, and dirt doesn’t seem to stick to my shoes as quickly now.”