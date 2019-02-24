These Bath Towels Dry Faster Than The One Hanging In Your Bathroom — & Yes, You Need One

Not only are quick-drying bath towels highly absorbent and resistant to mildew and odors, but they also can dry and be ready to use again within a few hours. And, when shopping for the best quick-dry bath towels, you'll want to look for either microfiber or cotton towels.

Why microfiber towels? Because the fibers in a microfiber towel are much thinner than the fibers in your standard towel, they have around four times as much surface area as a same-sized cloth towel. Not only does this extra surface area allow them to absorb more water, it also means they dry up to three times as fast as a classic cloth. (More surface area exposed to air equals faster drying times.)

Bonus: Because their fibers are so small, microfiber towels are great at removing makeup, and beauty experts also recommend microfiber towels for quickly drying your hair without damage.

But, microfiber towels are more expensive and are not quite as soft as cotton. If these are deal breakers for you, look instead for a thin, lightweight cotton towel. While not as quick-drying as microfiber, a cotton towel that's on the thinner side will still dry far faster than its thick and plushier counterpart.

In a hurry? These are the best quick-dry bath towels:

1. The Overall Best: Polyte Quick Dry Microfiber Bath Towel, 4-Piece Set

2. The Runner Up: JML Microfiber Towels, 6-Piece Set

3. The Most Affordable: AmazonBasics Quick Dry Towels, 3-Piece Set

4. The Best Textured Set: Grayson Collection Bath Towels, 4-Piece Set

5. The Best Plush Turkish Towels: Qute Home Turkish Cotton Towels, 4-Piece Set

6. The Best Peshtemal Towels: Clotho Turkish Towels, 6-Piece Set

7. The Luxe Bath Towel: Onsen Bath Towel

8. The Best Travel Bath Towel: 4Monster Fast Drying Travel Towel

01 The Overall Best Polyte Quick Dry Microfiber Bath Towel, 4-Piece Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon For the value, there's no better quick-drying bath towels on Amazon than these Polyte microfiber ones. Like any 100-percent microfiber polyester towels, they are absorbent as well as mildew and odor resistant. However, these towels are also particularly soft, thanks to the dual pile weave design. Sold in a set of four, you get a lot of towel for your money with this option. These towels measure an oversized 30-by-57 inches when expanded, but, due to their thin and lightweight nature, they'll fold up compactly. They come in four colors — white, beige, gray, and a medium blue — and have a satin trim on the edges, giving them a more luxurious appearance. Amazon reviewers seem to love them, too, giving these towels a glowing 4.3-star rating. What fans say: “These are absorbent towels with a nice feel to them. They dry super quick. I use them as bath towels but they would be good for the beach or camping as they dry quickly."

02 The Runner Up JML Microfiber Towels, 6-Piece Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon Although they are a little smaller and slightly pricier per towel than the overall best pick, these JML microfiber bath towels are still a solid choice, and they come in a set of six. They are made of soft and highly-absorbent, 100-percent microfiber and are designed with a loop on the label, making them ideal for hanging from hooks. Available in several color options, including this fun blue and white striped print, these towels are both a stylish and functional choice for your bathroom. What fans say: “I love these microfiber towels, they are so soft and a very fast drying off. I wash these without fabric softener just like I do my kitchen microfiber towels. I plan on ordering more when I place my next Amazon order.”

03 The Most Affordable AmazonBasics Quick Dry Towels, 3-Piece Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're looking for a quick drying towel set to stock a bathroom with, you can't go wrong with this AmazonBasics three-piece set. You get one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth all for a very affordable price. Although the towels are made of 100-percent cotton, they are less dense and lighter than your classic cotton towel. Plus, you can choose from eight different colors to match your bathroom's decor — from crisp white to sea-foam green to lavender. Need more bath towels? You could also upgrade to the eight-piece set. What fans say: "They dry so quickly! I have an apartment with ridiculous humidity levels and these towels are dry when I need them. They don't feel like traditional cotton towels (they're very light and fluffy), but they do a great job absorbing water and get better with each wash."

04 The Best Textured Set Grayson Collection Bath Towels, 4-Piece Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon This set of quick-drying textured towels offers a soft, plush feel and a quick-drying lattice weave texture. Made entirely from cotton, they’re designed to absorb more water and dry more quickly than a standard bath towel, and they have a sleek, modern look that will upgrade your bathroom aesthetic. Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given these towels a perfect five-star rating, and those who love these towels can’t stop raving about how soft they are. What fans say: “This towel set is elegant and yet so efficient. They are very large towels yet dry within half an hour of a shower even while folded on a rack. I am so in love with this set. Always had to find large quality towels and these are hotel grade beautiful to boot!”

05 The Best Plush Turkish Towels Qute Home Turkish Cotton Towels, 4-Piece Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon This set of plush Turkish towels offers great value for the price, and over 6,400 Amazon shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating. Made from 100-percent cotton, they’re made in Turkey, and are combed to provide hotel-quality softness. The brand recommends soaking your new towels in cold water for at least 12 hours before your first use, which will make them more absorbent. They dry quickly, and are great for the beach or pool as well as for regular use as bath towels. What fans say: “Soft, absorbent, quick-drying. Luxurious feel. Everything you may want in a towel. Absolutely worth the price. Highly recommend.”

06 The Best Peshtemal Towels Clotho Turkish Towels, 6-Piece Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon These Turkish cotton towels are thin, lightweight, and have a classic Peshtemal design with tassels on the end. They’re great for the beach, pool, and spa, but these quick-drying towels also make the perfect bath towel, especially in warmer climates. They’re made from 100-percent cotton, and are surprisingly absorbent. They’re also amazing for travel, since they pack very small. Note that, in order to achieve maximum softness, you’ll want to wash them before your first use. What fans say: “These towels are space savers and work just as well as a terry towel. They dry very quickly. Easy to pack in a suitcase as I used them as beach towels but decided to use them everyday too because af the fast dry time.”

07 The Luxe Bath Towel Onsen Bath Towel Amazon $50 See On Amazon This luxurious Onsen bath towel is made from 100% supima cotton that has a quick-dry waffle weave that feels extremely soft against the skin. Each towel weighs just over 13 ounces, and though it’s lightweight, it’s an incredibly absorbent towel. The fabric is designed to have maximum breathability and minimal fluff and fuzz. Though it’s on the pricier side, fans say that it’s worth the cost. If you’re used to plush bath towels, it may take a bit of time to get used to the waffle weave, but there’s a good chance that you’ll quickly become obsessed. What fans say: “I absolutely love how quickly these dry. As a night owl, I tend to shower rather late, which means my towel would still be damp in the morning. Not an issue with the Onsen towels. If you're used to softer towels, give yourself a few days to adjust to these. You'll be happy you did.”